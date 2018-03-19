Sam Bradford and his contractPosted by on March 19, 2018 – 1:47 pm
When Sam Bradford signed last week, the immediate reaction was tied in part to the contract he got and the numbers that were being thrown around. Monday, the details of the contract leaked out in multiple places, underscoring that the Cards did give Bradford a nice contract — but, given his injury history, he will have to be on the field for it to be as nice as it can be.
The key points: A $10 million signing bonus and a $5 million salary — the $15M guaranteed originally reported. Bradford can get another $5 million, but it will be doled out on a per-game basis, which works out to $312,500 each time he is active for a game. Interestingly, he also got a no-trade clause, perhaps not a shock after he was dealt right before the season started in 2016 from Philadelphia to Minnesota.
The Cardinals hold a team option for 2019, which has to be exercised a couple of days into the 2019 league year.
Tags: contract, Sam Bradford
Posted in Blog | 15 Comments »
By Big Ken on Mar 19, 2018 | Reply
Still must leave the Cardinals with some cap space.
By D on Mar 19, 2018 | Reply
Remind me again which NFL team that blowhard P. King is a GM for?
That guy is given too much credit for football IQ.
By creditcard on Mar 19, 2018 | Reply
I can see why Sam is smiling. I would smile too.
Imagine the cost if Bradford had a winning record, went to a play-off game or two, and actually led a team to the Super Bowl, or even win a Super Bowl.
If all that we’re to happen Sam would be demanding Fort Knox type money.
By creditcard on Mar 19, 2018 | Reply
An Orthopedic Surgeon, saving lives makes about 1/15th of what Bradford is getting paid.
Hey Keim, I can sell peanuts and beer at each of the games for a mere $10,000 per game — such a deal!
By Darren Urban on Mar 19, 2018 | Reply
Credit —
RE: Contract
I’ve never understood why people who are fans of a sport are so angry about what the players make.
You wouldn’t turn down the money.
By Sackman on Mar 19, 2018 | Reply
Darren, any word on Jordon Matthews? Like us signing him soon!
By Darren Urban on Mar 19, 2018 | Reply
Sackman —
RE: Matthews
No.
By Dr. G. on Mar 19, 2018 | Reply
And for those who thought Bradford coule be surrendered as trade bait in a deal to move up for a higher pick, he is the decider…not happening.
Note: For all the negative responses before and after this signing, ((including mine)) – that point to his “”availability, & health”” – – this guy is rated pretty high when he is on the field…the reason for the “”game active”” bonus.
A past #1 pick…he can bring it for Fitz and Seals to be serious weapons…with mostly quick deliveries and a much needed & improved O-Line. We can also look forward to having a couple TEs as much MORE THAN BLOCKERS!
Its all about keeping this guy protected~ the skill is there…OPTIMISM? YEAH…
By Russ h on Mar 19, 2018 | Reply
Cap friendly deal and they can cut him next year and save the big cap hit. This is a sign they are expecting to land a QB in the draft to learn behind him this year. Next year is our year with a bunch of cap room. Go cards
By jeffcardinalfan on Mar 19, 2018 | Reply
just a thought about nfl contracts-its ridiculous how much money athletes, musicians and actors earn. it is sad to think if I am the ONLY person in the world who doesn’t try to get every penny available…fact-I recently inherited a sizeable amount of money, stocks and property…before I lived in an old farmhouse and drove a 16 year old Saturn…now I drive a 17 year old truck(sold the Saturn to a family member for 400) and STILL LIVE I THE OLD FARMHOUSE-THAT I RENT. I GAVE AWAY ROUGHLY 60 % OF MY INHERITANCE TO PEOPLE WHO NEEDED IT MORE…the greed of the people mentioned earlier disgusts me those people alone could end hungry children. in the us. when these players talk about how they want their family be secure-wouldn’t say, 5 mil SECURE all of our familes for generations? how many gold plated Ferraris do they need?
By Chris G. on Mar 19, 2018 | Reply
Darren, Do you have any info on any pro days The Cardinals have attended?
By Darren Urban on Mar 19, 2018 | Reply
Chris G —
RE: Pro days
The Cardinals attend every large school pro day and almost all of them. It may be one scout, but they go to all of them.
By TucsonTim on Mar 19, 2018 | Reply
Darren-
“I’ve never undrestood…” You need a wake call.
You are dancing around a very dangerous line when you take your sanctimonious attitude about players money and throw it back at the “fans” like we might ever have a chance to make the stupid money these primadona “entertainers” make.
They don’t save lives, they don’t cure blindness, they haven’t laid their lives on the line for anything…ever.
Football is a GAME and these people who make MILLIONS, as well as the leaches who make a living off them, are just a step away from nothingness.
I won’t watch baseball….used too, never will again. I’d rather watch lacrosse than basketball…that’s my choice.
Some day the FANS might choose another sport. It might be Xbox sports and you and these millionares will be out of work.
You don’t tell a fan how he or she should feel about spending their hard earned money, because we actually get up every day and work our asses off to make that money…ALL YEAR LONG. Not for 16 weeks.
Think about your life outside of this GAME and be glad there are people who buy season tickets, come on this stupid blog and spend Thousands of dollars to watch a GAME and be DAMN glad they do.
By Darren Urban on Mar 19, 2018 | Reply
Tucson —
RE: Sanctimonious
So if I say something it’s sanctimonious. If you say something — and you have posted many times, all often with a holier-than-thou attitude toward what I might say — it’s OK.
Also, I work my butt off as well. All year long. For you to suggest otherwise is wrong.
Finally, I’m not sure how much you think I happen to make. I’ll never have a chance to make anywhere close to that kind of money either. Although I assume I am a leach in your eyes.
By MartinK on Mar 19, 2018 | Reply
Sounds like a good deal for both sides. It also sounds like Bradford wanted to come here and I can see that the Bills, Browns, and Jets would be less favored options.
Our option of trading up has gotten a lot harder. The big question is what the Giants will do. If they take a QB, which I think they should, we are running out of options and would likely end up with Baker Mayfield after paying a lot to the Browns for essentially giving up Saquon Barkley.