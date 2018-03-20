Fewer early kickoffs for Cardinals in the East?Posted by on March 20, 2018 – 12:17 pm
The annual spring owners meetings are next week, and as always, there will be a handful of new rules proposals to consider for the teams. One interesting one was noted by SI’s Albert Breer: “No team will be scheduled to play more than three away games with a scheduled kickoff time prior to 1:00 p.m. in the time zone of their home stadium (without consent).”
The proposal was created by three teams, all of which are (obviously) in the West: The Cardinals, Chargers and 49ers.
This has long been a point of contention for teams on this side of the country. It’s always a 10 a.m. kickoff for California teams (or the Seahawks) when they play a 1 p.m. game in the Eastern time zone. The Cards catch a minor break after daylight savings kicks in, since later in the season those kickoffs would mean 11 a.m. Arizona time as opposed to the 10 a.m. they face earlier in the year.
Regardless, it’s never been something that’s ideal. Last season, the Cardinals had four games kick off at 10 a.m. Arizona time (although to be fair, one was a London game that was 6 p.m. local time after the Cards were there a week), and two more that kicked off at 11 a.m. The rule would have been a big deal if three of those games would have had to have made their kickoffs later. The Cardinals started the first two games of the season last year at 10 a.m. Arizona time, in Detroit and Indianapolis.
This year, the Cards’ away games are the three in-division, and then games at Kansas City, L.A. Chargers, Green Bay, Minnesota and Atlanta. While K.C., Green Bay and Minnesota are in the Central time zone, they would still fall under this situation given that a noon start would be in the early window. The Cards have done that more than once, especially when the Rams were in St. Louis. If the rule passed, at least one of those games would have to be a late kickoff. Whether the proposal will pass or not is another thing entirely.
By Ottis Anderson Fan on Mar 20, 2018 | Reply
I like the rule, but the Seattle Seahawks didn’t need it to reach two recent Super Bowls nor did the Broncos (or those 49ers teams back in the day of Joe Montana). The best teams have the talent and planning in place to overcome this inconvenience. The Cardinals clearly do not. I’m guessing there will be no more week-long stays in London (or anywhere else) for the team after they were shut out in their game there last year.
By creditcard on Mar 20, 2018 | Reply
Long over due. The NFL tries via the draft and monetary limits strives to have parity. Parity also builds excitement for ALL teams in the NFL. Parity is what makes the NFL the top fan-based / supported sport.
By Dan Nicholson on Mar 20, 2018 | Reply
Good deal for the Cards and other western teams. Pretty obvious it makes a difference according to most teams records going east. Saw where the Cards have 12.6 under the cap left. About 6.6 is for draft picks, 2.5 for unstated players (practice squad), and 1.5 for injured reserve payoffs. Heard earlier today Cards could have 98 million under the cap to start in 2019. Going to need it for Johnson. Golden, Buccannon? And others. Not much left depending on Veldeheer release/restructure possibility. Nice if Tramon E.J. Gaines or Matthews at wr could be had.
By Steve Person on Mar 20, 2018 | Reply
The previous allowing of multiple of these starts effect teams that are trying to become competitive. When you are a good team schedule makers are trying to schedule your game to be in the later start time as more prime time viewers: To your point.
2013 Seahawks win Superbowl 5 Games Rule effected.
2014 The Year the Seahawks lost the Superbowl 2 before 1PM Game times went 1-1 = Rule Doesn’t Apply
2015 Denver Superbowl only 2 starts would not effected.
By D on Mar 20, 2018 | Reply
Please never bring up that London fiasco again.
By Kurt on Mar 20, 2018 | Reply
Darren
What is the latest information on Jared Veldheer moving forward?
By Darren Urban on Mar 20, 2018 | Reply
Kurt —
RE: Veldheer
On the roster. We’ll see what role he has.