It became official today that the Cardinals lost veteran free-agent cornerback Tramon Williams, as Williams goes back to the Packers (a team he never really wanted to leave a few years ago.) E.J. Gaines, who visited the Cards recently, signed with the Browns. The Cards are reportedly getting a visit from former Bear and one-time-Cardinal Marcus Cooper, who was solid in his lone season in Arizona in 2016.
Williams, though, turned out to be one of those excellent Keim Time signings when he arrived during training camp last season. He started off on the bench behind Justin Bethel, but when he got into the lineup permanently he made a significant impact even at age 34 (he just turned 35 last week.)
(UPDATE: The Cards signed CB Bené Benwikere Friday.)
It also means the search for stability across from Peterson continues. Since Peterson got into the starting lineup as a rookie, his starting corner across from him has changed yearly:
2011: A.J. Jefferson/Richard Marshall
2012: William Gay
2013: Jerraud Powers
2014: Antonio Cromartie
2015: Jerraud Powers
2016: Brandon Williams/Marcus Cooper
2017: Justin Bethel/Tramon Williams
By mitchaz on Mar 23, 2018 | Reply
Keim Moving Backward
Just when I was starting to think that if Sam Bradford can stay healthy, he’s as good a passer as any of the NFC West QBs and that the signing of G Justin Pugh was a major step in the right direction, when I heard yesterday that CB Tramon Williams signed a 2 year deal with the Packers, I went out to my back porch and found myself ranting so loudly that the birds in my neighbor’s yard fled the scene.
From day one of free agency we have been told that the three in-house UFAs that Keim wanted to re-sign were CB Tramon Williams, DE Kareem Martin and LB Josh Bynes. At the top of that list, at least in my way of thinking was Tramon Williams, who was the best all-around CB on the team last year. He excelled in both man and zone and, unlike some other defensive backs on the team, he hit people, sometimes with a bang.
Over the past week, MJ and Gambo have been reporting that the Cardinals and Williams were $1M apart—that Williams wanted $3M and the Cardinals had offered $2M. If this is true, then shame on Steve Keim and the Cardinals. They can pay a backup QB and RT who have yet to ever play for the Cardinals $4M a year and they can’t close a deal with their starting RCB where all it would take is a similar salary?
What’s so annoying about Keim is how he lowballs players to the point where they feel sucker punched. What’s the point of giving veteran players 1 year prove it deals and then when they prove it in spades like Tramon Williams and Dwight Freeney did—all Keim can offer is the same lowball salary they signed for in the first place?
It’s bad business that thwarts valuable momentum—and that’s why the Cardinals are not a team that free agents gravitate towards—only desperate free agents whom Keim preys on and then doesn’t reward.
Players around the league talk. They know what’s going on in Arizona. Why do you think Ravens’ safety Eric Weddle got so incensed over the Cardinals paying oft-injured QB Sam Bradford $20M? Weddle knows how the Cardinals treated his buddy Tony Jefferson. As an undrafted college free agent, Jefferson not only made the team, he emerged as a star and the team’s best and most reliable tackler. His 14 tackles in the NFC Championship game debacle at Carolina was one of the only bright spots in that miserable game. Jefferson came to play, as he had done all season.
Steve Keim’s reward to Jefferson for his stellar 2015 performance was to give him the lowest RFA tender. Jefferson was understandably miffed and irate. That was the perfect time to sign Jefferson to a multi-year extension, rather than to sucker punch him with the lowest tender.
So Jefferson used this as added motivation and went and stacked yet another outstanding season in 2016 which propelled him into the top ten of the 2017 free agent most wanted list. At that point Steve Keim was already resigned to losing Jefferson in free agency, but made a half-assed attempt to make it look like the Cardinals made a pitch to re-sign Jefferson, just so the fans can think Keim and the Cardinals are trying—but the Ravens swooped in and signed him to a 4 year $34M contract with $19M guaranteed.
What’s even worse about how the whole episode with Tony Jefferson played out, was that when Bruce Arians was asked about Jefferson’s deal with the Ravens, Arians had the audacity to say, “Well, let’s see how Tony plays now that he has the money.”
This is why Eric Weddle and numerous other players around the league think the Cardinals are a joke.
Look at how Keim handled the Tyrann Mathieu situation. Sure, everyone close to the situation knew that something had to be done about Mathieu’s impending $14M cap figure—but—to ask a Mathieu a week before free agency began to accept a $6M a year offer (which nearly cut his salary in half ) is a sucker punch the kind of which a man does not get back up off the pavement from.
How is a competitive, prideful player like Mathieu supposed to react to an offer like that?
When Mathieu understandably turned that offer down, Keim countered with an offer of $8M a year—but–by then—the damage was already done.
After Mathieu bolted to the Texans for a $7M one year deal, Keim issued a statement about how close Mathieu will always be to his heart and how this is the ugly side of business in the NFL. By this time, Steve Keim, your words are pathetically maudlin. The ugliness was your $6M offer in the first place and your obtuse lack of understanding of how prideful a player like Mathieu is
.
Keim, you made the contract to Mathieu untenable. You bet that Mathieu was going to be the face of the franchise after Larry Fitzgerald moved on. Clearly, over the past two seasons Mathieu did not return to his Honey Badger form. When this had become clear—for whatever the reasons—his knees—or the gradual erosion of his spirit—or the lack of accountability the Cardinals had for some of BA’s pet players—the honorable thing to do was to let Mathieu go and not insult him by trying to cut his salary in half.
In retrospect, I was wrong about Mathieu being the Money Badger—had I known of Keim’s original $6M a year offer—I would have completely understood why Mathieu turned away from the Cardinals for good at that time. I too fell into Keim’s little snare to put the onus of the divorce on the Honey Badger.
So now—in the past week—the Cardinals have lost Tyrann Mathieu and Tramon Williams—and reports are that their replacements are likely to be slot CB Robert McClain and former Cardinals’ CB Marcus Cooper. While McClain might adequately fit the bill as the slot CB…not nearly as well as a healthy and high-spirited Honey Badger mind you, with regard to Marcus Cooper, he is nowhere close to being the baller Tramon Williams is.
E.J. Gaines is a baller—and he’s 7 years younger than Williams—but—while Keim has neglected to address the Bucannon and Veldheer contracts, which right now would count $19M versus the 2018 cap, a valuable, younger, far more talented addition at RCB is slipping through his and the team’s fingers and squarely into the palms of the Cleveland Browns.
For Keim now three weeks into the 2018 free agency, to still be adding further confusion to RCB situation after 5 years of repeated uncertainty and turnover at that vulnerable spot resonates about as alarmingly as Keim being handed a 4 year contract extension this off-season as a reward for the Cardinals reverting back to being one of the perennial jokes of the league.
By D on Mar 23, 2018 | Reply
and yet SK managed to get a 4 yr extension.. after the country goes into another trillion in debt…all too depressing news for a Friday..
and with the needs at QB, WR, OL-don’t expect this year’s first round draft pick to be a CB either.
By Steve on Mar 23, 2018 | Reply
Darren: Any chance in the future you will get to accompany the coaches to a Pro Day to write about prospects?
By Darren Urban on Mar 23, 2018 | Reply
Steve —
RE: Pro day
I don’t have any pro day plans right now. If I did, I don’t know if I’d write about the prospects per se. Pro days don’t tell a whole lot anyway.
By hatz askew on Mar 23, 2018 | Reply
Here we go again. The Cards didn’t want to pay market value for Tramon, a guy that exceeded expectations and that they low-balled last year on a 1 year contract…. sounds familiar. I would be sitting here scratching my head over the rather bizarre/dumb off season/free agency moves made to this point… but I like having a full head of hair.
By Jon on Mar 23, 2018 | Reply
mitchaz —
Damn dude, its hard to argue with anything you’ve said. And when you put that all together, stuff like free agents going to teams where they make LESS money starts to make all the sense in the world. The Tony Jefferson story in particular is really the type of story you just don’t ever want out there about your organization. That was bad.
By hatz askew on Mar 23, 2018 | Reply
mitchaz. Spot on brother, spot on. Arizona, i believe we have a Keim problem.
By erik on Mar 23, 2018 | Reply
Like others, I agree with Mitch. I am certainly not a Keim fan strictly based on his draft performance. Giving Glennon 4 million a year was the final action that confirmed to me that he is incompetent.
The funny thing about the Jefferson situation, if I remember correctly, was that we needed all that safety money to pay the Honey Badger, so Jefferson was expendable. That worked out well.
By Johnson on Mar 23, 2018 | Reply
The crazy part isnt that this organization has been pathetic in finding a suitable CB opposite Peterson, its just that P2 is still with this organization. He is young and still a major threat in this league and he is wasting his good years with this garbage.
Tyrann leaving should have been warning enough the management in this organization is utterly clueless and Keim has mis managed player signings time in and out. I dont see any hope in this organization and any good player left like P2/Jones/Larry are just wasting their talent.
By Johnson on Mar 23, 2018 | Reply
Btw Mitchaz – That was a spot on analysis, it pretty much sums up how indecent and utterly abysmal Keim’s management has been of this team. I think I have said enough about the ownership being clueless, but can you seriously Blame that! Keim was signed to an extension???? – Just WOW!
Wait and watch when DJ becomes a free agent….
By NYCardinals212 on Mar 23, 2018 | Reply
Mitchaz,
1. “From day one of free agency we have been told that the three in-house UFAs that Keim wanted to re-sign were CB Tramon Williams, DE Kareem Martin and LB Josh Bynes”
No, he didn’t. He said there were about four or five guys he would like to re-sign. He never mentioned names. The only person that mentioned names was Mike Jurecki, and this is his exact quote —
“The Cardinals have 19 FA’s. Really, the only three guys I think they would like to retain: Kareem Martin, Josh Bynes, and Tramon Williams . . .”
http://arizonasports.com/category/podcast_player/?a=339803&sid=1004&n=Doug+%26+Wolf
Notice the words “I think”.
2. “What’s the point of giving veteran players 1 year prove it deals and then when they prove it in spades like Tramon Williams and Dwight Freeney did—all Keim can offer is the same lowball salary they signed for in the first place?”
Prove-it deals are a chance to get a good player that has a chip on his shoulder for one season. You go into it knowing that if he performs as you expected, he is going to cost more than you might be willing to pay. You put a value on him, and you don’t just throw an extra million at him and go against your original valuation. Tell me, what are YOUR three year revolving cap numbers for the Cardinals?
3. As for “low-balling” Mathieu, the entire league seems to disagree with you.
4. “. . . Keim has neglected to address the Bucannon and Veldheer contracts . . .”
How do you know what they are doing behind the scenes? Maybe they are trying to trade Veldheer, maybe they want him to compete for the RT job, and they still like his price and talent. Maybe, maybe, anything. The point is, you don’t know.
5. “. . . adding further confusion to RCB situation . . ”
If that means putting in waiver claims, bringing in established players for visits, adding FA’s now or after the draft . . . drafting a CB, etc, then confusion is exactly what I want.
6. I’m tired.