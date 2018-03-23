Posted by Darren Urban on March 23, 2018 – 11:58 am

It became official today that the Cardinals lost veteran free-agent cornerback Tramon Williams, as Williams goes back to the Packers (a team he never really wanted to leave a few years ago.) E.J. Gaines, who visited the Cards recently, signed with the Browns. The Cards are reportedly getting a visit from former Bear and one-time-Cardinal Marcus Cooper, who was solid in his lone season in Arizona in 2016.

Williams, though, turned out to be one of those excellent Keim Time signings when he arrived during training camp last season. He started off on the bench behind Justin Bethel, but when he got into the lineup permanently he made a significant impact even at age 34 (he just turned 35 last week.)

(UPDATE: The Cards signed CB Bené Benwikere Friday.)

It also means the search for stability across from Peterson continues. Since Peterson got into the starting lineup as a rookie, his starting corner across from him has changed yearly:

2011: A.J. Jefferson/Richard Marshall

2012: William Gay

2013: Jerraud Powers

2014: Antonio Cromartie

2015: Jerraud Powers

2016: Brandon Williams/Marcus Cooper

2017: Justin Bethel/Tramon Williams