Justin Bethel heads to Atlanta
Justin Bethel signed with the Atlanta Falcons Saturday, and his departure from the Cardinals at this point was all but a formality. Both sides were ready to move on. Bethel’s time as a cornerback did not go well in Arizona, and he had multiple chances to earn the job. His struggles, however, should not cloud the fact he was a Pro Bowl special teams player for a number of years, and turned out to be a very good sixth-round draft pick.
“Two numbers and 6 years later. I’ve made so many memories and brothers for a life time. I can’t thank the Arizona Cardinals organization and fans for welcoming me with open arms,” Bethel wrote on Instagram.
The other thing I’ll remember about Bethel is that he was always a standup guy when it came to his cornerback play. He stood and answered the questions, even when the subject wasn’t good. It will be interesting to see how the Falcons deploy him. He most certainly will be a special teamer first, but as a slot corner — which never was really a spot he was going to play in Arizona with Tyrann Mathieu — he had some good stretches.
By Scott H on Mar 24, 2018 | Reply
I will give Justin credit for being a stand-up guy. That can’t be easy.
But as much as I had a problem with the whole Justin-Bethel-at-CB experiment, my problem was really less about him and more ( MUCH MORE ) about the organization. Look, I felt like many of us just knew this guy was not going to be adequate at CB. Period. Or, if we didn’t KNOW it, we certainly BELIEVED it 100%. And the organization just made the whole thing worse by not even having any real competition during training camp for the CB2 spot. And the outcome was that Bethel basically “won” the job by default.
And nothing about that felt good. He didn’t win the starting job last year because he was the right man for the job – he won the job because he ended up being the best of a weak pool of players.
Justin Bethel was what he was – an in-adequate player at the CB position. That wasn’t his fault. The organization COULD have and SHOULD have known better and done a better job.
Not sure what the Falcons are counting on him for but I DO wish Justin Bethel well there.
By Scott H on Mar 24, 2018 | Reply
Not related but interesting nonetheless….was to me, anyway, because it speaks to how Sam Bradford is very widely perceived by others.
Listening to sports radio out here this morning and it’s a very good segment because one of the hosts is Ray Didinger, who is a member of the Pro Football Sports Writers Hall of Fame. He is one of THE most infinitely knowledgeable guys you’ll find anywhere. And a breath of fresh air out here in Philly because of his wonderful personality.
So, he and his co-host are going around the NFC East, evaluating the Eagles and their division mates based on the off-season so far. And they start to focus on players who are / could be good players but they can never stay healthy, so their teams never get from them what they seem capable of. And after awhile, Didinger made the comment “Well, just put him in the Sam Bradford category because Sam Bradford is what he is. He’s a guy who we think can play but he can never stay on the field so he never really helps the team. And when you count on too many Sam Bradfords at too many positions, it usually fails.”
I’d have to say agree.