Wilks: Despite Suh, NFCW moves, "focus on us"
There has been a ton of roster movement for all four teams in the NFC West this offseason, and it was hard not to notice the most recent by the odds-on division favorite L.A. Rams. They signed Ndamukong Suh to add to Aaron Donald and Michael Brockers as an incredibly formidable defensive line. It does not bode well for the rest of the division, including — obviously — the Cardinals.
“I commend the Rams for what they are doing,” Cardinals coach Steve Wilks said Tuesday at the NFL owners’ meetings. “You know how they are on offense already with (Todd) Gurley and (jared) Goff, and they are trying to shore up that defense. It’s going to be a very competitive year in the west with some difficult games in the division. But the biggest thing we will do, we are always going to keep the focus on us. That’s the most important thing.”
Wilks is still in the middle of getting together his initial roster. The draft hasn’t even occurred. To be clear, at some point, the focus will be on the Rams — or Seahawks, or 49ers — when those teams come up (twice) on the schedule. The Cardinals were already trying to upgrade the offensive line, so it’s not like a new Rams’ defensive line is changing that thought process. Wilks still hasn’t gotten a chance to fully outline his philosophy and culture with the players (that comes next week when the players return for the start of the offseason program), so there is still a lot to do before getting to opponents, division or not.
By erik
*Buries face in hands and weeps quietly*
By NJAzCardsFan
If I was Wilkes, I would sit Bradford in both games when they are playing the Rams…
By D
Guessing the Rams will be focusing on pass rushers next…AZ needs to continue with the Oline rebuild, find a strong Center and then find a long term Right Tackle that can block out the sun…
this kid from Oklahoma. would work..O. Brown, 6’8 360lbs – 35″ long arms…..at #15 of the draft.
By AZcardinalfaninSTL
Darren –
Any indication how the Cardinals plan to address the CB and WR positions. As of now, it’s hard to imagine them being competitive with their current talent (or lack there of) at these positions. I’m surprised they haven’t made more of an effort to fill these needs.
By Darren Urban
AZcardinal —
RE: CB/WR
They are continuing to look. I am assuming “more of an effort” means spend more money, but they don’t want to be dumb. WR especially, the amount being spent on some of these guys has surprised me. Even John Brown, I did not expect, after the last two seasons, he would get $5M.
By faster
first something positive:
QB Drew Stanton, a 2-year deal worth $6.5M, source said, with $3.5M in year 1. $4.15M is fully guaranteed (into year 2) and the max value is $11.3M.
positive, isn`t it?
@njaz, only the two games against the rams?
@d, look at my mockdraft 0.2, this oline should stay alive until the last game:
15 OT/G/C wynn
47 C price
79 C ragnow
97 OT okorakfor
134 G teller
152 G hearn
182 QB lauletta
254 QB barrett
barrett could even play the games against the rams ….
By Ben
If we can get Ragnow in the 2nd or 3rd I think we can at least be decent. With Shipley we may be in trouble.
By Aaron Allery
It is amazing that no one brings up the lost opportunities involved in decision making that cost the Cardinal’s fans the most. The players will make their money as will the team, GM, staff, etc. What about the fans? The value of their money is now decreased because of poor planning.
Once Palmer went down last year the Cards made a prideful show for Arians that was ill advised and misplaced as we can see from the resulting offseason. If they would have had a QB plan in place, any plan other than “who cares the fans still show up”, everything would be different. They could have put the apprentice in last year and had a starter this year. They even had another opportunity they lost that was more costly, as the player landed in the division. Had they aggressively asked about Jimmy G, everything would have been different. SO many lost opportunities…….so many. On top of that, there is not the type of meta-analysis needed to justify the continuation of the philosophy being used.
Do they analyze their own decisions afterwards both good and bad?
I realize that SK can’t operate like a mad man in LA who is driving a new brand and needs a championship to secure 10billion in future revenue. The Rams have taken a page out of the Dodgers book but cannot sustain due to cap restrictions and therefore will have 1-3 years tops to win SB with current MO. SF will be strong for 10 years through GM acumen and lost opportunity by all other GMs especially in division. SEA will bounce back but will have a tough year this year and then fully unload. Year 2 will be 9-7 and Year 3 back to playoffs with RWJ3.
The Cards have at least 2-3 years until viable due to bad management of assets. Maximization should be happening now but current league All-Pro players will be past their prime when Cards are viable again. Lost opportunity. How can it be accounted for? Do they even care or is the profit gain the extra effort and spending produces too negligible to matter?
By clssylssy
And they’ve offered their #23 pick for OBJ, apparently money is no object either when a team is serious about being AGGRESSIVE and focused on bringing home a Lombardi!
Sorry for Coach Wilks and the new guys who were sold the beachfront property in the desert by Keim & Co.!