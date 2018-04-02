Posted by Darren Urban on April 2, 2018 – 1:26 pm

Thanks to a new coaching staff, the Cardinals are allowed to have an extra couple weeks of offseason work. That means Tuesday, players will return for the beginning of the voluntary offseason program (azcardinals.com will have coverage). This is only Phase One of the three-phase offseason, which includes Phase Two (on-field work without helmets) and Phase Three (OTAs). There is also the mandatory minicamp in mid-June and a voluntary minicamp in just a couple of weeks — April 17-19 — which will be the first time the players will be doing football-related things on the field.

It’ll also be the first time the new coaching staff and Steve Wilks will be able to interact with players on more than just a cursory hello, because meetings can start. The heavy lifting of the offseason is still to come, but the relationship between staff and roster begins this week.