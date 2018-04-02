For Cardinals, offseason work has arrivedPosted by on April 2, 2018 – 1:26 pm
Thanks to a new coaching staff, the Cardinals are allowed to have an extra couple weeks of offseason work. That means Tuesday, players will return for the beginning of the voluntary offseason program (azcardinals.com will have coverage). This is only Phase One of the three-phase offseason, which includes Phase Two (on-field work without helmets) and Phase Three (OTAs). There is also the mandatory minicamp in mid-June and a voluntary minicamp in just a couple of weeks — April 17-19 — which will be the first time the players will be doing football-related things on the field.
It’ll also be the first time the new coaching staff and Steve Wilks will be able to interact with players on more than just a cursory hello, because meetings can start. The heavy lifting of the offseason is still to come, but the relationship between staff and roster begins this week.
By Joe C. on Apr 2, 2018 | Reply
So one way of looking at the off season is how many starters we still need to sign. So for fun. On defense we need a CB2 and maybe a safety. Not saying we couldn’t improve but if we got a legit CB2 we’d be ready to go. We need back ups, sure, but those shouldn’t be too hard to find. On offense we need a WR2, and maybe a TE. That’s really not that bad. Strictly talking about 2018. I’m assuming some combo of Shipley Boehme will be adequate. Future needs are oline, safety, and QB. That’s what I would draft: CB2, Safety, oline, WR, and QB. BPA. Maybe reach 10 picks for a QB. No order BPA.
By Scott H on Apr 2, 2018 | Reply
Looking at this pic of Larry…..such a pro and such a class act. Works harder / as hard as ANYONE on the roster. Doesn’t have to, but he does. Not about reaching a bonus….not about making the roster….not about losing his spot on the depth chart….just about being the best he can be. Because it matters to him. Period.
It just won’t be the same when he does step down. And not too hard to feel that way when you have nothing else on the roster that remotely resembles a replacement.
By creditcard on Apr 2, 2018 | Reply
The Cardinal organization has been a doormat for the NFL for years, not so much recent years — but in years past.
However, the Cards are proud owners of some of the best players to ever wear a jersey:
Aeneas Williams, Larry Fitzgerald, and Pat Tillman
Not sure if any other team could match that trio, or even come close.
By drummer-1 on Apr 2, 2018 | Reply
@Scott H… That was some good writing, you should have left at Larry.. Wait till the season start to see if we have someone… It’s like if this team doesn’t go after every big name F.A they trying to loose are don’t know what they’re doing.. I’ll wait till the final roster before i whine..
By JohnnyBluenose on Apr 2, 2018 | Reply
creditcard….you cannot be serious. i’m a cardinals fan too but any team that has been around for the past 50 years can match williams, larry and tillman. and no disrespect to tillman, a great person obviously and a good but not a great player. just look at quarterbacks. green bay has had three outstanding quarterbacks in that period, starr, favre and now rodgers. would you not have traded our three for those packers?
By drummer-1 on Apr 2, 2018 | Reply
I see the CARDS signed a legit W.R today..There’s nothing like being patient..
By Big Ken on Apr 2, 2018 | Reply
I like the Brice Butler signing. FA signings so far? Good, bad and ugly least they are sort of shaking things up. Not a lot of cap space so they are forced to be patient.
By Jon on Apr 3, 2018 | Reply
drummer-1
Re: WR signing
I’m not trying to complain and I totally understand why this offseason has played out the way it has. That being said, did you just say the Cards signed a “legit wide receiver”? You can’t really be serious. The guy’s career high mark is a 300 yard season. He’s unproven at best.
We are still in the market for a WR2, I don’t think anyone (even within the organization itself) would seriously argue otherwise
By faster on Apr 3, 2018 | Reply
By mitchaz on Apr 3, 2018 | Reply
Free Birds
Quite recently, new Nebraska head coach Scott Frost revealed his and his staff’s novel approach to coaching, which Frost believes was one of the main reasons why his team at Central Florida went 13-0 this past season.
Frost said that he and his staff do not f-bomb kids and publicly or privately shame them. The philosophy here is that shaming and berating players prevents them from playing free and more aggressive, because they worry less about making mistakes.
“When a player of our makes a mistake, rather than curse at him, we simply try to teach them the correct approach,” he said. “We want our players to feel free to play great football.”
As Cardinals’ fans, we know that Bruce Arians’ and the majority of his assistant coaches’ style was straight out of the Bear Bryant school of coaching: “coach ‘em up hard now, and hug ‘em later.” That philosophy, as written, appears strikingly euphemistic. With Arians the “coach ‘em up hard” part included public ridiculing and berating of some of his players to the pojnt where he stigmatized a first round draft pick as “Knee Deep” and a two-time 1st team All-Pro and three-time Pro Bowl special teams player as a “failure in progress” at cornerback.
When I ran this philosophy by a good friend of mine who is a psychologist, she said, “what people will always remember more is the slap, not the hug.” She continued, “it’s like the student who gets all A’s but one C-…that student will always think more about the C- than the A’s…it’s human nature.”
How refreshing and exciting it is to know that Steve Wilks and his new staff in Arizona have decided from day one to take a more individualized approach. Right from the get-go at his opening press conference, Wilks asserted, that he was looking for assistant coaches who are teachers and highly effective communicators. “It’s not about yelling and screaming,” Wilks said. “I want coaches who can relate to players with all kinds of different personalities.”
Wilks had made it very clear that player development is one of the staff’s highest priorities. “You make your wealth in this league by developing players.”
In recent years, player development under Arians and his staff was in the majority of cases painfully slow. Arians was not a fan of playing rookies—he relegated the vast majority of them to a second practice field—and gave the veterans the upper hand in securing starting jobs, often without any direct competition.
It’s significant to note that Arians’ first two draft classes are now entirely gone, save for LB Deone Bucannon who is still playing on his 1st round rookie contract at a rather cap unfriendly $8.7M 2018 salary.
Other draft picks who have yet to fulfill their initial promise since coming into the league are 2015 draftees T D.J. Humphries (1st), DT Rodney Gunter (4th), WR J.J. Nelson (5th); 2016 draftees DT Robert Nkemdiche (1st), CB Brandon Williams (3rd), C Evan Boehm (4th), S Harlan Miller (6th); and 2017 draftees LB Haason Reddick (1st), WR Chad Williams (3rd), T Will Holden (5th), RB T.J. Logan (5th) and S Rudy Ford (6th).
In losing over 20 of their own free agents the past two years, it would be a boon for the Cardinals if Wilks and his staff could get solid production from these former draft picks.
In five years, only one of Steve Keim’s draft picks has been signed to a second contract, but that was Tyrann Mathieu (3rd round 2013) who was recently released after collecting $31M from the Cardinals the past two lackluster seasons.
Steve Wilks has vowed that his Cardinals are going to play with “great effort” and with a superior “physicality.” Those are the kind of players Wilks covets—high effort dynamos who bring imposing physical presence and the day to day will to prevail.
Furthermore, Wilks has spoken at length about freeing up the players’ minds so they can play fast and instinctively. Wilks maintains that practice is for ironing out the details and fundamentals so that come game day, the players can tee it up, pin their ears back, and play with certainty and confidence. “When you come to watch us play,” ‘Wilks avows, “it’s going to start up front with the offensive and defensive lines, but most importantly it is going to be across the board a physical football team that plays with extreme effort.”
Wilks wants to develop a spirited and resilient charge of free birds. He wants to teach these birds, unlock the cage and watch them fly. He wants each and every individual one of them to be able to sing (a la Lynyrd Skynyrd):
“Cause I’m as free as a bird now…and this bird you cannot change…oh, oh, oh, oh oh…and this bird you cannot change.”
By D on Apr 3, 2018 | Reply
I wonder what Belicheck would want for Comp on Gronk. He has 2 years left on his current deal.
By Scott H on Apr 3, 2018 | Reply
drummer-1
You obviously don’t realize it but you do plenty of whining in your own way. Always whining that others need to be patient.
As always, you do being a fan in your way. I’ll do it in mine.
And I direct you to Jon’s response, which is exactly what I was going to say.
Maybe YOU need to wait to see finished products as well before you proclaim players like Butler a “legit” WR. You’re doing the same thing you accuse me ( and others ) of doing, you’re just doing it in the opposite direction.
All that said, I think Butler can help. I think he is a decent addition. That is what I WAS going to say before you jumped all over me.
Nothing like being patient, huh? Why don’t you try it sometime.
By Coach K on Apr 3, 2018 | Reply
Insiders reporting Josh Rosen could fall out of the top ten. They simply don’t like his attitude.
I wonder how far he falls? Could be another Aaron Rogers situation on draft day.
As for the Cardinals, I hope they trade down and get an extra second round pick.
Trading down will still give us Lamar Jackson or Mason Rudolph if they are on our board. But with an extra second round pick, we can get a starting offensive tackle and a game breaking receiver in round two.
Mr. Keim, trade down please.
By Blijiojiodiblido on Apr 3, 2018 | Reply
WR Courtland Sutton, I’m so high on this kid. If we miss out on him in the second round, it’s gonna be a big one.
By davemaham on Apr 3, 2018 | Reply
mitchaz- Good lord dude. Your comment is three times as long a the original blog.
By lloyd wolf on Apr 3, 2018 | Reply
K. I am not a great Rosen fan but find it virtually impossible for him to drop from the top 10. Too many desperadoes out there who will never pass on him. As I mentioned before if Rudolph is available in round 2….take a shot..he might even last to round 3
By Scott H on Apr 3, 2018 | Reply
faster –
As always, speak to rather in-convenient facts and the thumbs downs will follow.
By Scott H on Apr 3, 2018 | Reply
I keep wondering why so many people are saying trade down / possibly out of the first round and get extra picks. Not that I don’t understand the logic…..I just wonder why we wouldn’t want to take the best player available at 15 if there are REALLY good players to be taken there.
Then again, look at what our first round picks have tended to be….
OK, never mind. Now I get it.
By JCH on Apr 3, 2018 | Reply
Dot dot dot…………….. Okay the Arizona Cardinals are dead this year Rams are going to destroy the NFC west….. Rams get Brandin Cooks “shaking my head is silence”…
My guess for the top teams in NFC WEST 2018
1. Rams
2. 49ers
3. Cardinals
4. SeaHawks
I would not be surprised to see the Rams to win the SuperBowl because they are stacked and loaded.
They acquired Ndamukong Suh and now Brandin Cooks on top of not really loosing anyone in free agency. Jees……
Good luck Cardinals I hope u can survive the Rams also good luck Sam Bradford on not getting killed my the Rams in the wild NFC west.
By RagingREDBird on Apr 3, 2018 | Reply
Mitchaz
I liked that article as well.
It is interesting how Wilks seems to be everything BA was not
Run first vs overwhelming pass attack
Old school vs risk driven
D mind vs O mind
Coach them up vs F–bombs and public abuse
Develop players/communication vs veteran will get the locker room in line
Young Head coach vs one of the oldest
Why the drastic change? When something is not broken you don’t fix it. Cards could have gone with a BA guy or something that looked like a BA philosophy of football, BUT they did not do that at all. It looks from the outside that they wanted a complete change from the ground up. I wonder how much Keim felt that his draft picks were not being developed, cause if that was the problem than Keim was not the problem. BA was?
By Aaron Allery on Apr 3, 2018 | Reply
You all make great points. Now we wait….as the Cardinals always do. Wait while other teams make moves. Obviously New England sees something in the draft. That is why they stockpiled (2) 1st round, (2) 2nd round in this year’s draft so far because they make moves and deal with teams they can make moves with, who aren’t gun shy and paranoid under pressure. The Cards could have gotten Cooks too, one of the hardest working WRs in league who did not miss practice last year…….but no. We will still see him plenty. Now NE can basically do what it wants, trade up for Rosen, Mayfield, Darnold. Grab (4) defensive studs. Whatever they want and they got rid of excess salary in the meantime. Get your notebook out Cards Coach and GM. Class has already begun and you missed the first assignment, keep upgrading every year, all the time.
By Scott H on Apr 3, 2018 | Reply
Aaron –
Yeah, the Rams signed Cooks but didn’t you hear? WE signed a “legit” WR today. I think between him and the guy we picked up off waivers, we’ve definitely made up for the losses of John and Jaron Brown.
I mean, we STILL haven’t replaced Michael Floyd, but…..hey, we’re not supposed to get hung up on PAST outcomes, we’re only supposed to wait to see the FUTURE finished product.
Hey, we’re just gonna have to ask Larry to pull in about 50-60 more balls this year and we’ll be fine.
So be patient. Stop whining.
OK, end sarcasm. I hear ya. But look at where we started this off-season…..not even a QB under contract after Palmer retired. So, where were we? Waaaaaaay behind the 8-ball. UNDER the damn 8-ball is more like it We needed not just one BUT AT LEAST TWO QB’s before we did ANYTHING.
Oh, and by the way, our O-line was in shambles. Our whole FA was taken up by signing two QB’s and two O-linemen. And an average CB. And a marginal WR.
Meanwhile, the Rams, already sitting at the point of being one of THE top dogs in the NFC, just makes one monster mover after another.
Where we were was light years behind where the Rams were. We’re still digging out of the hole we’ve fallen into. The Rams were already high on the mountain and they are closing in on the summit.
There was NO WAY we were going after a player like Brandin Cooks. Our need to take care of bare necessities pretty much negated the pursuit of posh luxuries.