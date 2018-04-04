Niklas moves on, and the Cards at tight endPosted by on April 4, 2018 – 1:17 pm
Once, veteran teammate John Carlson said of rookie Troy Niklas, “He looks like a 12-year-old boy who swallowed a grizzly bear.” At 6-foot-6 and 270 pounds, Niklas — the Cards’ second-round pick in 2014 — was a prototype tight end for coach Bruce Arians. He just couldn’t stay on the field enough, beset by ankle and wrist problems.
So Niklas moved on Wednesday, agreeing to a deal with the Patriots. It’ll be very interesting to see how Niklas performs there, especially in an offense that will throw to the tight end. Niklas is no Gronk athletically (no tight end is), but he figures to get more targets and he is coming off his best season, albeit with a low bar. In 2017, Niklas in 15 games had 11 catches for 132 yards and a touchdown, after totaling just eight receptions in 26 career games over his first three seasons.
Meanwhile, the Cardinals are going to have to address the position. As long as Niklas was out there, there was a chance he could return (the Cards also lost a potential depth guy on the offensive line when Earl Watford moved on to the Bears this week.) Jermaine Gresham is coming off an Achilles injury and is limited right now in his offseason work, although I thought he looked better than I might have expected when he was doing what he could Tuesday. The Cards also have Ricky Seals-Jones, who flashed as an undrafted rookie but still skews heavily as a receiver and not a blocker (not a shock, given that he was a wideout in college.) Gabe Holmes also remains.
At this point, it might make more sense to wait until after the draft, see if a tight end emerges there, and then reassess the position afterward.
By D on Apr 4, 2018 | Reply
Amazing a kid that big couldn’t or wouldn’t develop into a better Blocking option.
Mercedes Lewis, vet free agent, can still block above average, he maybe worth brining in on a 1 year deal.
The team also will need a Fullback, unless they plan on making E. Penny a FB.
I believe I read somewhere that SK in the past 5 years, has only offered 1- 2nd contract to a player drafted by AZ…and that was for the Honey Badger. Cmon Mr. GM, we need to get this draft Right…
By JTDG on Apr 4, 2018 | Reply
I’m with you Darren. It will be interesting to see what Troy will do in New England.
He is big and can block, and is a better receiver than what he showed here. He doesn’t have that separation speed, but at 6’6”, you have to wonder why he wasn’t more of a red zone guy?
I would have liked to see him return and see what he could have done on play action when that fake is with DJ. Got to believe that would have froze those LBs and Safeties and gave him a chance to make plays in the seems.
Oh well, we will see if that happens in NE.
By creditcard on Apr 4, 2018 | Reply
NE uses double TE sets,Niklas will blossom with Grok on the other side. Good for Troy,bummer for the Cards. Niklas is young and has the right build for a TE.
I don’t see Gresham an answer at TE for the Cards. Gresham was flat out bad last year. Jones has good hands, but can he block? Another entire area the Cards have to completely re-tool.
Watford, was cut by Jacksonville, and picked up by the Cards and became an instant starter and one of the more stable pieces on the O-line. This is more of a statement on how pathetic the O-line was last year vs. Watford’s greatness.
Bears got a back-up. Cards have yet another hole to fill.
Mathieu and Buchanan are the only players drafted by Kiem in his 1st two years, that have amounted to more than mediocre, and only Buchanan remains on the team. Kiem’s 1st two years of draft are coming home to roost its’ ugly shadow.
By DZ on Apr 4, 2018 | Reply
Just keep getting thinner and thinner. Watford is a loss for sure.
Niklas, not so much.. he was like owning a monster truck but only driving it back and forth to the grocery store due to it braking parts every time it went over a speed bump.
I am sure the Pats will find his niche, they always do.
But for the Cards.. Major bust..
By RagingREDBird on Apr 4, 2018 | Reply
If Troy has a monster year in NE what does that tell us?
1) BA used him wrong
2) Belichick is just a genius
3) Cards don’t know how to develop players
4) Blind luck
I didn’t want him back on the team, but now that the Patriots want him I am upset he is not on the team. It is like when you want your ex back cause she found somebody else and he is better looking than you. I can’t hope for the best for Troy. I know that makes me petty. I don’t care
By Robert on Apr 4, 2018 | Reply
mark this post, Niklas will have a MONSTER year in New England. I just couldn’t understand why he wasn’t used more. Greasham is too old and brittle, he should be cut. I’m telling anyone who will listen, this is a 5-11 team next year. 100% certain.
By NJAzCardsFan on Apr 4, 2018 | Reply
Ever get the feeling we are watching a slow motion train wreck…???
By Ric Italia on Apr 4, 2018 | Reply
After all these draft misses , Keim gets an extension. In todays NFL you need to hit on most of your draft picks..
By Scott H on Apr 4, 2018 | Reply
Oh, great….another position that will need to be addressed.
But the TE position will have to take a number and get in line behind all of the other positions that are still waiting to be addressed.
I think it is ridiculous that this man’s BEST season was 11 catches for 132 yards and ONE TD, yet people were STILL so high on him and hoping he would be back for 2018.
FOR WHAT?? So he could set a career mark with 13 catches for 146 yards? And probably still no better than ONE TD?
I know since it’s me posting, people aren’t even reading any more.
But all of that said, it WILL be interesting to see what Niklas might do in another offense, ESPECIALLY one that DOES use the TE as a weapon. And if Niklas does go on to play well elsewhere, it will only serve to underscore the fact that the Cardinals have been either in-explicably inept OR in-explicably stubborn in regard to having a clue about using the TE position in their offense, Either way, they’e been that way for entirely too long.