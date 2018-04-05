Mathieu pens goodbye letter to ArizonaPosted by on April 5, 2018 – 8:33 am
It’s been a few weeks since Tyrann Mathieu left the Cardinals, but Thursday, he wrote a goodbye letter to Arizona in The Players’ Tribune. He made mention of how hard it was to have so many defensive backs drafted in front of him in 2013. He said thanks to many of his former teammates, particularly former safety Rashad Johnson — who took Mathieu under his wing despite the reality that Mathieu was eventually going to supplant Johnson in the starting lineup.
He said thanks to Patrick Peterson, of course.
“Seeing the rumors and speculation he could leave, I was doing my best to just sweep it under the rug,” Peterson said. “I’m quite sure he was trying to do the same thing. It’s very tough seeing a brother leave and go on to a different team. But I know he’ll make the best of his opportunity. I tell him all the time, I love to see him with his back against the wall.”
Mathieu also made clear that, while he was relishing this fresh start, his time in Arizona meant a lot to him.
No matter what happens next, I’m always going to treasure my memories of looking up into the stands in Glendale and seeing all the fans rocking blonde mohawks and a single eye black. Through all the wins, losses and injuries, you guys gave me strength.
When I first got here, I was just a kid who loved football, but didn’t understand much else about life. Today, I’m a man who understands how much you can offer the world if you give a little of yourself. Arizona did that.
So to every Cardinals fan who has taken an interest in me over the past five years, thank you. Thank you so much for accepting me and embracing me, not just as Honey Badger, but as Tyrann.
By Dana Francis on Apr 5, 2018 | Reply
It was thoughtful of Tyrann to write this; I hate to see him leave — he is the heartbeat of our defense. I wish you all the best Badger, both on the field and in life.
By davemaham on Apr 5, 2018 | Reply
Ty was the most difficult departure for me to accept as a Cardinals fan. Next would be Adrian Wilson and Anquan.
At least I have an AFC team to root for now.
By John S. on Apr 5, 2018 | Reply
I’m going to miss him. Although rare anymore, I had thought he would be one of those players that stayed with his original team for his career; a fan favorite, a core face of the Cardinals long term, and mutually beneficial over all that time. Reading his letter, I somewhat think he felt the same way and really wanted to stay here. Perhaps in the future, he will be back… who knows anymore?
I still think he got bad advice from his agent as a big part of this, and maybe the front office didn’t handle it the best way either, I don’t know… but mistakes were made in there somewhere to my way of thinking. Unfortunate what went down..
I wish him all the best…
By '87 Cards Fan on Apr 5, 2018 | Reply
Bummed to see him go but at the same time, he took less money to go to an organization that has never won anything.
kinda hard for any of this to sit well, if arizona was so special why leave for a perennially bad team in Houston?
By creditcard on Apr 5, 2018 | Reply
Classy. The AZ Cardinals have certainly produced some classy palyers, Mathieu, Fitzgerald, Warner, Palmer, A Williams, and of course Tillman.
By D on Apr 5, 2018 | Reply
Mason Rudolph Stats:
*2014 G Cmp Att PCT YDS TD Int. Rate
FR 3 49 86 57.0 853 6 4 154.0 _
*2015
13 264 424 62.3 3770 21 9 149.1 _
*2016
13 284 448 63.4 4091 28 4 158.9 _
*2017
13 318 489 65.0 4904 37 9 170.6 _
Career 915 1447 63.2 13618 92 26 159.7
Yes, he had a QB friendly system and he had very good WR’s last year, but he could be the right QB for AZ. Give him a year to learn under Bradford and work with the OC, there could be hope for the Cards.
By Judy Beatty on Apr 5, 2018 | Reply
Oh gosh i miss him already, and the season has not started yet. Some players are just much harder to let go than others.some of mine were Aeneas Williams, Ron McKinnon, Rob Moore, Anquan Bolden, Josh McCowen.,and some others too.I do wish Tyrann The best except if they are playing us.
By Scott H on Apr 5, 2018 | Reply
I think this kid is a great story and I can only wish the overall story could have been better during his time here. Imagine how damn cool 2015 COULD have been…..winning a SB with guys like Palmer and Honey Badger and Freeney and CJ all making significant contributions, not to mention Fitz finally getting that elusive ring.
I wish him well. His future looks brighter than ours’ does, that is for damn sure.
By Scott H on Apr 5, 2018 | Reply
I have just about reached a boiling over point with frustration at this point as I watch the Rams add players like Suh and Brandin Cooks while we add two QB’s whose names are known only to their mothers and have never played a down in an NFL game between them.
They’re ( Rams ) adding pieces for a SB run. We’re adding camp arms.
I CANNOT believe Steve Keim was given an extension after the LOUSY job he has been doing here. CANNOT believe it. It is clear there was NO PLAN for life after Palmer. NONE. And I’m not even sure what the hell the plan is now. What he has been doing seems more like he is still in win-now mode. And this is NOT a win-now team. Not up against the other real contenders in this conference. Not even close.
Getting Palmer was wonderful. Nice job. You KNEW there would be a limited number of years with him. You KNEW that. And if you KNEW that, you needed to have a plan for life after Palmer. And we are seeing, loud and clear, that there was none.
HOW does a GM that brought us to this get an extension???? That is an outrage.
This GM is just throwing pieces together, none of which seem to be building blocks for our future. And they’re definitely not giving us a team that is going to compete in 2018. So……poor job of addressing the present and / or the future? And we gave Keim an extension for this????
The pot has boiled over. It has for me, anyway
By D on Apr 5, 2018 | Reply
I believe as we get closer to the draft, Wilkes will want SK to focus on 3 areas to draft in Round 1.
QB
OL
LB
After listening to him discuss what he is looking for in building his team, and reviewing what he was apart of with the Panthers, 1 of those 3 areas will be where the 1st Round Draft pick will play.
He appears to be fine with WRs and CB’s being drafted in Rounds 2-4 and coaching them up in his system.
Names to know:
QB- Rudolph & Jackson
OL- McGlinchey OT, I. Wynn G/C; C. Williams OT
LB- L. Vander Esch; R. Smith
By NJAzCardsFan on Apr 5, 2018 | Reply
Scott H….
Right on point!!!
Only empty seats will make a difference at this point…… Then MAYBE Mr. Bidwill will get the message…. Personally, I thought Keim should have been let go with BA, much like what happened to Rod Graves when Wiz was let go. Keim reminds me of a “Used Car Salesman” who will tell the buyer anything they want to hear to make a deal…. I sure a lot of Keim’s personnel mistakes will unfortunately fall on Wilkes shoulders…. A lot of the FA signings for the Cards have been mediocre at best and questionable…. I have to admire the job the Rams/49er’s front office has done. Both of those teams FO have displayed true “Aggressiveness”.
Mr Keim you should take a good hard look at what they have done!!!
By Jo Ball on Apr 5, 2018 | Reply
This is by no means sticking up for Keim but I can understand not going full on rebuild mode. In this league, if you have a QB, you have a chance. The cards have a good one, for how long(health)? No one knows. But if he stays healthy, we have a chance. That’s not even accounting for a QB that we will most likely take in the draft who can also be a good one.
On the other side of the ball, we have a very good defense. We’ve seen defenses win super bowls even with bad to mediocre QB play. Most recently with the Broncos who won it all with a Peyton Manning at the end of his career, playing very average ball. Our defense isn’t as good but a few hits in the draft can change that. We’re not that far off. Hitting in the draft is the key and that seems to be the poorest aspect of the Keim era. So stay positive, stay negative, both approaches are justified.
By thefunluvr on Apr 5, 2018 | Reply
no thanks to Michael/Steve/BA for taking a chance on him? Really?
By Coach K on Apr 5, 2018 | Reply
Too bad Tyrann had those ugly injuries. Imagine what he could have been if he stayed healthy?
Will miss his energy for sure.
By creditcard on Apr 5, 2018 | Reply
Cards bring in 2 camp arms, while the Rams sign Suh and Cooks.
Well I guess this is better than the spirited effort in management’s primary focus; the punter.
By creditcard on Apr 5, 2018 | Reply
Last year, the Cards were overly concerned about Palmer’s pitch count, thus limiting his reps.
My memory was Palmer was rusty and inaccurate. This move didn’t bode well, then Palmer got hurt. We’re doing this again???? Why????
By JTDG on Apr 5, 2018 | Reply
Scott H and NJazCards,
I agree with you both. I have no hope in Keim.
I renewed my tickets for this season because my brother said he wants one more year.
It will be no different than the last two years. Don’t expect help from the draft. None is coming. I will state right now they will not take a QB in round 1.
Since Golden’s contract is up at the end of the year, with pick 15, they take an edge rusher. In round two, they will try to replace the Badger with a safety and then take a tackle in round 3.
People will say, they have holes at cb2 and receiver, and the holes will be obvious those spots cost us. But they will manage 9-7 and many will be excited. If we just add a ….. we can win it all. Seen this movie too many times
By NJAzCardsFan on Apr 5, 2018 | Reply
JTDG….
Thanks for the vote of confidence. 9-7 is very doubtful.
I think they will go 3-13 or 4-12…. So far, they don’t have the starter’s or reserves if there are a lot of players going on IR again to maintain a winning record. The quality of the players lost over the last 2-3 years have not been replaced or upgraded on. I don’t think the draft will be any different…..
By drummer-1 on Apr 5, 2018 | Reply
I have to ask Scott H… Why do you even come on this site it’s plan as day you really don’t like this team.. You want them to sign every big name that comes along, and don’t care the price.. I hope you don’t run a business.. who cares what the Rams are doing.. I have never seen a SB WON IN April..