When Patrick Peterson “met” Sam BradfordPosted by on April 6, 2018 – 9:10 am
Patrick Peterson chuckled. He hasn’t had a chance to catch up with new teammate Sam Bradford about the last time the two met on a football field, but it was memorable. Perhaps you remember — in a Cardinals’ 30-24 loss in Minnesota in November of 2016, the Vikings ran a play with a direct snap to running back Matt Asiata. Bradford, the Vikings’ quarterback, slid out wide as a receiver on the play. And when the ball was snapped, Peterson ran up and shoved him to the ground.
Peterson still doesn’t know why it was a 15-yard roughing penalty when Bradford was split wide. But it caused an uproar. Bradford shrugged it off after the game — “If we get 15 yards, I’ll take it every time,” he said — but all the Vikings linemen were ticked off. “I’m not happy about that,” then-Vikings guard Alex Boone said at the time. “We’ll talk about it later. He knows what he did, and he knows what he’s got coming to him.”
Yes, that’s the Alex Boone that was Peterson’s teammate last season. And while Peterson hasn’t talked to Bradford about it, he has talked to Boone.
“He was like, ‘I almost decked you because you laid out my freaking quarterback,’ ” Peterson recalled. “I was like, ‘He was a receiver. I didn’t know he was a quarterback at the time.’ I remember on that play, because they ran that play previously, and I did nothing to him. Coach (Bruce Arians) was like, ‘Next time they run that play, take him out.’ So I did. I was just following the instruction of my head coach.”
Peterson laughed at the memory. “Next thing you know, I got a flag. I am happy I did not get a fine. It hurt us because I think they scored that same drive (they did, aided by another personal foul on Tony Jefferson), but I think B.A. took that penalty for me.”
To be fair, the Cardinals — and Arians — had a point. The previous time the Vikings ran the play, Bradford curled back a bit, took a backward throw from the running back and threw deep downfield, earning a pass interference call inside the 5-yard line and a big reason for Peterson to want to take Bradford out of the play the next time.
We’ll see if Peterson and Bradford have a discussion about personal fouls past. And who knows? Boone, a free agent, could ostensibly still return to the Cardinals, and all three would have the chance to reminisce.
By Cards Fan on Apr 6, 2018 | Reply
Did the league’s referees HQ ever confirm this was a penalty (by the books), or determine this should not have been a penalty?
He’s not defenseless on this play.
By Bartman72 on Apr 6, 2018 | Reply
Cool article and video. Maybe they can settle the matter with a competition like Patrick had with Drew Stanton and Carson Palmer, where the loser had to wear some outlandish outfit.
By JTDG on Apr 6, 2018 | Reply
Should have never been a flag.
And let’s be frank, Peterson is not known to light players up. Many on this board has called him soft against the run.
The reason Bradford went flying is because he was in full retreat mode. Curling up and back pedaling. Bradford is 6’4″ and 225 pounds and Peterson is 6’1″ and 203, yet Bradford looks like it is the first time he is on a football field.
Square up Sam and deliver the hit to the much smaller man.
By JTDG on Apr 6, 2018 | Reply
Here is a quote from Pat P;
“If we’re able to get a true No. 2 cornerback that has solidified himself in this league, I think quarterbacks won’t have an option anymore,” Peterson said. “He has to go with his gut feeling, or he has to go with his first read. He has to second-guess himself on both sides of the field now. I believe if we can get us another corner that can stand up, make plays, build a name for himself, I think that would present more opportunities for me.”
He knows it, I know it, You know it to be true. Yet, year after year, the cards are unwilling or unable to do it.
By Dr. G. on Apr 6, 2018 | Reply
Did Arians indeed offer such advice guaranteed to produce a penalty? Did Arians verify this? hmmmm…someone to do his dirty work.
If that was Marshawn Lynch or a TE…? …didn’t think so…he declines. Sorry coach, I slipped.
C’mon Camp Time…!
By JCH on Apr 6, 2018 | Reply
Awwww Peterson and Bradford play so nice 😀 HAHA! That is so cute its like love at first sight with Peterson and Bradford HAHA!
I remember that play when it happend live and I was to mad to be honest when they threw the flag on Peterson, I was like STUPID REF ITS 5 YARD CONTACT since he is a Wide out! LET THE BOYS PLAY FOOTBALL HAHA!
By creditcard on Apr 6, 2018 | Reply
Bradford certainly doesn’t look too athletic in that video.
By Coach K on Apr 6, 2018 | Reply
Darren,
Is it possible the Cardinals could trade up to pick #9 or #10 and grab Mayfield before the Dolphins are on the clock?
I keep thinking back a year ago when Kansas City did it to us and took Mahomes.
Darren, do you think moving up 5 or 6 spots is too costly for Keim? Or, could he do it without giving up too much?
I have a feeling it’s possible Mayfield could fall if Jets and Bronco’s pass on him.
By Darren Urban on Apr 6, 2018 | Reply
Coach K —
RE: Trades
Is it possible the Cards could move off 15? Sure. Do I think Mayfield will drop far? No.
By creditcard on Apr 6, 2018 | Reply
Off the subject:
College QBs who are similar to existing NFL QB’s:
Mayfield = Manziel
Rosen = Lienart
Rudolph = Matt Moore
Darnold = Cutler
Jackson = Robert Griffin III
Allen = Carson Wentz
Cards s/b seriously looking at the the kid from Richmond, Lauletta, in the 3rd round. Lauletta could over time develop into a Matt Ryan type.
I sure hope the Cards trade down for the 15th pick, and obtain a few more selections. Kiem needs to nail this draft — previous drafts are haunting the Cards right now.
By MdCards4Life on Apr 6, 2018 | Reply
Once again the league finding more ways to protect QB’s even when they are slotted at WR. the video is funny and had me laughing but on a real note PP21 did not do anything wrong.
By MdCards4Life on Apr 6, 2018 | Reply
I hope we do not trade up but to trade down few spots down or so and still get a LB for our new 4-3 scheme and add an extra 3rd round and address QB by in 2nd around with Kyle Lauletta, who may not have a strong arm strength but does have the accuracy, quick release, touch & mobile enough to extend the play. we have drafted Strong Arm QB like John Skelton and he had no accuracy or touch on his throws.
By patrick on Apr 6, 2018 | Reply
JTDG and other members of the Cardinals Love, Hate, Love Blogger Therapy Members.
I don’t understand when a bunch of Cardinals fans come on the official Cardinals website and spew negativity about the Cardinals. Makes no sense. Frustration is one thing, but hating on the team you like is another.
Love Haters will have more credibility when they mix positive comments with the negative. The old saying positive, negative, positive.
I agree with JTDG, you can find positive or negative in anything. Several times it is negative comment that feeds other negative comments and it turns into a therapy session where you all find comfort that you have others that feel the same way.
Some of the members of the therapy club frustrations have legitimate points, but most of it is negative no matter what happens.
Championships are built in the off season, March, April, May, June, July.
It is April 6th, the team is not built yet, but honestly many love haters have been negative since day 1 of the league year. They have given up on the season before it began. Lining up your excuses. Chances are you will be proven right,
but you are still on the wrong side of the argument.
Make all the excuses you want to hate on the Cardinals, season ticket holder, life time fan, whatever, but somewhere you became jaded.
Unless they win a championship then it is all love?!