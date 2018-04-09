Barwin and where things are in free agencyPosted by on April 9, 2018 – 1:50 pm
There was a report Monday morning that the Cardinals would be getting a free-agent visit from veteran pass rusher Connor Barwin, who played for the Rams last season. Whether or not something comes of that, it’s a good reminder of where things are in the NFL when it comes to free agency, especially this close to the draft.
The bigger contracts for free agents have dried up. Players still out there usually have to consider playing for a little bit less than they originally planned in order to get a spot now, or they can wait until after the draft, see what teams fill up the holes at that player’s particular position, and then try and get a little leverage that way. Jordan Matthews, a receiver who visited the Cardinals among others early in free agency, didn’t sign until he got a one-year, minimum deal with the Patriots recently.
The Cardinals, in the Steve Keim era, rarely sign a free agent in April prior to the draft, in fact. The last time they did it was 2015 — and that was just to allow Adrian Wilson to retire as a Cardinal. The last time they signed players who actually took the field in the offseason was when they signed cornerbacks LeQuan Lewis and Eddie Whitley in 2014, and neither lasted into the regular season.
Tags: Adrian Wilson, Connor Barwin, Eddie Whitley, free agency, Jordan Matthews, LeQuan Lewis, Rams, Steve Keim
By Joe C. on Apr 9, 2018 | Reply
I would think WR, DB, and LB would be positions where the risk was low of sign a one year FA and then having a rookie fall to you in the draft. The positions can have 4-5 players on the field in extremes and all play heavily on special teams. I would imagine if a Conner Barwin likes AZ and wants to play here the team could exert some take it or call us after the draft leverage. With near $20M in cap space that doesn’t seem risky.
By Scott H on Apr 9, 2018 | Reply
Had the chance to observe Barwin out here in Philly for many seasons. He’s a good guy, all round. On the field, in the locker room, in the community. And a solid veteran pass rusher would sure sound good to me.
By Richard S on Apr 9, 2018 | Reply
16 days 23 hours till the draft. Hope the Cards have a good one.
By Scott H on Apr 9, 2018 | Reply
Good lord, are there REALLY 17 days left until the draft??? Does it take longer and longer to get here every year or is it me? I swear, it does. I’ve officially reached the saturation point where I can’t stand to listen to one more friggin mock draft.
I wish mock drafts could be out-lawed. Honestly. They’re no different from the March Madness brackets that people fill out. Pretty much as soon as it starts, most of people’s brackets / drafts are already going wrong. And at the end, most of their picks WERE wrong! Yet, we call the people who do them “experts”…..
Gonna be a LOOOOOOONG 17 days……..