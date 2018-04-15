Posted by Darren Urban on April 15, 2018 – 1:38 pm

Injuries certainly took a toll on Cardinals running backs last season, especially when you are talking about the bellcow going down in the first game of the season. But David Johnson has returned, and beyond that, there will be some significant change. Of the top five running backs in rushing yards for the team last year, only one remains — Elijhaa Penny. Kerwynn Williams was the latest to depart, heading to the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday. Already long gone are Adrian Peterson, Chris Johnson and Andre Ellington (the latter two, of course, didn’t even make it to the end of 2017.)

So as of now, there is Johnson at the top of the depth chart (where he would have been regardless of anyone else on the roster.) T.J. Logan, who showed tremendous promise as a rookie before suffering nearly the same wrist injury as Johnson (and like Johnson, has some fresh, healthy legs) and Penny, who has some size and who knows, could play a little fullback if needed. The Cards also have D.J. Foster along with Darius Victor and Bronson Hill, both of whom spent time with the team at the end of 2017.

This is a position the Cards could look at in the draft. Then again, there might be more positions they wouldn’t mind addressing in the draft than their eight picks, so decisions will have to be made.