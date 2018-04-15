A much different running backs roomPosted by on April 15, 2018 – 1:38 pm
Injuries certainly took a toll on Cardinals running backs last season, especially when you are talking about the bellcow going down in the first game of the season. But David Johnson has returned, and beyond that, there will be some significant change. Of the top five running backs in rushing yards for the team last year, only one remains — Elijhaa Penny. Kerwynn Williams was the latest to depart, heading to the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday. Already long gone are Adrian Peterson, Chris Johnson and Andre Ellington (the latter two, of course, didn’t even make it to the end of 2017.)
So as of now, there is Johnson at the top of the depth chart (where he would have been regardless of anyone else on the roster.) T.J. Logan, who showed tremendous promise as a rookie before suffering nearly the same wrist injury as Johnson (and like Johnson, has some fresh, healthy legs) and Penny, who has some size and who knows, could play a little fullback if needed. The Cards also have D.J. Foster along with Darius Victor and Bronson Hill, both of whom spent time with the team at the end of 2017.
This is a position the Cards could look at in the draft. Then again, there might be more positions they wouldn’t mind addressing in the draft than their eight picks, so decisions will have to be made.
By dkerry5242 on Apr 15, 2018 | Reply
David Johnson…then nobody.
By Scott H on Apr 15, 2018 | Reply
I think I am going to miss Kerwyn Williams. He was a good insurance policy. I know we ( hopefully ) have TJ Logan back this year, but….Williams was a dependable kid. He can play.
The RB room isn’t the only one that is going to me much different. The RB room….the QB room….the WR room…..the coaches room…..geez, if those were the first rooms you went into right now, you’d be wondering, wait….isn’t this where the Arizona Cardinals work???
By Don on Apr 15, 2018 | Reply
Know he wouldn’t be ready this year but if Wilks wants a run game Jackson at QB would be a nice addition.
By Don on Apr 15, 2018 | Reply
Penny was looking pretty good last year think he will improve this year.
By creditcard on Apr 15, 2018 | Reply
Old McDonald had a Mock Draft, E I, E I, Oh., and on his draft board he had some selections …e i, e i, oh, here a mock there a mock everywhere a mock, mock….
By creditcard on Apr 15, 2018 | Reply
In my opinion (whatever that is worth), there are basically three levels of players in a NFL draft:
1. Special players (normally picks 1 through 5, sometimes up to the 10th pick).
2. Good players (selection 11 to 99). This is where teams select not only the BPA, but BPA that the team actually needs.
3. Depth personnel (selections 100 to the 270th player). This is BPA, small college, players that fulfill special teams etc…
Because the Cards have SEVERAL needs, the Cards really need more picks in the 2nd and 3rd round. This is the BPA of team need zone. Cards need to trade down, and obtain MORE selections in the 2nd and 3rd rounds. A good chance the Cards may still land Lamar Jackson and be able to Pick-up another selection of need.
This strategy has been employed at New England, and it has favored them very well.
By Dr. G. on Apr 15, 2018 | Reply
Happy to see Penny back; he always runs hard with seemingly fearless effort.
And too, good to have Logan healed up; at least we have a guy who can catch a punt or kick-off and try to gain some yards instead of sliding or running out of bounds…yeah, you know!
What’s to say about DavidJ? He can be the team MVP if he stays healthy and Keim//Wilks do some work on our O-Line.…in progress..
We already have many good pieces…just a few more and I see…Optimism.
By D on Apr 15, 2018 | Reply
Not a high priority, considering the multiple needs that include TE, OL, WR, DE, CB, S and oh yeah, that forever search of QBOF. With the multiple needs, they could fill many holes in the draft if they don’t spend them all on moving up in the first round.
TJ, Foster and Penny are good depth behind the Franchise. I would attempt to extend David soon but guessing his agent is wanting to watch what happens in Pittsburgh
By JohnnyBluenose on Apr 15, 2018 | Reply
I’m also disappointed that Kerwynn Williams has moved on. He always answered the bell when called upon and last year played well while injured. I don’t know if Keim offered him anything and I don’t think he was a special team player so that may have doomed his fate. In any event, I wish him well.
By JTDG on Apr 15, 2018 | Reply
A history of AZ Cardinals QB Draft picks;
* The cardinals first season in Arizona was 1988. The good news; The cardinals came to the valley with one of their best draft picks at QB with Neil Lomax. Lomax was coming off a pro bowl season in St Louis and seemed like a guy who would give the new Phoenix Cardinals a winning team. Unfortunately, Lomax gets injured and never makes it to 1989.
*The cardinals knew they needed a new QB in 1989. With 2 first round picks, maybe they could land a QB but Aikman went #1 overall and there was no QB worth choosing. The cards make a bold move and chose Timm Rosenbach in the supplimental draft of 1989. Unfortunately, after a promising rookie season , injuries ended his career. The cards needed a new QB.
* The cards , believing they had their QB in Rosenbach, pass in 1991 on Brett Favre. Although Favre becomes a legend, there was no reason to choose him since Rosenbach was promising.
*In 1992, Rosenbach is done and the cards take with their first pick in the draft, pick 46, Tony Sacca. Unfortunately, Sacca is off the team in 2 years .
* The cards have the 4th pick in 1993, but Bledsoe goes #1 overall. No QB is worthy of a first round pick. The cards begin a long list of vet QBs.
* In 1995, the cards chose Stoney Case in round 3. An athletic guy who is raw. Case started one game for the cards in 4 years. So, back to vets.
* The cards try again on the local Sun Devil QB known as Jake the Snake.in 1997’s 2nd round. Plummer enters the hundle after the starting qb is injured and announces, there is a new sheriff in town. He then leads the team down the field to score. In Jake the Snake style, he leads the cards to the playoffs in 1998 and the future looks bright.
Unfortunately, the cards let Lomas Brown and Larry Centers walk, along with others and the team begins to struggle. The QB for the next 15 years , only last 6 years.
* In 2002, the cards need a QB and take Josh McCown in round 3. McCown starts 22 games for the cards over 4 years. But the coaching staff does not see a future for him and he moves on.
* In 2004, the cards have a chance to take Ben Roethlisberger, but instead, draft WR Larry Fitzgerald. While Larry Legend becomes the GOAT at receiver, Big Ben wins a pair of Super bowls.
* In 2005, the cards biggest draft blunder (along with several other teams) happens. Many thought Alex Smith and Aaron Rodgers would go picks 1 and 2. Smith goes #1, but Rodgers drops. At pick 8, the cards could have their QB, but choose Antrel Rolle. Rolle becomes a solid safety, while Rodgers is one of the best in the game.
* In 2006, the cards pull the trigger on what Denny Green calls a gift from Heaven on Matt Leinart in round 1. After a promising rookie year, Green is fired and Leinart loses his job to a guy many thought was washed up in Kurt Warner.
* Warner mans the spot, even taking the cards to the super bowl, but departs in 2010, leaving a need at QB. The cards draft John Skelton in round 5, who starts 17 games in 3 years.
* in 2011, the cards make a bold move , trading 2012 2nd rounder and DRC for Kevin Kolb. Kolb started 14 games over 2 years and then was released.
* The cards took at shot at a couple of late round picks in Lindley (6th round) and Thomas (4th round) but ultimately, a trade for veteran QB Carson Palmer finds their QB.
* That leads to 2018 draft. The cards signed a couple veteran QBs in Bradford and Glennon and possess the 15th pick in the draft. We will see if the cards finally draft their QB or find him in one of the vets.
By BChimp0 on Apr 15, 2018 | Reply
Thanks Kerwyn, you were a security blanket! Good luck! I wish we’d`ve paid you! ALL you did was deliver.
By drummer-1 on Apr 15, 2018 | Reply
The only pick i care about is the 1st.. I hope they Pick Lamar Jackson let him sit for a season and learn… It sure didn’t hurt Rogers and the packers..
By CARDS62 on Apr 15, 2018 | Reply
yes you are right Scott a lot of changes. I have no problem letting Kerwyn go, but I wish they would have kept AP as a backup to DJ. He was not expensive.
Just waiting for an off season move that I can get excited about.
Go Cards!
By faster on Apr 16, 2018 | Reply
Chief Kerwynn, happy runs and stay healthy in kansas.
i remember his first touchdown against the rams, and i sitting and scratching my head: ” kerwynn who?” was fun, his run.
By faster on Apr 16, 2018 | Reply
MMAGM 1, reading this article i wonder, if i`m forever a diehard fan, or if i can overcome my addiction:
” When Charles Darwin wrote of man bearing “the indelible stamp of his lowly origins,” he referred to all Homo sapiens, but the phrase might better fit its most sorrowful subspecies: people who still watch the Cleveland Browns. ”
https://www.theatlantic.com/magazine/archive/2018/05/in-praise-of-fair-weather-fandom/556841/
or Why you should root for great teams and great players—and abandon your sad-sack local franchise.
no pun intended to our great team, think positive …..
By faster on Apr 16, 2018 | Reply
MMAGN 2, and the last rant, hey, its positive, about our weaknesses (and if you are a troll, and not to lazy, you will find my look, and not my look alone, at the failures at the cards organization during last season).
the special team got a new org chart, the last remaining part is the healt and conditioning team. it will be interesting to see if injuries got the same treatment under wilks as under arians, i remember the johnson picture or the hb double.
but let`s look at the cards clinic, and how much games the starting roster (at the moment) did play in the last 3 years (and if you find a wrong number, the college numbers were not easy to find, please post it):
nfl games 48 college 13 games %
regular seasons
offense
LWR 11 FITZGERALD, LARRY 04/1 48 100
RWR 16 Williams, Chad 17/3 6,/6 24,/24 100
LT 74 Humphries, DJ 15/1 18,/32 10,/12 64 Questionable for OTAs
LG 76 IUPATI, MIKE U/SF 29 60
C 53 SHIPLEY, AQ U/Ind 45 94 recovering from “core” surgery
RG 67 Pugh, Justin U/NYG 33 69
RT 71 SMITH, ANDRE U/Cin 30 63
TE 86 Seals-Jones, Ricky CF17 10,/13 13, 9/13 injured 82
TE 84 Gresham, Jermaine SF15 46 96 Questionable for Week 1
QB 9 BRADFORD, SAM U/Min 31 65
RB 31 Johnson, David 15/3 33 69
average 78 per cent
defense
LDE 72 Pierre, Olsen SF15 14 88 played only one season
NT 98 Peters, Corey U/Atl 27 56
RDT 90 Nkemdiche, Robert 16/1 17,/32 10,/12 61
SAM 55 Jones, Chandler T/NE 47 98
SILB 20 Bucannon, Deone 14/1 41 85
RILB 57 Bynes, Josh SF17 39 81
WLB 43 Reddick, Haason 17/1 16 27, /27 100 injured in high school
LCB 21 Peterson, Patrick 11/1 48 100
SS 36 Baker, Budda 17/2 16,/16 25,/26 98
FS 30 Ford, Rudy 17/6 10 22,/24 80
RCB 26 Williams, Brandon 16/3 29,/32 13,/13 93
average 85 per cent
it would be interesting (maybe a summercamp for diehardfans, lol) to compare this number with other teams, and why there are differences between offense and defense (coincidence, coaching, managment?).
and now i`m on on my first mock draft 1.0 (and you can bet, i will check each and every player for his injurie history, down to first grade, lol).
By Adam Smith b1723 fka DTL on Apr 16, 2018 | Reply
Logan RB and Chad W. WR have great opps
By John S. on Apr 16, 2018 | Reply
Letting Kerwynn Williams go is yet another move I just don’t really understand in the scheme of things this year, and seems a mistake to me. Sure, I like Penny and glad he’s still here and getting more of a shot, but he’s not the same type of player. Who knows what Logan will do really, still an unknown frankly, and have hopes for him. Just seems we are creating more holes once again without back-filling with anybody better to fill that niche. We appear to be counting an awful lot on David Johnson alone, a lot of eggs in one basket so to say, and especially given the current QB and WR situation on top of it all.
I wish Kerwynn well, and think he will help the KC line up. In the mean time I’ll keep scratching my head, and wondering…
By Scott H on Apr 16, 2018 | Reply
Cards62 –
I hear ya. This off-season has lacked anything that excited me, either. I guess we are just supposed to be excited about all the injured players ( hopefully ) coming back this year.
Otherwise…..
By mal on Apr 16, 2018 | Reply
Darren~
Nice long piece you just wrote there on Coach Wilks.
Good job, and thank you.
By Johnson on Apr 16, 2018 | Reply
By the time the season starts, will anyone be left in this team?
By D on Apr 16, 2018 | Reply
Reality Check
I believe there is too much hype for AZ drafting a QB in Round 1 this year.
They won’t spend the draft capital to move up into the top 8 to take one of the top 4 QBs and I will agree with them not doing it. I also agree with S. Payton, most likely only S. Darnold will be around in 5 years as a QB.
This would lead to the 5th and 6th best QB in this year’s draft.
L. Jackson is not accurate and appears to be lacking in intelligence based on his testing. Don’t fall for BA liking him, BA also praised Logan Thomas as a QB, who currently is a TE for the Bills.
M. Rudolph is not worth #15 in the draft, more likely to be taken in the 20’s.
I don’t see AZ getting a QB of the future this year. (thanks BA for winning those meaningless games at the end of the season)
My prediction will be at #15-either J. Jackson CB or M. McGlinchey at RT.
Both fill holes and both players are ranked in the top 2 of their positions in this draft, so AZ can still improve their team, even though 99% of the fan base will complain that they didn’t get a QB of the future.
By Richard S on Apr 16, 2018 | Reply
Bickley’s article “Why I joined AZ Sports.com” brought back memories of childhood when I went down to the train station with my buddy Scott, the newspaper boy and we’d pick up the papers the train dumped off and go through the sports section box scores before delivering the paper. Long time ago. Scott dropped dead of a heart attack last year. Come on Cards let’s win a super bowl before it’s my time.
By JCH on Apr 16, 2018 | Reply
Darren-
What do you think the odds are for the Cardinals to maybe trade up in the draft maybe “colts” to say snag up Baker Mayfield? Just what are the odds for the Cardinals to trade up in the draft or do you even think they will?
By Darren Urban on Apr 16, 2018 | Reply
JCH —
RE: Trades
I’m not an odds guy. I’m not ruling a trade up, but it would depend on who is on the board and what the asking price is. To go from 15 to 6 would cost a lot.
By JCH on Apr 16, 2018 | Reply
Also looking that the Cardinals did release Kerwynn Williams that did free up some cap room, also means more money for Cardinals maybe trade up in draft? I am not 100% sure but I think if the Cardinals did have an eye on a QB and he fell at number 6. The Cardinals would atleast “try” and trade up. I am not sure what QB they would be looking at but I bet if they had a chance at the QB they kinda wanted they would try and trade with the Colts.
By Darren Urban on Apr 16, 2018 | Reply
JCH —
RE: Kerwynn
He wasn’t released. He was a free agent.
By JCH on Apr 16, 2018 | Reply
Darren-
Yea thats my mad did not relize that sorry.
By Scott H on Apr 16, 2018 | Reply
JTDG –
RE: Our history of QB’s
Man….that is pretty bleak. I’ve often thought of what might have been with Timmy Rosenbach. I think he could have been special. Such a shame how injuries snuffed out that fire before it even started.
But he was merely one of many who just never got us anywhere.
Then, there was the 2004 draft. We took Larry instead of Big Ben. Now, to be clear – I am glad Larry was a Cardinal and I would never change that. He is my favorite player of all time, probably FOR all time. But have ya ever wondered what might have been if they’d taken Big Ben instead??
I guess if we take Big Ben, Kurt Warner never has his late-career resurgence here in Arizona, either. That is another thing I think I would never give back. Even with no SB win to show for it, it was just too special. And too much fun.
Ironic that one of Big Ben’s SB wins came at our expense. And Kurt’s. And Larry’s.
It is so hard to believe – and pretty ridiculous, too – that Jake Plummer was the last QB this team drafted that had any REAL success here and that was 20 years ago. TWENTY YEARS without drafting a QB that could lead us anywhere. My God, that is so embarassing.
Anyone wondering how we’ve come to be the team that has gone longer without winning a championship than any other pro sports franchise? Well, wonder no longer.
It’s because you have to DRAFT the right QB and build the team around that right QB if you want to win a SB. End of story. I’m not googling anything here, but only Drew Brees is coming to mind as the rare exception of a QB that led a team that didn’t draft him to a SB win.
And don’t give me Eli Manning. Yeah, he was technically drafted by the Chargers but….not really. The whole world knew by then his being drafted by the Chargers was a sham. He’s never played a down for anyone but the Giants.
When ya think about it that way, what the Cardinals did with Warner in 2008 and ALMOST did with Palmer in 2015 is remarkable.
But the bottom line is, you have to DRAFT the right QB and then put the right pieces around that right QB to make it happen.
And the harsh reality is that the Cardinals have been about as inept in being able to do that as any team has ever been.
When is it going to change? The way this GM is doing things, there is no indication it is going to change any time soon.
By Dan Nicholson on Apr 16, 2018 | Reply
JTDG
RE: History of Cards QB’S
Liked the recall of qbs. Didn’t know if you remembered that first year with Lomax. Cards were 3-3, then beat in succession redskins,cowboys, 49ers, what a win that was, and Giants.Thing is ,in giants game Lawrence Taylor broke Lomax’s hip. Cards were 7-3, then went to Houston and got dribbled 40-7 with Cliff Stoudt @ qb. They did not win another game that year. Lomax could play. How about the receivers on that team! Roy Green, Gary Clark, J.T. Smith, Ernie “Indiana ” Jones and Jay Novacek, a Te- Wr. Thanks for the post