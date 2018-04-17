Bradford gets started, limited as expectedPosted by on April 17, 2018 – 5:16 pm
Steve Wilks said last week that there was “no rush” to get quarterback Sam Bradford on the field full-time, and that he would be limited in the first minicamp. And Tuesday, as the Cardinals got on the field for the first time, Bradford was indeed limited, and Wilks said afterward that wasn’t going to change.
“We will continue to do the same with Sam,” Wilks said, noting that Bradford did do “some things” with the first unit.
“He’s limited right now, so when we get a chance to work together, from what I’ve seen, which is on tape or standing across the field watching when he was playing for the Rams, he’s a pinpoint passer,” wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald said. “He’s extremely accurate, he can make all the throws than anybody would ever ask.
“Moreso me, I just need to learn (about) him, gain his trust by showing him every day I’m capable of making the plays he needs me to make.”
Wilks wasn’t going to get more expansive about Bradford, but it wasn’t limited to the quarterback’s status either. When asked about rehabbing players like tackle D.J. Humphries and defensive end Markus Golden, Wilks declined to talk much about what point they are at with their injuries.
“I don’t really try to put timetables on things,” Wilks said. “I don’t try to create promises. We just want to have results.”
By creditcard on Apr 17, 2018
Love it!
Beliefs and Results. Wilks is a diamond. I sure hope the Fans, GM, and Ownership can wade through (what seems to be) a lean year facing the Cards. Have the faith that this guy, Wilks,will correct the ship and get good beliefs and results on the field.
Have patience fans … I think Wilks will be a good one
By Steve on Apr 17, 2018
Darren: Do you know if Sam is simply dealing with an arthritic left knee? He did pass his physical with the Cards so that’s good but Vikings HC Mike Zimmer said he had a “degenerative condition” which would seem to indicate an arthritic condition.
By Darren Urban on Apr 18, 2018 | Reply
Steve —
RE: Bradford
He has not been that specific. As for the “degenerative,” he was asked about it. This is what he said:
On if Vikings Head Coach Mike Zimmer was accurate in calling Bradford’s knee “degenerative:”
“I’m not even sure what that means, to be honest. Look, obviously, there’s some wear and tear on my knee. I’ve been through a lot with it, but all I can tell you is how I feel right now and really where it’s gone since I had the procedure in November. It’s done nothing but get better, and I feel good at the moment. And that’s really all I can tell you about it right now.”
By Coach K on Apr 17, 2018
Can’t wait to see Bradford with some weapons around him.
By Dan Nicholson on Apr 18, 2018
Expect disappointment and you will have none. Funny thing about sports is expectations (high) ones are a root for failure. Saw Auggie Garrido talk about it at baseball coaches convention one year. Great coach. So ,maybe the less we expect of Cards this coming season we fans get a different result. Can Big Red surprise…….
By Amir on Apr 18, 2018
Wilks just needs a better GM… the way things are going personnel wise, he is being setup for massive failure.
Raise hands if you believe SK is going to nail this draft… We have five years of really poor drafting. Several of the last five years draftees are not even on the team anymore. This is how you create major holes in your roster that SK keeps patching up with one year “prove it” deals.
We have already seen the “aggressive” free agencies.
And not drafting QBs, especially last 2-3 years, when everyone knew Palmer could be done any year, alone should be a reason to fire him and not give out a 5-year extension.
By Scott H on Apr 18, 2018
Larry always says the right things. Love him for that. But Larry Fitzgerald shouldn’t have to earn the trust of any QB walking the planet right now. If the ball is put in any reasonable proximity to Larry Fitzgerald, it shall be his. That is well established.
Bradford should feel honored – and lucky – to be playing with the best WR he has ever had at his disposal. And I would imagine he does.
By Jahstone on Apr 18, 2018
Also nice that we joined the other 31 NFL teams in “team stretching”. Hopefully we can cut down on the number of pre-season hamstring injuries. Loved BA as a coach, but this was one of his minor flaws.
By JTDG on Apr 18, 2018
A couple days ago, I went over the History of the AZ cards draft picks of QBs. Today, I am taking a look at OL. Most would agree that the cards will look in the draft (or should) at QB, OL, CB, WR.
The cards came to the valley in 1988.
In 1989, the cards took 17th over all in the first round Joe Wolf, then followed up with Mike Zandofsky in round 3. Wolf only started 45 games in 9 years and never more than 6 in a year for the first 7. Zandofsky was released after one year.
The cards in 1992 drafted Center Ed Cunningham in round 3 and Jeff Christy in round 4. Cunningham started 47 games in 5 years, with really only two years playing a full season. Jeff Christy, also a center was released in favor of Cunningham. Christy went on to start 139 games for the vikings and Buc.
In 1993, the cards came back and drafted in round 1, Earnest Dye and round 2 Ben Coleman. Dye started 16 games in 1994 but only 7 games the rest of his career. Coleman only started 13 games for the cards and was released. He wnt on to start over 95 games for the Jags.
In 1994, the cards drafted Rich Braham in round 3 and Anthony Redmon in round 5. Braham was released by the cards after one year and was a long time starter for the Bengals. Redmon started 46 games for the cards.
In 1995, the cards drafted Lance Scott who was released after 1 year.
In 1996, the cards drafted Aaron Graham, who started 40 games in 6 years. and James Dexter, who started 33 games in 5 years.
In 1997, the cards drafted Chris Dishman in round 4. Dishman was a starter 59 games in 8 seasons as he could not stay healthy.
In 1998, the cards drafted RT Anthony Clement round 2. He became the starter at RT till 2007, missing games in 3 years due to injury.
In 1999, the added the LT in LJ Shelton in round 1 who started there till 2008, missing some games due to injury.
With LJ Shelton at LT and Clement at RT, the cards come back with the 2nd overall pick in round one, Leonard Davis. Passing on guys like Justin Smith, LaDainian Thomalson, and Richard Seymour. Davis struggled at LT as the moved Shelton inside, until he moved on to the cowboys and became an all pro RG.
In 2003 , the cards find a 6th rounder in Reggie Wells. Wells started 93 games all over the oline.
In 2004 the cards drafted Alex Stephanovich, who started 16 games as a rookie and not much after that. and had misses in Nick Lechky and Elton Brown.
In 2006, the cards took Duece Lutui, who was a solid starter till his weight gain forced him from the league.
In 2007, the cards draft Levi Brown in front of fan favorite Adrian Peterson. Brown started and struggle several years at Tackle till 2013.
Over the next couple years the cards had misses in Herman Johnson, Trevor Canfield, and Nate Potter.
In 2012, the cards drafted Bobby Massie , a solid RT, who started till he was let to walk in FA after a DUI.
The cards don’t draft any OL tlll 2015 in round 1, who has had injuries, and is pegged as the LT in 2018.
In 2016, the cards took Evan Boehm and Cole Toner and in 2017, they took Will Holden. Toner has been released and Boehm and Holden will see how they play out.
With a very strong interior OL draft, we will see if the cards address this spot.
By Darren Urban on Apr 18, 2018 | Reply
JTDG —
RE: OL
You missed Jonathan Cooper, 7th overall in 2013, and Watford in the fourth round that year.
By Adam Smith b1723 fka DTL on Apr 18, 2018
“I don’t try to create promises. We just want to have results.” Agree w creditcard.
“Attention to detail”. Saw a few moments of Belichick video on NFL network, talk about attention to detail. That, in every job, key to success. Wilks big on building relationships, straight talk, that a common thread with Belichick and Arians.
Wilks, if he’s a good a coach (Josh Norman says so) has opportunity for long career in AZ. Schtick, sarcasm, bombasticity gets old, especially if a down season or two. Wilks appears to have the winning attributes but few shortcomings. can see why was hired. Well done Bid, Keim.
By RagingREDBird on Apr 18, 2018
This is a PR/sales game for the Cardinals and their new Head coach. So far I am buying
By SDCardFan on Apr 18, 2018
Creditcard. Love and agree with your sentiment. However, I don’t believe 2018 will be a ‘lean’ year for the Cards. Truth be known, I have been a Card fan for 33 years, and for most of those years I have almost always believed that the upcoming season would be “The Year”! Of course, I have never been right (very close in ’08/09), but I almost always believe. I do hope that 2018 will be that magically, completely unexpected, super season for the Cards, for Fitz, and all Card fans.
By JTDG on Apr 18, 2018
Darren,
How could I forget Cooper and Watford?
That was a major blunder on my part
By JTDG on Apr 18, 2018
Looking back at the drafts, the cards chose in round one;
Joe Wolf – who struggles to stay healthy
Earnest Dye – who struggled
LJ Shelton- who was a solid starter for several years
Leonard Davis- who became a pro bowler at RG for the cowboys but had an up and down career in AZ.
Levi Brown- who played both LT and RT. Also had a up and down career here.
Jonathan Cooper- who broke his leg and never recovered. Has bounced around since.
Not a lot of success at drafting OL in round one. I think our best drafted lineman over the years, while on the cards, has to be the 6th rounder, Reggie Wells.
By faster on Apr 18, 2018
@jtdg, i seldom comment on others work, and if, mostly sarcastic, but i know how much work is involved in your two posts about qb and ot (thanks also to darren for his input) , and i appreciates it.
By D on Apr 18, 2018
SK won’t reach for a player at #15. It appears by his press conference he most likely won’t spend the multiple draft picks to move up and mortgage the future, which I agree. (hard to find trade partners) No P. Manning in this draft. If SK can’t move down either, we need to focus on the non QB who’s value is worth #15.
J. Jackson CB ?
C. Ridley WR ?
B. Price C/G ?
M. McGlinchey OT ?
Any of these 4 players would quickly upgrade AZ position rooms. I don’t see a MLB worth drafting at #15