Nkemdiche optimism returnsPosted by on April 20, 2018 – 9:51 am
In the brief time Steve Wilks has been head coach of the Cardinals, he does not come across as someone prone to hyperbole. So when he praises 2016 first-round draft pick Robert Nkemdiche after Nkemdiche’s first two underwhelming NFL seasons, it’s easy to take note.
“Robert is a very intriguing guy,” Wilks said of the defensive tackle. “I constantly talk to Robert all week about tempo … (because) I really have to slow Robert down. We don’t have on pads. And that’s a great thing. That’s a real good thing. You want to be able to slow guys down, not tell them to pick it up. Robert is going to be tremendous for us this year. He’s locked in, he’s focused, he came back in shape, he’s ready to go.”
Nkemdiche needs to do more on the field. He has acknowledged that. But all last season, his work ethic and practice habits earned him praise from coaches. Now he’s getting more from a new staff. He just needs to translate it to the football field. At this point, his draft status doesn’t mean much — one-time undrafted DT Olsen Pierre, who had a very nice breakout season last year, was more effective than Nkemdiche — but he still has a ton of tools.
He’s also now playing for a coach who is known for getting different personalities to play well (right, Josh Norman?) and for honing in on developing players. A big step forward by Nkemdiche would be an awesome way for Wilks to immediately put that player-development stamp on his new team.
“He said, ‘Coach, I’m committed to excellence this year,’ ” Wilks said. “So far, he’s been a plus on the football field. I’m excited about him.”
N
Tags: Josh Norman, Olsen Pierre, Robert Nkemdiche, Steve Wilks
Posted in Blog | 17 Comments »
By dkgambler1 on Apr 20, 2018 | Reply
Well it wouldn’t be a Cardinals minicamp without Nkemdiche hype. This should be the last year, either because he’s gone or performing at an acceptable level.
By JTDG on Apr 20, 2018 | Reply
Nkemdiche is going to the HOF……… if there was one for the offseason.
After so much hype the last two years, not by media, but by coaches, it is hard to take another offseason of how they have to hold Nkemdiche back.
it would be nice to see him emerge.
My two cents is , I’ve noticed he gets out muscled and blown back. That is his issue in real games. he does have quickness, but seems he doesnt explode in games. Maybe he thinks too much. Not sure.
But with his quickness, I would take a look at him at DE. I think Pierre improves and holds on to that starting spot.
By Rick on Apr 20, 2018 | Reply
Either he plays or he doesn’t . The team should have a back up plan. Just in case he isn’t up to speed on the field. I hope this is his year.
By JTDG on Apr 20, 2018 | Reply
The cards have needed to draft a CB2 for years. Losing Mathieu also shows a need at safety.
Here is the DB draft history for the cards;
1988 – cards draft Michael Brim in round 4, who played 4 games for the cards.
1989 – cards draft Jay Taylor, who is a reserve for 4 years and Ricky Royal, who never makes the team.
1991 – The cards score in round 3 with HOFer Aeneas Williams, in round 4, the choose Dexter Davis, who starts 3 games in 3 years
In 1994, the cards draft a pair of CBs in Perry Carter and john Reece. Neither plays a down for the cards.
1995 – they take two more CBs. Cedric Davis , who never plays a down for the cards, and Tito Paul, who starts 7 games over 3 years.
In 1997, the cards use the 9th overall pick for Tom Knight. He plays 5 seasons and starts 53 games, never really cementing that CB2 opposite Williams. The cards also took Ty Howard in round 3 who starts 2 games for the cards.
1998, the cards grab Corey Chavous with the 33rd pick overall. I still remember Corey being mobbed on the field holding the newspaper stating the cards are in the playoffs. Corey only started 24 games over 4 seasons, but had a big career as a starter with Minnesota.
The cards also found an ASU Linebacker, that they converted into a safety. He became a fan favorite right away. But Pat Tilman became so much more after 9/11.
In 1999, the cards took Paris Johnson, who never played a down, and Coby Reinhart, who started 4 games in 5 years.
In 2000, the cards took David Barrett, who started 39 games in 4 years. He left via FA to the Jets where he played for 5 more years starting 46 more games.
In 2001, a sad year as the cards trade Aeneas Williams to the rams. With the 2nd rounder they got, the chose Michael Stone, who never started for the cards.
But they did land ROH safety Adrian Wilson in round 3.
In 2005, the cards pass on Aaron Rodgers, Demarcus Ware, Derrick Johnson and Thomas Davis, instead choosing Antrel Rolle. Rolle started at CB till he found his spot at safety having a long and successful career at FS. In round 3, the cards chose Eric Green. Green was a starter but was injured often. He started 33 out of 64 games.
In 2008, the cards chose with the 16th pick, DRC. Cromartie became a star in az but ended up being a major piece in the Kevin Kolb trade in 2011.
In 2009, the cards came back with two more DBs, Rashad Johnson and Greg Toler. Johnson plays 7 seasons , starting in 41 games, while Toler , troubled with injuries, lasted 3 years with the cards before becoming a starter for Indy.
2011, the cards take with the 5th overall pick Patrick Peterson. Pat P goes on to become the best cover CB in the game. Many thought he would be paired with DRC, till the trade happened.
In 2012, the search for Pat P’s CB2 begins. The cards take Jamell Fleming in round 3, who lasted two years with the team. They also took Justin Bethel . Bethel goes on to the probowl as a special teams player but could never capture the CB2 spot year after year.
In 2013, the cards take the Honey Badger, Tyrann Mathieu. The badger quickly becomes a fan favorite, but injuries in 2013 and 2015, slowed his career and a horrible contract caused his release this year.
In 2014, the cards take in round one Deone Bucannon. Buc is immediately moved to ILB. He never plays in the secondary.
In 2016, the cards draft a RB turned CB in Brandon Williams. He is promtly thrown into the starting lineup and fails miserably. He is currently on the side of mike cartons as a missing person.
In 2017, the move up to draft Budda Baker. Budda showed lots of promise as a rookie and the cards are expecting big things for him. Rudy Ford also was drafted and is a reserve.
The cards enter 2018 with needs at CB2 and could use a safety. I would think the cards use a draft pick to address these needs.
By Amir on Apr 20, 2018 | Reply
Another fine Keim first round gem…
By RagingREDBird on Apr 20, 2018 | Reply
A fresh start could be good for him. Playing DT in a 4-3 could also help.
My gut still tells me he plays for only the money and does not love the game. Nothing he has done gives me reason to think he is ready to work for success or work thorough pain.
By Scott H on Apr 20, 2018 | Reply
Ah, yes….it is that time of year when optimism runs high for Robert Nkemdiche. That time of year when he says all the right things and the head coach says all the right things and we hear how good he looks…..
And then the regular season starts.
And spare me the negativity business. I’m only going by what we’ve seen two seasons in a row. What we’ve ALL seen. He has been a training camp terror.
And a regular season mirage. Fitting perhaps, that he plays in the dessert?
By Scott H on Apr 20, 2018 | Reply
JTDG –
RE: Brandon Williams as a missing person
Your line about him being seen on milk cartons as a missing person was priceless!
But though I enjoy your humor, there is really nothing funny about continued draft picks from Keim that continue to disappear and contribute nothing.
By D on Apr 20, 2018 | Reply
Keim drafted the wrong DT in that draft. I would have taken Chris Jones or Vernon Butler.
By Fred on Apr 20, 2018 | Reply
lets see what he can do in camp . he has not played well if at all. I don’t know if we can trade him. they may need to cut him. just another first round bust by SK? Lets hope they draft better this year.
By JCH on Apr 20, 2018 | Reply
Scott H-
Re- Watson or draft or whatever we were talking about.
Sorry about that when I said “told you so” on the other page. I did not mean to be mean,offensive, rude or anything just know i meant it in the best way. Its just some highschool slang I picked up. Thank you for the advive tho i will try not and use “I Told You So” anymore because i can see how it can come across rude. Just know i did not mean to be rude or anything. Thank you for the lesson! It will probably pay off in the future maybe in a job application or a joob interview.
Also LES GOO CARDINALS! #MakeCardinalsGreatAgain!
By Steve on Apr 20, 2018 | Reply
Nkemdiche always shows up in practice….then disappears in games. He was a bad draft choice.
By Dr. G. on Apr 20, 2018 | Reply
Robertschizel Nkemdichalschizemdizel…not been a “”go for it”” guy to now. It’s always about potential…what he could be!
By Scott H on Apr 20, 2018 | Reply
JCH –
No, you weren’t being rude or offensive or anything like that. Relax!
The “advice” was kinda tongue in cheek.
As you were. Carry on!
By JTDG on Apr 20, 2018 | Reply
Darren,
With Deone Bucannon playing LB at 215-220 and other LBs in that same range, let me ask you to make a speculation.
If Pat Tillman was coming out in the draft this year, do you think he would have been drafted as a LB (his college position), and do you think today’s NFL would have fit him better?
By Darren Urban on Apr 20, 2018 | Reply
JTDG —
RE: Tillman
I’m not sure he would have fit better because I’m not sure he had the kind of speed that most teams are looking for from those guys. But obviously, he might have had a better chance to play linebacker.
By Scott H on Apr 20, 2018 | Reply
With Nkemdiche…..you’re a first round pick and after two seasons, you’ve got colossal bust written all over you. If you’re tuned in at all, you hear what people are saying.
And if what others are saying doesn’t matter to you, then what about your own opinion of yourself and how you’ve performed in the NFL so far??
I mean…..if you’ve got a pulse at all, at least ONE of those two things has to be getting to you at this point. If it’s not….then that may be the problem.
But I’m hoping this kid DOES have a pulse and that he IS coming into this season with a whole lotta that not-gonna-be-denied attitude that he seems to need.
It’s not too late. If he can find it and bring it this year, then all could be forgiven. And he could become a great story here.
But by the 3rd season…..look, you’ve either got this in you or you don’t.
But here is what’s not gonna happen on my end, and I could hardly blame anyone else for feeling the same way – I am NOT getting my hopes up based on anything I see in training camp or the pre-season. Not one ounce. If he has 10 sacks in 10 plays in the first season game……hey, nice. But it doesn’t count.
My evaluation of him starts in Week one. Period. And hopefully, it won’t be over by Week 8 because he’s disappeared again.
His staying healthy would certainly help.