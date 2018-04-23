The picks at 15, and Steve LittlePosted by on April 23, 2018 – 4:51 pm
Every draft is different, but with the Cardinals selecting at 15 overall, it’s a good time to see what players have been chosen in the NFL’s 15th slot over the recent past. The last time the Cardinals picked 15th — and it’s been 40 years — it didn’t go all that well. The then-St. Louis Cardinals actually selected a kicker/punter when they took Steve Little. Little missed 14 of his 27 NFL field-goal attempts and 10 extra-points — the shorter ones — in less than three seasons. (Little was released six games into the 1980 season and was paralyzed in an accident soon after.)
That’s the only time in the modern draft (since the 1970 NFL-AFL merger) that the Cards have picked 15th.
As with most draft spots, the selections have been hit or miss in terms of success, although it does seem to be weighted toward the “hit” side overall. A sampling of the last 15 years:
2017 S Malik Hooker (Colts)
2016 WR Corey Coleman (Browns)
2015 RB Melvin Gordon (Chargers)
2014 LB Ryan Shazier (Steelers)
2013 S Kenny Vaccaro (Saints)
2012 LB Bruce Irvin (Seahawks)
2011 G Mike Pouncey (Dolphins)
2010 DE Jason Pierre-Paul (Giants)
2009 LB Brian Cushing (Texans)
2008 T Branden Albert (Chiefs)
2007 LB Lawrence Timmons (Steelers)
2006 CB Tye Hill (Rams)
2005 LB Derrick Johnson (Chiefs)
2004 WR Michael Clayton (Bucs)
2003 DE Jerome McDougal (Eagles)
The last time the Cardinals picked 47th — their second-round slot this year — it was an unquestioned hit, with an asterisk: LB Daryl Washington.
By Dr. G. on Apr 23, 2018 | Reply
Tap this link…
http://www.nfl.com/videos/nfl-combine/0ap3000000919190/Combine-Whiteboard-Mason-Rudolph-with-Steve-Mariucci
Serious stuff worth a good laugh. Mariucci tries a sniper move on Mason Rudolph. Mariucci is admittedly stunned at this kid’s smarts after a rapid-fire grilling intended to confuse him…it backfired! Mayfield has the 2nd highest AIQ QB intelligence score since 2012. Mariucci looked lika a wise-acre afterward.
If I pasted this link properly, please note how this could be our guy at QB. He is big, instant recall smarts, demos leadership, very coachable, very good tangibles, got better every year in college, character plus, excellent stats, etc….
Please enjoy and I’ll read your commentary…be well Cards Fans
By Coach K on Apr 23, 2018 | Reply
26 of the last 47 champion Quarterbacks were taken in round one. However, it’s doesn’t suggest the Cardinals must take a QB in round one. Here’s why:
Tom Brady, 6th round.
Russell Wilson, 3rd round
Drew Brees, 2nd round
Brett Favre, 2nd round
Ken Stabler, 2nd round
Joe Montana, 3rd round
Mark Rypien, 6th round
Jeff Hostetler, 3rd round
Kurt Warner, Undrafted.
If we look at the statistics, it tells me a Superbowl winning quarterback can most likely be found in both round one thru three. After round three, the results are not good.
So selecting the best available athlete seems to be the most realistic avenue for Keim to take. Focus on round two or three for our quarterback if nobody falls to us in round one. To trade up into the top four picks is simply too costly and based on the success ratio going back 15 years of the draft, there seems to be significant evidence that championship QB’s can be found in round two and three.
If we do not move up, and nobody falls to us in round one, we need to take the best available athlete in round one and look for our QB in round two and three, but not lower than round three based on past draft results.
By Kurt on Apr 23, 2018 | Reply
Let’s not be calling the last time the Cardinals picked 47th was an unquestioned hit.