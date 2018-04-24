The draft from Winslow, Az (and a draft show)Posted by on April 24, 2018 – 1:09 pm
All NFL teams will have a “hook” for Day Three of the draft — Saturday — and the Cardinals are going to Winslow, Arizona, for theirs. Three of their Day Three picks will be announced from Standin’ on the Corner Park in downtown Winslow. The park, which opened in 1999, was opened to commemorate the famous song by the Eagles, “Take It Easy,” which features the line, “Standin’ on a corner in Winslow, Arizona.” Fans are welcome, with the draft starting at 9 a.m. that day.
Last year, the Cardinals did a similar announcing of picks at the Grand Canyon.
A pair of former Cardinals, wide receiver Frank Sanders and kicker Neil Rackers, will be there to announce the team’s fourth-round pick. The fifth-round pick will be announced by Winslow mayor Robin Boyd and the sixth-round pick will be announced by the Winslow High School football team. Barring any trades, of course. (The seventh-round pick will be announced in Dallas by season ticket members Robert and Marcia Fischer.
Then, Saturday night, Channel 12 will host a draft special at 8 p.m. (following the NHL playoff game.) that will feature Ron Wolfley along with Paul Gerke and Kristen Keogh. The joint production between the team and 12 News will have, among other things, a review and analysis of the Cards’ picks, a look inside the Cardinals’ draft room, and segments on Larry Fitzgerald, Steve Wilks and David Johnson. The show will be 90 minutes.
By Coach K on Apr 24, 2018 | Reply
Shocker in the draft Thursday night.
Don’t be surprised if Baker Mayfield is selected #1 by Cleveland.
Could be a smoke screen, or reality.
So much illusion being spun today.
By andystandsup on Apr 24, 2018 | Reply
‘Standing on A corner’, Darren. Realize they’re the “Eagles”, but that’s ‘Wasted Time’. ‘How Long’ before the editing is ‘Already Gone’? ‘One of These Nights’?
By joe holst on Apr 24, 2018 | Reply
they will trade away these picks for a medicore rookie QB so don’t waste your time Frank and Neil.
By RagingREDBird on Apr 24, 2018 | Reply
I think they will pick Lamar Jackson. First they don’t have to give up anything to get him. Second they need a QB or the fan frustration and national media will continue for the next year to beat Keim and Mike up for lack of vision and guts. Last and most important Mike McCoy created a Tim Tebow style O that got the Broncos to the playoffs. If anyone can build around the skill set of a Lamar Jackson…McCoy can do it, cause he has already done it. He can start with a traditional O like he did before with Sam and can change to a completely different O for Lamar half way through the year if he had to do it… He has done it before and the Cards ownership knows it!
By Ron on Apr 24, 2018 | Reply
I don’t live in AZ, but would like a link to watch Wolf and the 12 news 90 minute show.
By Darren Urban on Apr 24, 2018 | Reply
Ron —
RE: Draft show
There will not be a link. It’s a show produced by 12, so unless they post it to their site, I’m not sure how you will be able to see it.
By D on Apr 24, 2018 | Reply
RIP Glenn Frey. I think Neil and Frank should wear 1970’s style mustaches. Hopefully for them, Mr. B will lend his helicopter for Sat.
My dream Thurs for AZ would to take the best player at #15, then
move up by calling the Hoodie at #31 to draft M. Rudolph.
Imagine filling 2 holes in one night:
McGlinchey & Rudolph
Ragnow & Rudolph
Vander Esch & Rudolph
Moore & Rudolph
Landry & Rudolph
Hernandez & Rudolph
Much cheaper moving up to 31 than into the top 10. Now, it’s safe to assume that SK won’t be the only one calling the Hooded one, so, depending on who is taken at #15, I may throw in Mike Iupati to sweeten the deal.
By Dr. G. on Apr 24, 2018 | Reply
My mock has 4 QBs going before we pick at #15…Darnold, Rosen, Allen, & Mayfield… The remaining teams pick other positions with a couple trades probable that could screw us again!
As we pick at #15, what are the things that everyone is careful to see in a prospect QB?… Intelligence & Character are the first 2 things before we look at stats and performance.
Jackson will have challenges with the play book and leadership. Rudolph will have the book down before the week is out…probably the smartest guy in the draft…and a natural leader without pretending…and super sturdy. Behind Bradford, he can be ready very soon.
If this guy is there at #15, we have one of the best QBs this year! Every QB has a few warts to mend; Rudolph is the most coachable with all the physicality you dream for a QB…a HUGE ERROR to pass on him if he’s there and Keim/Wilks pass on him.
DON’T LET THE PATRIOTS GET HIM AS THEY PLAN!! GO KEIM!!!!
By Dr. G. on Apr 24, 2018 | Reply
Oh, I forgot to add, BMayfield is super enthusiastic to a fault. He has size issues, but seemingly very mobile. He operates frequently by “”instincts”” without thinking that may mirror what Johnny Football displayed…better for a RB attitude, but for leadership, an accident waithing to occur. Go Keim!
By lloyd wolf on Apr 24, 2018 | Reply
D…lot to like in your thinking….particularly the first one listed. Rudolph is a poor man’s version of the best qb’s on the draft board….>or= to any of them.
By lloyd wolf on Apr 24, 2018 | Reply
Coach K….Dorsey and Co. are far too smart to say anything so I do not believe they leaked anything.