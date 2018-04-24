Posted by Darren Urban on April 24, 2018 – 1:09 pm

All NFL teams will have a “hook” for Day Three of the draft — Saturday — and the Cardinals are going to Winslow, Arizona, for theirs. Three of their Day Three picks will be announced from Standin’ on the Corner Park in downtown Winslow. The park, which opened in 1999, was opened to commemorate the famous song by the Eagles, “Take It Easy,” which features the line, “Standin’ on a corner in Winslow, Arizona.” Fans are welcome, with the draft starting at 9 a.m. that day.

Last year, the Cardinals did a similar announcing of picks at the Grand Canyon.

A pair of former Cardinals, wide receiver Frank Sanders and kicker Neil Rackers, will be there to announce the team’s fourth-round pick. The fifth-round pick will be announced by Winslow mayor Robin Boyd and the sixth-round pick will be announced by the Winslow High School football team. Barring any trades, of course. (The seventh-round pick will be announced in Dallas by season ticket members Robert and Marcia Fischer.

Then, Saturday night, Channel 12 will host a draft special at 8 p.m. (following the NHL playoff game.) that will feature Ron Wolfley along with Paul Gerke and Kristen Keogh. The joint production between the team and 12 News will have, among other things, a review and analysis of the Cards’ picks, a look inside the Cardinals’ draft room, and segments on Larry Fitzgerald, Steve Wilks and David Johnson. The show will be 90 minutes.