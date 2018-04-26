Josh Rosen draft aftermathPosted by on April 26, 2018 – 8:59 pm
Whatever concerns others might have had about Josh Rosen’s personality or leadership skills, the Cardinals don’t have them. They wouldn’t have traded up Thursday night to get the quarterback, otherwise. GM Steve Keim was feeling good about it, having his own mic-drop moment to close out his Rosen press conference after he was asked about the fact Rosen had a hot tub (inflatable) in his dorm room at UCLA.
“Wish I had one,” Keim deadpanned.
Keim used to say that about a (potential) long-term answer at quarterback. He doesn’t have to wish anymore.
For all the slings and arrows the GM has absorbed — and many are fair criticisms — the biggest was that he didn’t find a successor for Carson Palmer. And while there was a certain amount of good fortune that played into it Thursday, Keim indeed found that guy only a few months after Palmer retired, and he has a bridge guy in Sam Bradford to help the Cardinals in the short term. That the Cards didn’t have to spend their second-round pick or next year’s first rounder was simply the best-case scenario. The Cards still have two picks Friday thanks to that third-round compensatory selection earned from losing Calais Campbell as a free agent.
As for Rosen, nothing has changed from all the speculation prior to the draft. No one knows for sure who the best QB will be from the five selected in the first round. Maybe Rosen will be it. He certainly made no bones about the fact he thought he should’ve been the first picked. He’ll have a chance to show everyone why. (Really, to “drop” to 10 isn’t horrible. It wasn’t like Aaron Rodgers dropping to 24 when he thought he should go first. Rodgers turned out to be right.)
He’s known for being outspoken, but Steve Wilks said he loves Rosen’s personality. Rosen isn’t stupid. He knows what he’s walking into, and his place as a rookie. He’s not going to sit in a corner in silence, but he’s smart enough to get it.
“I want to be me and the Arizona Cardinals know what they are getting,” Rosen said. “They are not getting a kid that is going to say stupid things and piss people off unnecessarily.”
They are getting a kid who might just be that quarterback everyone has been waiting for.
By Tucson Card on Apr 26, 2018 | Reply
Good job Keim. Cards got a great QB prospect that seems intelligent and motivated enough to improve and compete. We also didn’t mortgage the future.
Excited to see what he can do on the field.
By Ron on Apr 26, 2018 | Reply
“stay stupid things ” Was that a typo, or did he say that?
By Coach K on Apr 26, 2018 | Reply
Congratulations Steve Keim
You did not reach. You waited until one of the top four QB’s dropped in range and you landed probably the #2 QB at #10. And you only gave up a 3 and 5 pick.
That was perfect.
Now let’s hope we can land home town receiver Christian Kirk, or maybe cornerback Josh Jackson in round two and fill a need position.
If all goes well, we could get lucky and get tackle Brian O’Neill, or linebacker Josey Jewell with pick 97.
Any of these four remaining players would make my draft grade A+ Steve.
By Ottis Anderson Fan on Apr 26, 2018 | Reply
Like you said, Darren – a potential franchise QB for only a 3rd and 5th rounder? I thought the price would have been much higher. No way for Steve Keim to pass up this opportunity. Love the pick/price combo! Rosen is going to be beyond driven and now has the biggest chip on his shoulder of anyone in the NFL.
By clssylssy on Apr 26, 2018 | Reply
GREAT JOB Steve Keim! I didn’t think we would have a prayer of getting Rosen but am ecstatic. He or Darnold are the only two QBs I would have moved up for and when the other teams were going linemen and defense, I about had a heart attack as we got closer to the pick. Then to move up!!! WoW, I’m liking this new Coaching staff a lot and the fact that they are not intimidated by IQ but rather appreciate an inquiring mind! We could have the next Peyton Manning or Aaron Rogers!!!
All the media BS about Rosen being PO’d bc he didn’t go until the 10th pick merely speaks to his competitive nature and will be the thing that pushes him to excel and win championships.
I mean, for a kid from Cali, Phoenix is a whole lot better than Cleveland or Buffalo and the first time he plays in front of the Birdgang, he will know this is home and he is with other quality players who are family.
The people I listen to about QBs, Kurt Warner, Trent Diffler, Rich Eisen, all consider Josh Rosen a quality person and exceptional QB, so I feel we got lucky FINALLY after years of paying our dues.
Welcome Josh Rosen to the Birdgang and Arizona. Now, let’s get busy!
By Ottis Anderson Fan on Apr 26, 2018 | Reply
“I’m not going to come in, and be an a-hole, and think that my (expletive) don’t stink.” — Josh Rosen
Darren — You may have lost BA, but now you have Josh Rosen. I could tell in the “Quick Slant” video that you were very, very happy. 😉
By Canadian Redbird on Apr 26, 2018 | Reply
Brilliant move by the Cards 1!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Best passer in the draft , but the even better part is we didn’t give up the farm to get our franchise QB of the future.
Hometown WR Kirk would be a great story in the 2nd however they should probably get the best O-Line left on the board. Every year we seem to run into problems with injuries and then its open season on our QB; not a good recipe for Bradford or Rosen.
Nice start Keim, keep it rolling buddy !!!!!!!!
By Steve on Apr 26, 2018 | Reply
I was just simply hoping that the Cards would move up and grab one of the top 4 QBs (Darnold, Mayfield, Allen or Rosen) in this draft and if they had to give up next years 1st rounder to do it, I still would have been happy. To get Rosen for a 3rd and 5th was well done Steve Keim, now lets get that CB and WR in rounds two and three.
By JTDG on Apr 26, 2018 | Reply
Great draft pick.
Many of those slings and arrows have come from me towards Keim. But I have always given him credit for the things he does well.
I preferred Darnald or Allen, but to land one of the Big 3 is a home run.
As for round 2, it is tough to know who will be there but as of right now;
Guard Will Hernandez
Center James Daniels
CB Josh Jackson
CB Carlton Davis
CB Isaiah Olivier
Guard Conner Williams
WR Courtland Sutton
WR Deon Cain
WR DJ Chark
WR Christian Kirk
S Jessie Bates
CB Donte Jackson
Guard Braden Smith
Since the cards could use an OLineman, Receiver, CB, or safety, they could go in any direction. I wouldn’t mind any of these guys, all of them would fill a need, but I would like Christian Kirk, Jessie Bates, Carlton Davis.
By Richard S on Apr 26, 2018 | Reply
Good to see the Cardinals got a young talented Quarterback which is what all the teams in the NFC West seem to have. Hope all our QB’s have an injury free year and the Big Red make the playoffs. Thank you Keim for pulling the trigger.
By JTDG on Apr 26, 2018 | Reply
Back to Keim admitting his mistakes and learning from them;
General manager Steve Keim has admitted that he coveted Patrick Mahomes a year ago, only to be caught flat-footed when the Chiefs traded ahead of Cards to make Mahomes their quarterback of the future. Arizona made sure that didn’t happen this time around, moving up five spots to No. 10 to draft Josh Rosen.
By Mark on Apr 26, 2018 | Reply
Steve Keim, you have renewed my faith in you. Great pick and for such a low cost. Great job!
By JTDG on Apr 26, 2018 | Reply
Sleepers I would like the cards to draft;
CB D’Montre Wade – height , weight, speed guy who is from a small school.
WR Michael Gallup – Maybe not a true sleeper, but under the radar. Solid #2 receiver.
WR Jaleel Scott- Big receiver who can get deep.
C/G – Mason Cole – Solid center who can start
G Ike Boettger – Big tackle who will move in to guard.
By ChristianR on Apr 26, 2018 | Reply
Best pure passer of the class, which made him my favorite from the get-go. Did anyone else see the Soul and Science video for this guy? Mechanics are just flawless. I’ve heard people compare him to Eli, and I think it fits. Eli always had the tools, but hasn’t quite been the surgeon his brother was. I think that is the most likely scenario for Rosen. But, if Wilks can get in his head and help him cut back on those errors? I’m smiling just thinking about it.
By Aaron Allery on Apr 26, 2018 | Reply
Keim deserves the credit.
This is how I feel.
By Eric G on Apr 27, 2018 | Reply
Just when I thought you couldn’t possibly be any dumber, you go and do something like this… and totally redeem yourself!
What a great move and I can’t believe we got Rosen. Thank you mr. Keim for not risking it and sitting hoping that no one would trade ahead of the Cardinals to get Rosen. In 2016, the Broncos traded ahead of the Cardinals to draft Paxton Lynch. Last year the Chiefs traded ahead to get Patrick Mahomes. This year, the Cardinals took all doubt and risk out of it and trade it up to get our franchise quarterback. I seriously could not be any happier.
By Jon on Apr 27, 2018 | Reply
Finally they got it right. Whether Rosen can be our first real franchise QB ever remains to be seen.
But what is clear is that the Cardinals had a chance and they finally took it. They practically stole that pick from the Raiders. Incredible, after we got Palmer from them for a sixth rounder they wind up helping us in an even bigger way!
All the naysayers out there are just talking nonsense. This was a spectacular pick for a great value any way you slice. Thank the lord, we FINALLY have our QB!!!!!!
Go Cards!
By Dominik on Apr 27, 2018 | Reply
Awesome pick, insane trade! Great job SK!
Players to select on day two and three:
Cornerback:
– Carlton Davis or Isaiah Oliver
Safety:
– Jessie Bates or Marcus Allen
Wide Receiver:
– Allen Lazard, Equanimous St. Brown or Daurice Fountain
Tight End:
– Ian Thomas
O-line:
– Desmond Harrison
Linebacker:
– Love the story of Shaquem Griffin
By Scott H on Apr 27, 2018 | Reply
I find myself liking the Rosen pick. I hear him being described as the most NFL-ready QB from this draft and it’s hard to not like the sound of that.
So, I DO give Keim credit for making the move to trade up. It took a long time ( longer than it should have ) but we FINALLY saw something resembling aggressiveness. Frankly, I think the last time we saw it was the Chandler Jones trade.
I like this move. I heard someone say Rosen was going to be there at 15, we didn’t need to trade up. Maybe. And maybe not. There didn’t seem to be a team between 10 and 15 that NEEDED a QB. But sometimes you can’t take that chance. Sometimes you have to be ( wait for it! ) aggressive. And we were. When you NEED a QB and the right guy is there, you have to make sure you get him.
Again, kudos to Keim for making it happen. Man, been a long time since I felt that way.
And, again, let’s see how Bradford reacts. Let’s see if he does what he did in Philly when he thought the starting job was his and then the Eagles traded up to get Wentz. Let’s see what he does when ( if ) he has to compete. AND let’s hope that he DOES have to compete. Frankly, I think the sooner we get to the Josh Rosen era, the better. Last night made it clear – our QB of the future is NOT Sam Bradford.
And Mike Glennon? Please. Good lord, what do we even need him for at this point? A camp arm, sure. But beyond that?? Anyone?
Here’s where I go right back to criticizing Keim – shoulda’ just kept Stanton, NOT blown $20 million on Sam Bradford, we’d have just as much of a chance to be competitive with Stanton, we’d have a MUCH better veteran QB for a young QB to learn from, AND we could have used that $20 million for other much needed pieces.
Hey, there COULD be good karma here, folks – the last two teams that thought Bradford was going to be their guy did pretty well ( without him ). Eagles won a SB. Vikings played them in the the NFC title game.
Good things in store for the Cardinals? Why not?
Was kinda’ surprised that Mayfield went first. Thought it was odd that the Browns took the QB from this draft that seemed to most resemble Johnny Manziel from a personality / cockiness perspective. But we’ll see. Did the Browns get it right? Or do the Browns continue to be the Browns?
By Larso on Apr 27, 2018 | Reply
Wow, i never ever tought Rosen would be in reach and they did not throw picks at it…wow man im Happy. The empty QB room looks rlly good now.
By Juan.DLP on Apr 27, 2018 | Reply
You gotta love the move…hats off Mr Keim, i think thats the agressivness we were all waiting for.
By faster on Apr 27, 2018 | Reply
neither disappointed nor excited, i just hope, he gets the time the cards need to build a strong oline, because his injury report is not clean. at least a shoulder and two concussions, the cards clinic will be busy.
By Hammy on Apr 27, 2018 | Reply
It has been a long time since we have drafted a FRANCHISE QUARTERBACK!!! Red Sea LETS GO!!!! I am thrilled with this pick. Watching a lot of YouTube videos of Rosen these past few months, he reminded me so much of A-ROD. Size, decision making, and overall ability to make accurate throws is what I like the most. I did not think he would fall to us but I am glad he did. I like how we didnt reach for a quarterback and wound up drafting the best one in this draft. I really thought Mayfield or Jackson would be our pick but I have no complaints here. Great Job Keim, Wilks, Bidwill and all the scouts that nailed this one! I think Rosen will beat out Stafford and Glennon for our starting QB. Love this pick!
By RagingREDBird on Apr 27, 2018 | Reply
Rosen looked so angry and disrespected Thursday night. I dont know how to take it, Spoiled rich kid that did not get his way OR a true winner that takes everything personal and will now want to prove all the doubters wrong? Most great players feel disrespected over little things and use them to fuel future success. I just feel like Rosen seems to have the ability to be a Jay Cutler or Aaron Rodgers. Only time will tell. I can’t see how Cards fans will not see Rosen as a huge win and a possible light at the end of what could be a long QB less crappy team. For Star Wars fans I am thinking episode 4…. A New Hope. GO CARDS!!
By texascard on Apr 27, 2018 | Reply
Nice pick Keim.
By Corgon on Apr 27, 2018 | Reply
Welcome to the Desert!
By carlsonchemist on Apr 27, 2018 | Reply
We probably won’t know even this time next year who the best quarterback was from the 2018 draft. But I have a very good feeling that this kid will be something special. Kudos to Steve Keim, Michael Bidwill, and coach Wilks for targeting and getting our QB of the future. But there was some luck too when the Browns picked Mayfield with the first pick, and the football gods finally smiled on the Arizona Cardinals.
I think one aspect when evaluating a draft pick is, “How good a fit” is that pick with the organization that drafted that talent. With the coaching staff that Coach Wilks has assembled, the competition that will develop between the intelligence and pure passing skills such as Sam Bradford and having an HOF receiver like Larry Fitzgerald will go a long way to develop Rosen. A better fit couldn’t have been scripted. Welcome to the Red Sea Josh.
By Brett in Colorado on Apr 27, 2018 | Reply
Well let’s hope Rosen is a little more humble when he shows up to OTA’s,he is already popping off. Prove yourself first! All he did now is put a huge target on his back and defensive players are drooling especially in Los Angeles. Better get some beef on the offensive line to protect this loud mouth.
By Darren Urban on Apr 27, 2018 | Reply
Brett —
RE: Popping off
You really think defenses will play harder against Rosen than Bradford? Or Russell Wilson? Or Garoppolo? Please.
By Juan.dlp on Apr 27, 2018 | Reply
Hats off Mr. Keim. You gotta love the move. I think thats the agressivness we were all waiting for.
By CookiesAZ on Apr 27, 2018 | Reply
Darren, out of all the quarterbacks available in this draft, who do you see translating the least production into the nfl?
By Darren Urban on Apr 27, 2018 | Reply
Cookies —
RE: QB production
I have no idea.
Neither does anyone else.
By D on Apr 27, 2018 | Reply
Only time will tell if AZ is getting the next ARod or a smarter, stronger arm version of J. Manziel. The thing I like about the pick is that SK didn’t have to give up his 2nd Round pick this year or any picks next year. (Thank you Browns for leaving Chubb on the Board for Elway)
I am more excited about tonight’s part of the draft. W. Hernandez at RG or J. Jackson at CB are worth moving up in the beginning of the Round to take and fill holes for AZ.
By Fred on Apr 27, 2018 | Reply
I love the pick and they didn’t have to give up all that much to move up and get him. I think it was A good job by keim and company.
By Chris G. on Apr 27, 2018 | Reply
The Red Sea has Rosen.
By NJAzCardsFan on Apr 27, 2018 | Reply
Keim’s “Acorn”…. His pick of Josh Rosen. Finally the Cards nation was shown some “aggressiveness” by Keim. I don’t think it really cost the Cards that much.
The season/future will depend on what happens in rounds 2-4. It will be interesting if it comes out after the draft if Rosen would have fallen to #15 or if Miami, or some other team would have moved up to take him.
Now the Cards really need a good CB, WR and most of all a right tackle.
This was an excellent start for the Wilks “Era”…..
By D on Apr 27, 2018 | Reply
I know most around AZ wants SK to take WR Kirk today in the 2nd, but I’ll lean towards the OL since Bradford and Rosen have a history of injuries. Although, the new HC may want to take a CB in the 2nd round. We’ll see.
By Coach K on Apr 27, 2018 | Reply
Red Sea Rosen
Has a nice ring to it.
This guy will be calling his own plays within a year. I see Aaron Rogers written all over Rosen. No wonder they connected so well. I think Rogers saw himself in Rosen.
Yes, Rosen should not say things like “There was 9 mistakes ahead of me”, but I think he was legitimately pissed he did not get picked in the top two. Nothing wrong with that in my book.
I hope he keeps that chip on his shoulder all the way to the Superbowl some day.
This guy has brains and the best arm in this draft. I call that a slam dunk.
By JTDG on Apr 27, 2018 | Reply
There are a few thoughts about the cards I have now, after this pick.
How long till Rosen takes over?
Lets face it, this is a highly intelligent guy who will pick up the playbook quickly. He has been deemed the “most NFL ready” QB in the draft. Got to believe Glennon is destined to be Rosen’s back up for the next few years. So Bradford? From my experience, the first bad int he throws will begin chants of “Rosen” If the cards are winning, he can hold him off, but Eli took over from Warner and Warner was 5-4 with the Giants.
Rosen needs protection
The oline needs to stay healthy and gel together. Humphries has to become that first round LT in both his play and his health. Andre Smith is a question mark at RT and center and back up guard to Iupati needs to be addressed.
If the line is not blocking well, I do not put Rosen in this year.
Rosen needs weapons
Larry is Larry. Enough said. DJ is a huge weapon in the backfield. Then question marks pop up. Will Chad Williams step up in year two. Can Brice Butler shake the moniker of being a back up, Can Seals-Jones take the next step? Can we get consistent play from JJ Nelson.
Looking forward to the rest of the draft and the season to see how the cards address these issues, but they did finally address.one big issue hanging over their head. They now have a QB.
By dobie on Apr 27, 2018 | Reply
Time will tell that is all folks. just hope he doesn’t get mouthy like Matt Lanier telling like it is is one thing being a smart ass is another
By Dr. G. on Apr 27, 2018 | Reply
DARREN ~
OK…Keim hopefully got a QBOF… Surely the medical people have done their homework.
Rosen’s dad is a surgeon, so we can be reasonably assured that his complement of doctors took care of his shoulder surgery on his throwing arm. Let’s hope there are no future issues. I would like him to gain about 15 pounds.
There is history of 2 concussions that concern me…
Rosen missed the Cactus Bowl 12/26/2017 after doctors DID NOT CLEAR him to play. One week later, on January 3, 2018, Rosen announced his intentions to enter the 2018 NFL Draft. ???
Can you confirm Rosen is in top shape? Concussions are not to be trivialized.
Always optimistic Cards Fans… Michael may have helped save Keim from critical fans this time.
By Darren Urban on Apr 27, 2018 | Reply
Dr. G —
RE: Confirm
I can confirm the Cardinals wouldn’t have taken a player with a top 10 pick unless they were convinced he was OK. Does that mean he’ll never get hurt? Of course not. But Jonathan Cooper and Troy Niklas were never hurt at all in their football lives until after the Cards drafted them.
By lloyd wolf on Apr 27, 2018 | Reply
Outstanding…virtually unanimous positive comments. I tip my hat to the FO. They deserve our comments.
By jprcards on Apr 27, 2018 | Reply
I was very surprised and pleased that Rosen fell into our range. I like this pick it has a lot of potential upside. Not going to make any predictions but at least there is a chance we have found a franchise QB. Good job Keim.
By Tradersbrain on Apr 27, 2018 | Reply
Potentially, Keim’s biggest hit in the draft as Cardinal GM. I wouldn’t be surprised if he is not starting by mid-year. Keim missed out on Watson and Mahomes last year and made sure he was not going to be out maneuvered this year.
By LadyBird04 on Apr 27, 2018 | Reply
Welcome to Phoenix – just remember you could be going to Cleveland (aka Dumpster Fire)…
I hadn’t seen the picture of him in the hot tub till last night and I got flashbacks to the last QB we drafted 10th…Leinart and his hot tub party.
Hopefully he’ll work out and everyone will work together…He is brutally honest, so don’t ask a question you don’t want the answer to. Fellow players should also understand honesty can sometimes hurt in the short term and pack their tender feelings at the locker room door.
By JR on Apr 27, 2018 | Reply
It was the appropriate move, getting a talent such as Josh Rosen while giving up so very little, considering that we still have a compensatory pick in the third round.
First round, job well done.
By Kurt on Apr 27, 2018 | Reply
I find it odd nobody has referenced another California born quarterback…. Matt Leinart was selected in the first round with the tenth overall pick in the 2006 NFL Draft Arizona Cardinals.
Draft Grade: Matt Leinart is the Tom Brady of college football. He just wins. He does not wow you with his physical talent and may not lead the league in any statistical category, but he puts you in position to win, and comes out on top. He has a very bright future in the NFL. He had the chance to go #1 overall last year but chose to return to school. Now, he’s a top three lock, but does not look like the #1 pick because his teammate Reggie Bush is in the draft. No matter where he goes, Leinart should have an excellent NFL career.
Could this type of lightning strike twice?
By D on Apr 27, 2018 | Reply
2nd Round Pick
I would take A. Corbett C/G Nevada. Ideally he should be taken in early Round 3, but I doubt he’ll be there by the time the Cards pick, so I would draft in Round 2. He could back up Iupati this year and be the Future Center after AQ is done after this upcoming year.
They Need the top physical CB in RD 3.
By Cardsfan503 on Apr 27, 2018 | Reply
SK got a huge win on this one..
Great work! Now lets keep it going!
-M
By Kevin S Mesa on Apr 27, 2018 | Reply
As far as the other moves in the draft, was anyone else taken aback when the Saints gave up a 5th and next year’s FIRST to move up to take Davenport? Talk about going all-in for this year…
By dkerry5242 on Apr 27, 2018 | Reply
We also need to get a tight end and the three best left are Mike Gesicki, Mark Andrews and Troy Fumagalli. I like Fumagalli because he always seemed to be the go to guy in tough situations.He’s a sure-handed option with only 12 career drops on 145 catchable attempts, and he’s improved as a run-blocker every year where he’s able to handle defensive ends better than most tight ends in the class. Not afraid to go over the middle, same for Andrews. Anyone of these three would be a good pick in the third round if available. Need OL or CB in the second round.