Josh Rosen goes with No. 3Posted by on April 27, 2018 – 3:21 pm
Carson Palmer retired, meaning the No. 3 was now available. And that fits perfectly with first-round pick Josh Rosen — who picked the number Friday.
“It’s what I wore in college, and it’s just kind of been a lucky number for me,” Rosen said. “Count to three … I don’t know. Three has just kind of been with me my whole life.”
Rosen also has a connection to Palmer, at least from afar.
“I looked up to Carson,” Rosen said. “When he played for the Bengals, him and Chad Johnson or Ochocinco, were two of my favorite players. It’s an honor to wear his jersey. Hopefully I can do him proud.”
By JCH on Apr 27, 2018 | Reply
Niceee pick for the cardinals!
By JCH on Apr 27, 2018 | Reply
Come on bird gang! WE SHOULD GET CHRISTIAN KIRK! 😛
By JCH on Apr 27, 2018 | Reply
OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG CARDINALS GOT CHRISTIAN KIRK!
By JTDG on Apr 27, 2018 | Reply
Darren,
Why did the cards take so long to exercise the option on Humphries?
Is it pretty normal to go this long?
By Darren Urban on Apr 27, 2018 | Reply
JTDG —
RE: Option
It’s just paperwork. Deadline isn’t until the 3rd. I wouldn’t read anything into it.
By Coach K on Apr 27, 2018 | Reply
Keim is on fire.
Christian Kirk is in the house. Yes, Yes, YES.
Let’s look for Offensive Tackle or Cornerback with pick #97 of
round three.
Keep it going SK
Great job.
By JTDG on Apr 27, 2018 | Reply
Love , Love , Love the second round pick. Christian Kirk.
OK, they got Rosen a weapon. They also finally got a punt returner. This guy can really help in the kicking game with his returns.
Working the slot, he can bounce Fitz back outside. great route runner. With a QB who can put the ball where he wants and a receiver who runs great routes, they got something here.
3rd round – center ? guard ? tackle ? CB ?
By Steve W on Apr 27, 2018 | Reply
And… DONE! Was hoping Kirk would fall to us.
By JTDG on Apr 27, 2018 | Reply
3rd round, could the cards take a chance?
Holton Hill is a very good CB. Big, long, fast. He could have been a late first or early 2nd rounder but has off the field issues . He was suspended for 2017.
But the kid can play. Think Richard Sherman on the field, but who is he off the field. Is he DWash? Can he be trusted ?
If the cards do the homework and say take a chance, this guy could be a good CB2.
By NJAzCardsFan on Apr 27, 2018 | Reply
Darren- If Josh Rosen wasn’t available, do you think they would have selected Lamar Jackson???
By Darren Urban on Apr 27, 2018 | Reply
NJAz —
RE: QB
I do not.
By Patrick on Apr 27, 2018 | Reply
A bridge qb1 ✅ (Bradford)
Veteran Qb backup ✅ (Glennon)
Release Adrian Peterson ✅
Resolve HB contract ✅
Sign inside LB ✅ (Bynes)
Improve O-line ✅ (Andre Smith)
Improve O-line interior ✅ (Pugh)
Resolve Iupati contract ✅
Resolve Veldheer contract ✅
Draft QB of future preferably round 1 but definitely in first 2 rounds.✅ (Rosen)
Sign / Draft WR2 ✅ (Kirk) or Chad Williams
Sign WR depth ✅ (Butler + UDFA’s TBD)
To do list:
Sign Fullback
Sign TE depth
Sign CB2
Sign slot CB
Improve Interior D line
By creditcard on Apr 27, 2018 | Reply
Cards picked WR Christian Kirk. Kirk along with C Williams, and of course, Larry the Legend — the WR room s/b formidable with a couple of future long-term pieces in place.
Now m/b a couple of defensive players, and solid linemen
So far, so good in the draft. Two areas of need, two areas addressed
By dobie on Apr 27, 2018 | Reply
Josh you got picked why does it matter what spot you got picked all you got to prove that your the man a lot a good players got picked down the line
By creditcard on Apr 27, 2018 | Reply
Dang, Nate Sheppard got picked in the 3rd by the Jets.
CB’s to consider: Issac Yladom, and later in round 6 Taron Johnson from Weber State.
Safety to consider: Tavarious Moore
Shaquille Griffin OLB, still available
By Coach K on Apr 27, 2018 | Reply
Looking for any of these guys in round three.
Tim Settle, DT
TreQuan Smith, WR
Tyrell Crosby, OT
Mark Andrews, TE
Parry Nickerson, CB
By Dan Nicholson on Apr 27, 2018 | Reply
JTDG
RE: Holten Hill
I had not heard of him. Where did he play college ball before having troubles? If he is that good and Cards have recently checked him out and all is good why not a 2nd chance. What are his measurablles?
By creditcard on Apr 27, 2018 | Reply
So far:
Need: QB Rosen ++++++++++++++++++
Need WR Kirk ++++++++++++++++++
Need OL Cole Not sure? Seems like a reach.
Tomorrow, go small school studs, need defensive players
By Brandon on Apr 27, 2018 | Reply
Darren do you know if the cardinals have any interest in quenton meeks?
By Darren Urban on Apr 27, 2018 | Reply
Brandon —
RE: Meeks
No idea.
By JTDG on Apr 27, 2018 | Reply
Alright, the cards come back with a lineman.
Mason Cole is a guy who could back up at a few spots and challenge AQ Shipley at center.
It’s a solid pick.
In the first 3 picks;
1. Josh Rosen at QB was a homerun. Forget QB of the future. We know who Bradford is. Can’t wait for the Rosen era to begin.
2. Christian Kirk, a Scottsdale guy coming home. Love this guy. If he did nothing but return punts, he would help this team, but he is a good receiver who can be electric with the ball in his hands. One of his nicknames was baby Beckham.
This guy will be fun to watch.
3. Mason Cole is a guy who can play center, guard and tackle. If he is only a back up , he gives versatility as a back up. But he could challenge as a starting center.
A late 4 and 6 will be looking at guys who hopefully make the team.
So, now I got to wonder how they address the obvious hole at CB2. Could we see a return of DRC ? Maybe Bashaud Breeland ? Do you trade for Mackensie Alexander since the vikings drafted another CB? Do you see if Davon House gets released by Green Bay ? Or trade to get EJ Gaines from Cleveland as he seems like the odd man out with Denzel Ward drafted ?
Marcus Williams or Brandon Williams are not the answers. It will be interesting to see what Keim does.
By JTDG on Apr 27, 2018 | Reply
Although, at CB ,
I still believe if they go D’Montre Wade from tiny Murray State could be that CB .
I think Holton Hill could come in and start day one, but he might be DWash.
Because these guys have risk, they need to figure out that CB2 spot with a vet.
By Coach K on Apr 27, 2018 | Reply
JTDG
Funny, earlier you said center, guard or tackle.
With Mason Cole they get all three. LOL
You nailed that one.
Keim is killing it in this draft. Cole could be our new starting center
if the competition is open as Wilks has promised.
Hope we an get a Defensive Tackle and Corner tomorrow.