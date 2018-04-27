Posted by Darren Urban on April 27, 2018 – 3:21 pm

Carson Palmer retired, meaning the No. 3 was now available. And that fits perfectly with first-round pick Josh Rosen — who picked the number Friday.

“It’s what I wore in college, and it’s just kind of been a lucky number for me,” Rosen said. “Count to three … I don’t know. Three has just kind of been with me my whole life.”

Rosen also has a connection to Palmer, at least from afar.

“I looked up to Carson,” Rosen said. “When he played for the Bengals, him and Chad Johnson or Ochocinco, were two of my favorite players. It’s an honor to wear his jersey. Hopefully I can do him proud.”