Christian Kirk, the Cardinals’ newest wide receiver from down the street, wore the No. 3 in college and that can’t happen in the NFL, one because it is against the rules, and two, because new teammate Josh Rosen has it anyway. So he went with the next best thing, choosing No. 13.
“Wore 3 in college and 13 was there, and it was a no-brainer,” Kirk said.
Most recently, 13 was wide receiver Jaron Brown’s number, but Brown departed as a free agent to Seattle. Before Brown, it was Hall of Famer Kurt Warner’s jersey.
“So I’ve got to rock it well,” Kirk said with a smile. “I’ve got a lot to live up to.”
As a Valley kid, Kirk knows all about Warner. That goes beyond what Warner did for the Cardinals. When he was young, Kirk actually played youth football with Warner’s son. Kurt would attend games and sometimes bring Larry Fitzgerald, and that’s also when Kirk’s relationship with his new teammate began. (Kirk said he was probably in fourth grade at the time, which can’t make Fitz feel great, can it?)
Warner even weighed in with the number choice, telling Kent Somers ““I love Christian as a person and a player! I would love to have him join the Cards 13 club!”
By RagingREDBird on Apr 28, 2018 | Reply
Questionable 4th round pick? Either they are doubling down on the “WE WILL RUN IT” or they see something in this kid that is special? CB, MLB, S TE the grades was such a big of difference that between what you need and RB… You go with RB? REALLY? I would love to be a fly on the wall sometimes!!!
By Coach K on Apr 28, 2018 | Reply
Chase won the Jerry Rice award fro top FCS player. He is electric in space. I think he will fit in well and on special teams. Christian Campbell is a solid player who will also help on special teams. We just missed Parry Nickerson who went just three picks earlier. I was hoping Parry would get to us, but we just missed him by three picks. Darn it.
I’m surprised we did not get a D-lineman yet. Perhaps in round 7.
First three picks are so good, I really don’t care about these later depth rounds. Those first three picks were exactly what we needed.
Fantastic job Keim.
By creditcard on Apr 28, 2018 | Reply
Cards are sticking to a plan. Love it.. As for the volume of running backs, the Cards very well might be thinking of converting Edmonds a WR, or trading one of the running backs..
Better to have a good commodity regardless of position than a poor commodity.
Plus there is obviously no guaranty that David Johnson or TJ Logan might get hurt again. (I sure hope not.), but you never know.
I like what they are doing.
As for CB, Campbell from Penn State has the right size and speed, but not the technique. The same is true for Brandon Williams. Who knows, Wilks very well already see what their doing wrong, and knows how to correct it.
Need to pick up TE’s and linemen — from small schools via the undrafted players.
By creditcard on Apr 28, 2018 | Reply
Another Offensive lineman, Cunnigham. Big, but according to his bio, not strong. Perhaps a developmental player on the practice squad.
Interesting draft 5 of the 6 selected were on the offensive side of the ball. Sounds like, the Cards are going to dedicated in getting their O-line fixed, and want to pound the ball. Very similar format to what Caughlin did in Jacksonville a couple years ago.
By ChristianR on Apr 28, 2018 | Reply
Good draft overall. Would have preferred a d-line prospect to an o-line prospect at the end, but idk who that d-lineman would have been.
I think Edmonds stays at RB. If Logan goes down again or doesn’t come back at 100%, then he fills that role. If something happens to David again, the Logan and Edmonds are pass-catching, home run options while Penny works as the grinder.
Finally, I’m happy with two of our QB acquisitions this offseason. I’m overjoyed that Rosen fell to where we could grab him, but that was something few people could have seen coming (kudos to Mayock). With that being said, we needed a QB we felt could win it all (healthy Bradford) and a serviceable, veteran backup. Could have done better than Glennon for that backup, but we could’ve done worse as well.
By D on Apr 28, 2018 | Reply
A. Gates, future HOF is looking for work and knows McCoys Offense.