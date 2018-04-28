Posted by Darren Urban on April 28, 2018 – 12:34 pm

Christian Kirk, the Cardinals’ newest wide receiver from down the street, wore the No. 3 in college and that can’t happen in the NFL, one because it is against the rules, and two, because new teammate Josh Rosen has it anyway. So he went with the next best thing, choosing No. 13.

“Wore 3 in college and 13 was there, and it was a no-brainer,” Kirk said.

Most recently, 13 was wide receiver Jaron Brown’s number, but Brown departed as a free agent to Seattle. Before Brown, it was Hall of Famer Kurt Warner’s jersey.

“So I’ve got to rock it well,” Kirk said with a smile. “I’ve got a lot to live up to.”

As a Valley kid, Kirk knows all about Warner. That goes beyond what Warner did for the Cardinals. When he was young, Kirk actually played youth football with Warner’s son. Kurt would attend games and sometimes bring Larry Fitzgerald, and that’s also when Kirk’s relationship with his new teammate began. (Kirk said he was probably in fourth grade at the time, which can’t make Fitz feel great, can it?)

Warner even weighed in with the number choice, telling Kent Somers ““I love Christian as a person and a player! I would love to have him join the Cards 13 club!”