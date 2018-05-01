Sam Bradford’s text to Josh RosenPosted by on May 1, 2018 – 9:15 am
By now (I would hope) you’re all watching the series “Flight Plan” and how it chronicles the offseason of the Cardinals. The episode coming Wednesday night on Facebook (www.facebook.com/cardinalsflightplan) will be all about the draft, with a ton of cool behind-the-scenes stuff with number one draft pick Josh Rosen — including a text message from new teammate/competition at quarterback Sam Bradford.
The scene plays out as Rosen and his parents and agent were being driven to the Cardinals’ Tempe facility Friday for Rosen’s introductory press conference. Rosen turns to agent Ryan Williams and says, “Sam just texted me. Bradford.” Then he reads the text.
“He said, ‘Josh, what’s up, man? Welcome to Arizona,” Rosen reads. ” ‘Just wanted to let you know that I look forward to playing with you. I’ll be an open book, so if you ever need anything or have any questions, feel free to ask. Hope all is well.’ ”
You can then see Rosen writing a text back.
It’s an important tidbit given the questions some have had with how Rosen and Bradford will mesh, given that Rosen — obviously — is considered the long-term solution at quarterback. Yes, you can say Bradford is just being nice, but had he not texted and just waited to talk to Rosen when Rosen arrives next week, no one would’ve thought anything of it. It’s hard to not think the message genuine.
On Rosen’s part, he’s made it clear he’d like to play sooner rather than later, but he acknowledged at his press conference, “First and foremost, I’m an Arizona Cardinal. It’s team before everything. … I’m going to compete my butt off every single day, but then again, I’m not going to be the guy that comes in and thinks he’s the man from Day 1. It’s a long process, and you’ve got to earn it.”
All this will be on Flight Plan this week. Usually, there is a new episode debuting every two weeks, but this week is the exception. It will post Wednesday night at 6 p.m. Arizona time on Facebook Watch and then on azcardinals.com Thursday morning.
By Steve on May 1, 2018 | Reply
Darren: Any chance you will do a sit down interview with Josh before training camp opens?
By Darren Urban on May 1, 2018 | Reply
Steve —
RE: Rosen
We will see how it plays out. There will be a lot of one-on-one Rosen stuff in Wednesday’s Flight Plan episode.
By Chad on May 1, 2018 | Reply
I would hate to be Bradford and realize my text was just read aloud on a TV episode. How much of this is orchestrated by agents and what not in order to produce good TV with a positive PR move for Bradford? I don’t want to be cynical but, I mean, how do they even get each other’s numbers?
By Darren Urban on May 1, 2018 | Reply
Chad —
RE: Numbers
It’s the day after the draft. You don’t think Bradford reached out to the team to ask for Rosen’s number? Players do that all the time around the draft. It’s not hard. Look around the league — I’d bet a lot of money there were many picks that got texts from brand-new teammates. (Oh, and maybe Aaron Rodgers gave it to Bradford. Or Trent Dilfer, or any number of guys who have a connection to Rosen and who also could know Bradford.)
Did Sam know we were going to have a camera there? No. Josh didn’t know either until the plane arrived in Dallas to pick him up.
And from what little I know of Bradford, he isn’t doing stuff just for positive PR moves.
By Eric G on May 1, 2018 | Reply
Still can’t believe we got Rosen. I was in the middle of preparing for a move on the East Coast and had just got home late and flipped on Fox right after the 9th pick was made. I was listening to the analysts talk when I saw the background behind them change from black and light up in Cardinal red. I said, “Oh my god, did the Cardinals trade up? Please tell me they traded up!” The analysts announced the trade and I jumped out of my seat screaming. I really still can’t believe it.
Best thing is, when you watch the war room video on the draft pick, it was obvious that Keim had that trade already done with the Raiders, it was just a formality on Thursday if Rosen fell to 10. Great job Keim. Mike Mayock said the Cards didn’t need to make the trade and that Rosen would have been there at 15 but I disagree. Small chance that Miami drafts him, but the Saints definitely would have (I mean they traded up to 14 for a DE), Bengals might have and perhaps the Patriots. Regardless, Keim went out and secured the QB of the future for next to nothing.
I hope Bradford remains healthy all year so Rosen can sit on the sidelines and learn before he becomes the #1 starter.
By Steve on May 1, 2018 | Reply
Do these episode chronicle all the backroom dealings during the draft and any thought processes surrounding picks – or is this episode only focusing on Rosen’s selection?
By Darren Urban on May 1, 2018 | Reply
Steve —
RE: Episode
It’ll have a lot of draft stuff other than Rosen.
By JTDG on May 1, 2018 | Reply
Well, One has to wonder if Rosen will greet Bradford the same way Rodgers greeted Favre.
I mean, so many have compared Rodgers and Rosen’s personalities.
So, will Rosen say “Good Morning , Grandpa” like Rodgers did to Favre ?
That was the beginning of their rocky existence and why Favre wanted so badly to get to Minn to play the young Rodgers who took his job.
By JTDG on May 1, 2018 | Reply
Eric G,
I absolutely agree with you that the trade up was correct.
Keim like Carr, but waited and the raiders took him. Keim came out saying if he would have fallen to the cards he would have taken him.
Keim like Mahomes, but waited for him to fall. The Chiefs jumped up and got him.
Keim learned from his mistakes and decided to move up to get their guy. Maybe he falls to 15, but why take the chance? If you like a player, go get him.
This was Keim’s best draft by far. People will point at 2015, but that happened because he let the Lions jump him and he had to settle for Golden and DJ. That wasn’t who he wanted.
This draft, he went and got his guy. He deserves the credit for this move.
By Scott H on May 1, 2018 | Reply
It’s nice to see both Bradford and Rosen saying the right things. It was nice of Bradford to reach out to Rosen after the draft and it’s nice to hear Rosen acknowledge that he is the new guy here, it’s about the team, and he has to earn his spot. As it should be.
But at the same time, I think it is completely fair to ask – what has Sam Bradford earned here? He just got here, too, hasn’t played any more downs for the Arizona Cardinals than Josh Rosen has. So….doesn’t he have to earn it, too? Do we actually KNOW that the disparity between Bradford and Rosen is as clear as it was between Palmer and Stanton?? The only answer anyone can give right now is no. We DON’T actually KNOW that.
From that perspective, I see no reason why the QB competition here shouldn’t be wide open from day one.
By Mark on May 1, 2018 | Reply
I have to totally agree with Eric G and JTDG. Their is very little chance Rosen gets to pick 15. The fact that they gave up very little to move up five spots to get a potential franchise Quarterback is just genius. Keim learned from his lesson from last year when teams jumped him. For those of you that don’t know anything about Rosen, watch the highlights of the UCLA vs Texas A&M game. All the back shoulder throws and fitting balls in those small windows is proof this guy has the potential!
By Amir on May 1, 2018 | Reply
Keim atoned for his past sins… He learnt from his previous mistakes especially last year when he let two teams jump right in front of him to pick QBoF.
Pre-draft when I heard Keim make these comments again that moving up may put a franchise several years back if it does not pan out, I thought here we go again… But, SK grew and finally did it! Moved up and grabbed the QBoF and did it in a smart way not to give up a lot of capital. I am pretty sure (99.9% sure) he would have been gone before 15.
Whether Rosen pans out or not is yet to be seen… but we can’t know unless we try.
Kudos to SK for this outstanding move!