Posted by on May 2, 2018 – 1:14 pm
The fifth-year team option for NFL teams for their first-round draft picks is always an interesting proposition, and it’s at the forefront of league topics right now since Wednesday is the deadline for team’s to figure out their choice for the 2015 draft picks. The Cardinals already made their call, exercising the option for tackle D.J. Humphries. It’s also part of the story for new first-round pick Josh Rosen, with whom the Cards will have a fifth-year option in 2022.
The Cardinals usually use their option, which began in 2011 after the new collective bargaining agreement came to pass. Of all their first-round picks since then that have come up for the option, the only time the Cards didn’t use it was on guard Jonathan Cooper (who was actually traded to New England for Chandler Jones before the option deadline arrived in 2016.) Patrick Peterson, Michael Floyd, and Deone Bucannon have all had their rookie deals extended to that fifth season — which does jump a player’s salary a good amount depending on their position and draft slot, but does keep the player from free agency another year.
Rosen’s case in a few years will be interesting. As noted in Kyle Odegard’s story today, finding a rookie quarterback to use is the best way for a team to build up its roster because the rookie wage scale makes a QB much cheaper — and there is more room under the cap to get players elsewhere. That’ll be the first four years. Former agent and cap expert Joel Corry does estimate that by 2022, assuming a similar climb in the salary cap, Rosen’s 2022 fifth-year option will be north of $25 million.
If Rosen is the real deal, there is no question the fifth-year option will come into play. (Next year, with Robert Nkemdiche, would seem to come down to his 2018 work.) Because of the timing — and because a player cannot get a contract extension or a new deal until he has played three years in the league — chances are good that Rosen will be optioned. But the Cards might make sure he gets a new deal before it ever kicks in. If Rosen is the player they hope he is.
By Eric G on May 2, 2018 | Reply
You know, I login to this site at least once an hour to double check that the Cardinals did, in fact, draft Josh Rosen and that I’m not crazy. I still can’t believe it. Never thought this would happen after the season ended, a month ago, a week ago or Wednesday last week. It wasn’t until Mike Mayock released his mock draft showing Rosen sliding that I thought it was a remote possibility. Even then, I still think I was more delusional than pragmatic in thinking the Cardinals had a shot at Rosen. Still, did this really happen?
Based on everything I’ve read and seen about Rosen, combined with how Michael Bidwill has really changed the culture of the Cardinals, it truly leads me to believe that the Cardinals will win a Superbowl in the next 5 years. I think Rosen leads us to three Super Bowl wins. I am truly hopeful that the first one is next year and that Larry Legend plays and gets the ring he rightfully deserves. I can see Larry Legend playing for 3 more years, including next year.
I’m not crazy, right? (and my fiance has no say in this matter).
By D on May 2, 2018 | Reply
Kid hasn’t taken a snap yet in the NFL and fans believe/hope he unseats Sam in preseason. Sam should give AZ a better chance to win in 2018 than a Rookie but there has been a few recent exceptions in NFL history-
The top 5 Rookie performances in the NFL as a QB All time-
1) 2004–Big Ben. Played in 14 games. 66.4% Comp rate, 17 TDs, 11 picks. Led the Steelers to the AFC Championship Game in which they lost.
2) 2012–RG3. Played in 15 games. 65% Comp rate, 20 TDs, 5 picks. Led Skins to NFC East title. (impressive stats)
3) 2011–C. Newton. Played in 16 games. 60% Comp rate, 21 TDs, 17 picks. Panthers finished 6-10.
4) 2012- R. Wilson. Played in 16 games. 64% Comp rate, 26 TDs, 10 picks. Seachickens finished 11-5.
5) 1983–D. Marino. Played in 9 games. 58% Comp rate, 20 TDs, 6 picks
Led Dolphins to the SB.
After reading the Card’s fans post, most believe Rosen will be as good as Big Ben, RG3, C. Newton and R. Wilson as a Rookie. Those are Huge Shoes/Expectations for a Rookie QB with a New/Reconstructed O-line. DJ and the Defense will need to play lights out in 2018 and have minimal injuries to come close to the top 5 teams listed above.