Posted by Darren Urban on May 3, 2018 – 8:10 am

When Bruce Arians retired from coaching, he said he was looking at what to do in the next stage of his life. Doing some form of football on TV made a lot of sense to him, and networks were intrigued by the blunt-talking B.A. Thursday, that became reality when Arians was officially hired by CBS to join a three-man booth with play-by-play man Greg Gumbel and former quarterback Trent Green for the 2018 season.

“I always hoped that broadcasting would be an option after I retired from coaching as a way to stay involved with this great game,” Arians said in a statement released by CBS. “I am thrilled to have that opportunity with such a class organization as CBS Sports. As I begin my new career in the broadcast booth, I am excited to join Greg, Trent and Jamie and look forward to learning from them, as well as sharing my passion and knowledge for the game with the fans.”

Of course, it will be interesting to hear how Arians interprets games from the booth, and how easily he is able to avoid some of the not-made-for-TV language he so often likes to use. Arians has joked about that multiple times when talking about being on TV.

The Cardinals only have one game on CBS all season — a home game Nov. 18 against the Oakland Raiders. I wouldn’t be shocked to have Arians and crew at that game, but we will see.