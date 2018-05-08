Christian Kirk and the “new” passing gamePosted by on May 8, 2018 – 10:41 am
The idea is that Christian Kirk, as a second-round pick, will be able to step in and make an impact as a receiver right away. Beyond Larry Fitzgerald, there is certainly an opening at the position. There is a lot to sort out, of course — what might the role of J.J. Nelson and Chad Williams be going forward, how much more might tight end Ricky Seals-Jones be used, will running back David Johnson slide right back in as the second-leading pass-catcher like he was in 2016. Offensive coordinator Mike McCoy is just now building out what he might want to do. That will take some time.
As polished as Kirk might be at this point, coming in and doing big things right away as a rookie receiver can be difficult. You need opportunity as well as skill. You also need to figure out just what the expectations would be for “making an impact.” Last year, Rams third-round pick Cooper Kupp made an impact, even if his numbers wouldn’t necessarily make him an obvious Pro Bowl candidate (62-859-5). Former third-round Cardinals pick John Brown did the same in 2014 (48-696-5). If Kirk could replicate either of those seasons, I’d guess the Cardinals would be pretty happy.
A look at every receiver drafted over the last three years by pick 47 (Kirk’s spot) or earlier finds plenty of lost rookie campaigns. Using Smokey Brown as a potential benchmark, of the 19 wideouts taken at 47 or higher, only three (Sterling Shepard, NYG, 2016; Michael Thomas, New Orleans 2016; Amari Cooper, Oakland, 2015) had as many catches as Brown as a rookie (65, 92, 72, respectively.) Only two, Thomas and Cooper, had as many yards as Brown (1,137 for Thomas, 1,070 for Cooper.) The same trio were the only ones to reach the five touchdowns of Brown (Sterling 8, Thomas 9, Cooper 6).
That’s 16 wide receivers that didn’t do a ton as a rookie (Houston’s Will Fuller did go 47-635-2 in 2016, so he was close). Again, when looking to see what Kirk might be able to have, recent perspective counts.
By Coach K on May 8, 2018 | Reply
Kirk appears to be far more advanced for his age. I see him having a huge impact quickly.
Cal it the “it factor”
He just got it.
By Eric G on May 8, 2018 | Reply
Let’s just hope this team spreads the ball around better under McCoy. I want to see more TE involvement in the passing game. Look at all the great teams and they all use the TE. The Cards, for whatever reason, just never have in the 30 years I’ve been watching them. I don’t know why. Kirk will only have an impact if the ball gets spread around better.
BTW, I love watching the video of him getting picked and announcing that he’s a Cardinal.
By Kataklysmos on May 8, 2018 | Reply
In no way am I saying he is next OBJ, but… if he could even be remotely close to that! …
OBJ Year 1: 12 games, 91 catches 1305 yards 12 TDs
Would be nice!
By JTDG on May 8, 2018 | Reply
Darren,
I agree that fans need to slow down a little with expectations when it comes to Kirk ( or any rookie for that matter) .
But what you found last year was, the great route runners in college made impacts as rookies. JuJu Smith Schuester and Cooper Cupp were drafted not because they were 4.3 guys, they were drafted because they possessed the ability to read defenses and run precision routes.
This is the advantage Christian Kirk has. Both Kirk and Calvin Ridley came into this draft as the best route runners. I would look for both to have impacts as rookies.
Now what that looks like, well we will see.
I could see Ridley doing what JuJu did (58 catches , 917 yards , 7 TDs)
and Kirk doing what Cupp did ( as noted above in your article)
The added bonus is the impact Kirk could have on punt returns. Think Steve Breaston in 2007.
By Dr. G. on May 8, 2018 | Reply
Kirk may be our steal of the draft. 5’11” 200+ is a medium size fire plug. And after much reading on him, it’s all super positives regarding work ethic, smarts, and physical agility work. A stellar college career does not always convert to NFL success, but for all the Pros who evaluate him, he’s the real deal.
He will have little personal assimilation to set up a place to live in that he grew up in the Phoenix area…a quick trip to IKEA for a few things and a barbeque grill, and he’s back to concentrating on his new NFL job. Nothing but football to worry about.
Kirk’s prior success ~ as RB, WR, PR, KR… I’ll title him “”Card’s Swiss Army Knife.”” Coaches gotta take care not to burn him out. Love this kid ((Man))
By Dr. G. on May 8, 2018 | Reply
Nope! Not slowing down on Kirk, Our Swiss Army Knife…one of Keim’s best picks in recent years. Nope!
By Richard S on May 8, 2018 | Reply
I remember Q being our 3rd draft pick going in the 2nd round behind two first round picks, one of whom was a wide receiver and who can forget Q’s first game, over 200 yards was it?
By Darren Urban on May 8, 2018 | Reply
Richard S —
RE: Boldin
Yes, Anquan was an excellent pickup, and much better than Bryant Johnson (or Calvin Pace, for that matter.)