The idea is that Christian Kirk, as a second-round pick, will be able to step in and make an impact as a receiver right away. Beyond Larry Fitzgerald, there is certainly an opening at the position. There is a lot to sort out, of course — what might the role of J.J. Nelson and Chad Williams be going forward, how much more might tight end Ricky Seals-Jones be used, will running back David Johnson slide right back in as the second-leading pass-catcher like he was in 2016. Offensive coordinator Mike McCoy is just now building out what he might want to do. That will take some time.
As polished as Kirk might be at this point, coming in and doing big things right away as a rookie receiver can be difficult. You need opportunity as well as skill. You also need to figure out just what the expectations would be for “making an impact.” Last year, Rams third-round pick Cooper Kupp made an impact, even if his numbers wouldn’t necessarily make him an obvious Pro Bowl candidate (62-859-5). Former third-round Cardinals pick John Brown did the same in 2014 (48-696-5). If Kirk could replicate either of those seasons, I’d guess the Cardinals would be pretty happy.
A look at every receiver drafted over the last three years by pick 47 (Kirk’s spot) or earlier finds plenty of lost rookie campaigns. Using Smokey Brown as a potential benchmark, of the 19 wideouts taken at 47 or higher, only three (Sterling Shepard, NYG, 2016; Michael Thomas, New Orleans 2016; Amari Cooper, Oakland, 2015) had as many catches as Brown as a rookie (65, 92, 72, respectively.) Only two, Thomas and Cooper, had as many yards as Brown (1,137 for Thomas, 1,070 for Cooper.) The same trio were the only ones to reach the five touchdowns of Brown (Sterling 8, Thomas 9, Cooper 6).
That’s 16 wide receivers that didn’t do a ton as a rookie (Houston’s Will Fuller did go 47-635-2 in 2016, so he was close). Again, when looking to see what Kirk might be able to have, recent perspective counts.
By Coach K on May 8, 2018 | Reply
Kirk appears to be far more advanced for his age. I see him having a huge impact quickly.
Cal it the “it factor”
He just got it.
By Eric G on May 8, 2018 | Reply
Let’s just hope this team spreads the ball around better under McCoy. I want to see more TE involvement in the passing game. Look at all the great teams and they all use the TE. The Cards, for whatever reason, just never have in the 30 years I’ve been watching them. I don’t know why. Kirk will only have an impact if the ball gets spread around better.
BTW, I love watching the video of him getting picked and announcing that he’s a Cardinal.
By Kataklysmos on May 8, 2018 | Reply
In no way am I saying he is next OBJ, but… if he could even be remotely close to that! …
OBJ Year 1: 12 games, 91 catches 1305 yards 12 TDs
Would be nice!
By JTDG on May 8, 2018 | Reply
Darren,
I agree that fans need to slow down a little with expectations when it comes to Kirk ( or any rookie for that matter) .
But what you found last year was, the great route runners in college made impacts as rookies. JuJu Smith Schuester and Cooper Cupp were drafted not because they were 4.3 guys, they were drafted because they possessed the ability to read defenses and run precision routes.
This is the advantage Christian Kirk has. Both Kirk and Calvin Ridley came into this draft as the best route runners. I would look for both to have impacts as rookies.
Now what that looks like, well we will see.
I could see Ridley doing what JuJu did (58 catches , 917 yards , 7 TDs)
and Kirk doing what Cupp did ( as noted above in your article)
The added bonus is the impact Kirk could have on punt returns. Think Steve Breaston in 2007.
By Dr. G. on May 8, 2018 | Reply
Kirk may be our steal of the draft. 5’11” 200+ is a medium size fire plug. And after much reading on him, it’s all super positives regarding work ethic, smarts, and physical agility work. A stellar college career does not always convert to NFL success, but for all the Pros who evaluate him, he’s the real deal.
He will have little personal assimilation to set up a place to live in that he grew up in the Phoenix area…a quick trip to IKEA for a few things and a barbeque grill, and he’s back to concentrating on his new NFL job. Nothing but football to worry about.
Kirk’s prior success ~ as RB, WR, PR, KR… I’ll title him “”Card’s Swiss Army Knife.”” Coaches gotta take care not to burn him out. Love this kid ((Man))
By Dr. G. on May 8, 2018 | Reply
Nope! Not slowing down on Kirk, Our Swiss Army Knife…one of Keim’s best picks in recent years. Nope!
By Richard S on May 8, 2018 | Reply
I remember Q being our 3rd draft pick going in the 2nd round behind two first round picks, one of whom was a wide receiver and who can forget Q’s first game, over 200 yards was it?
By Darren Urban on May 8, 2018 | Reply
Richard S —
RE: Boldin
Yes, Anquan was an excellent pickup, and much better than Bryant Johnson (or Calvin Pace, for that matter.)
By NYCardinals on May 8, 2018 | Reply
Dr G
As an aside, IKEA is never a “quick trip”. Its an all day thing, and then you have to spend the next few days assembling what you bought. I’m afraid he’ll sprain his wrist turning the crappy little Allen keys.
By JTDG on May 8, 2018 | Reply
Richard S and Darren;
Oh, you bring up such a sore spot in cards history.
Yep, the cards made that great pick of Boldin after taking Pace and Bryant Johnson in the 2003 first round.
But the reason they had two picks is because they traded down with the Saints. Had they stayed, they could have (and should have) taken Terrell Suggs, the ASU stud every fan wanted.
Suggs in round one and Boldin in round 2 would have been one of the cards best drafts.
By Darren Urban on May 9, 2018 | Reply
JTDG —
RE: “they could have (and should have) taken Terrell Suggs, the ASU stud every fan wanted.”
And who, unlike some others in those days, actually wanted to be a Cardinal.
By creditcard on May 8, 2018 | Reply
Christian Kirk, Chad Williams, Chase Edmonds (RB that can be used in the slot).The Cards have a couple of pieces at catching the ball in the future. All three of those guys mentioned have different skill sets. I also like the TE from Weber St., Vollert.
These young men have arguably one of the best WR to ever play the game, to learn from in Larry Fitz. Pieces are coming together. It may take awhile in the NFl, for these guys to gain footing, but I think it will happen.
By hawkkiller on May 8, 2018 | Reply
WR Christian Kirk is an exceptional WR, I think he is going to step right in as that #2 WR especially in this offense that relies a lot on the short to intermediate routes, Kirk is an absolute killer running short-intermediate between the numbers. Larry Fitzgerald is still an Elite WR in this league, All-Pro RB-WR David Johnson will definitely be used a ton in the passing game as you just have to get a guy that talented his touch’s. I think the back they just drafted RB-WR Chase Edmonds will a considerable a touch’s both as a runner-receiver behind David Johnson including used on the field at the same time as Johnson. Then Arizona has excellent #3s/#4s type WR’s in 6″3/220pd WR Brice Butler who possess 4.34spd and will finally be given a big role in an offense & 5″11/175pd JJ Nelson has proven to be a good deep speedster type behind him with that 4.27 speed Nelson has. The big wild-card will be 2nd year WR 6″2-205pd Chad Williams who possesses 4.37 40 speed, I think he is going to take a big step forward this year and work his way on the outside as a outside X or Z type flanker WR, after working on his skills with Ocho all off-season I think he takes a big step forward in year 2. The offensive line will be light years better than what it was last year to so long as their starting 5 stays healthy with the upgrades made and they have some solid depth as well, Arizona will have 4 1st Round-Picks starting up front this season.
This offense is going to be much better this year, especially with a much better far deeper QB Room. I wouldnt be surprised if Rosen starts out of the game, but I dont think we will see him till around week 6. Either way if its Bradford or Rosen this offense is going to be far more explosive this year with all of their play makers back healthy and two very capable good starting QB’s on the roster.
By Dr. G. on May 9, 2018 | Reply
NYCards – – Touché …daily humor is therapeutic. Be well.
By Dr. G. on May 9, 2018 | Reply
Yeah, Suggs.…ugh! I was one also calling for him. But Boldin was a great pick….ROY if I recall…like a FB after he caught the ball…still have his bobble head they gave out for season ticket holders. Hated to see him go.
By JTDG on May 9, 2018 | Reply
Darren,
Yeah , that hurts even more.
Do you think Suggs coming off the edge in the super bowl would have helped a little bit on that last drive by Big Ben?
Missing on the draft can kill you
By Darren Urban on May 9, 2018 | Reply
JTDG —
RE: Suggs
It would have yes, but 2003 to 2008 is a long time. We don’t know how that career would’ve turned out, or if it would’ve changed history — the butterfly effect and all that.