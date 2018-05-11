Posted by Darren Urban on May 11, 2018 – 2:23 pm

Not that it comes as a great surprise after a) Derrick Coleman was signed as a free agent Thursday or even b) Elijhaa Penny was getting reps in Phase Two work as a lead blocker for David Johnson, but Steve Wilks and Mike McCoy have brought the fullback back to the Cardinals. If you recall, Bruce Arians made very clear he was not going to use a fullback in his tenure (although there were times when he kinda did, even if it was embodied by a lineman like A.Q. Shipley or Evan Boehm.)

Arians preferred two tight-end sets if he was going to have only two receivers on the field. Wilks and McCoy see the fullback — or an H-back, depending on the situation — as a preferred option. The Cardinals also signed undrafted rookie fullback Austin Ramesh (pictured below).

“Derrick is going to come in and give us a boost,” Wilks said. “We really didn’t have a true fullback on the roster. Going against him within that division in the (NFC) South (when Coleman was in Atlanta and Wilks Carolina), the guy has proven himself.”

“Within our system and the things we do, a fullback is a part of that offense,” Wilks added. “It’s been a part of that offense for a while with McCoy, and even the same thing with me in Carolina. We think that’s a major part of what we are doing and we want to try and bring in a guy who shores up that position for us.”