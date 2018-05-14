Josh Rosen and his particular outside noisePosted by on May 14, 2018 – 9:39 am
Clearly — and especially in this day of instant Internet reactions — Josh Rosen is a lightning rod. It wasn’t hard to notice from afar pre-draft when the quarterback was just a potential NFL player, but it’s a lot easier after the Cardinals drafted him. The emotions he apparently stirs, for fans everywhere but notably for fans of teams for which Rosen does not play, are oddly strong. (And often having nothing to do with football.)
It’s not difficult to find this stuff, and you’d think for a 21-year-old, it would weigh on him. But Rosen insists it does not, and he sounds genuine when he says that.
“You ignore it,” Rosen said. “It’s not that hard. It’s only hard if you make it hard. If you are Googling your name every other day and reaching out to people, yeah, you can make it hard for yourself. But as far as I know, if you keep your phone limited to messages and calls, don’t read too much (you’re OK.) The only thing that really matters is the guys in the building (at the Cardinals’ complex). That’s where I am trying to keep it right now.”
Rosen said he got to this point mentally because of a lot of “awesome mentors,” both former and current NFL players who have provided advice — whether they were guys who have always handled that part of the gig well, or even guys who might’ve handled it poorly and now have advice on how to do it better.
“I’m not going to say who,” Rosen said, “but thank you to all you guys.”
By JTDG on May 14, 2018 | Reply
All the noise went away when Aaron Rodgers won the Super bowl. All the noise went away (or a great part of it) when Cam took his team to the Super Bowl.
The noise stays with Cutler because he couldn’t get that Super bowl. The noise even blamed Cutler for not getting it.
It’s not hard to figure out how to change peoples minds (or at least stop the chatter). If Rosen goes out and leads the cards to a super bowl in the next 5 years, those nay sayers will disappear.
Rosen has the right attitude. Stay off social media and be the best Josh Rosen for the Arizona Cardinals. If he does that he will be alright.
For me, Rosen will take over at some point in 2018 and will never look back. By 2019, he could have the cards back to being a contender.
By Steve W on May 14, 2018 | Reply
There will always be haters, no matter how well an athlete plays, or an actor acts, or a writer writes, etc. The key is to ignore the hateful words, they mean absolutely nothing – especially when coming from people outside of one’s personal circle, like family and friends. The problem with this idea is that some people are very concerned with what other people think or say about them while others can simply shrug it off. Sounds like Rosen is in the latter category, and for someone constantly under public scrutiny that is a very good thing.
By Joseph C Millard on May 14, 2018 | Reply
Love this kid, and cannot wait to see him play.
Intelligence is frowned upon in our current society, and I have no idea why. But, apparently stupid is the new smart, scientist know nothing, and everything is a convenient truth.
So, because this kid is smart, and intelligent it rubs people the wrong way, and it seems the noise starts from people in the NFL community that Mr. Rosen apparently rubs the wrong way.
Sounds to me there are a bunch of old people in the NFL ranks that feel Mr. Rosen questioning their knowledge has lead to epic levels of buthurt and envy.
Oh well. Like Mr. Rosen said, they only ones that matter are the ones at the Cardinals complex. The rest can take their opinion and put it where the monkey put the penny.
I am extremely excited to have a player that is so smart in his trade that he makes NFL people who have been doing it for years, uncomfortable and insecure with their own knowledge of the game in comparison.
This kid is going to be a good one, and all that noise just adds to his motivation.
By Steve on May 14, 2018 | Reply
I really love Rosens talent and mental makeup, l believe he has the talent to be a Super Bowl QB. The only concern l really have with Josh is the concussions (2) that he suffered last season at UCLA. I pray his career doesn’t get cut short like Kevin Kolbs.
By Don on May 14, 2018 | Reply
Something I noticed is all the people who hate on Rosen don’t know him but the people who do know him like him. Some of those admit they didn’t care for him at first but after knowing him liked him. I like him, if I had to work with him every day I might like him a bit less, I don’t know. I suspect that if Josh is as good as we hope then the haters “from other teams of course” will increase but Rosen strikes me as someone who can handle it and will learn to adjust his public behavior to reduce it.
By Scott H on May 14, 2018 | Reply
After five years of Carson Palmer, it’s hard to get used to seeing someone else wearing #3. I’d always hoped that number was going to bring us a SB, so….maybe the dream will live on with Josh Rosen. We have the RB…..we can only hope Rosen is the QB….now, we need to build the wall in front of him.
By Scott H on May 14, 2018 | Reply
Don –
RE: How people feel about Rosen
Again, I reference the comparisons to Aaron Rodgers. And apparently, not everybody likes Aaron Rodgers. And apparently, Aaron Rodgers isn’t the easiest guy to get along with. But he wins. And when a guy shows he can win – especially a guy who plays QB – others will follow. Period. I’m pretty sure Tom Brady is not a guy everybody likes, either. But who wouldn’t line up behind Tom Brady right now??? Who wouldn’t line up behind Aaron Rodgers?
And, no, I don’t mean to align Josh Rosen with Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers right now. That is that last thing he needs. I’m just making a general comparison to their personalities in hopes that Josh Rosen inspires what Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers inspire.
The QB on an NFL team doesn’t have to be everyone’s best friend. He needs to be a guy that others will follow because they believe in him.
By D on May 14, 2018 | Reply
Just read the news about Kirk being arrested in February at the Open for throwing rocks at cars. Cards were aware. Time for the kid to grow up and hopefully learn to say no to his old not so good boys.
By NJAzCardsFan on May 14, 2018 | Reply
Winning makes all of the BS go away and silences the critics…..
By Coach K on May 14, 2018 | Reply
Joseph C
You said something very profound above.
“Intelligence is frowned upon in our current society.”.
You hit the nail on the head. Most of the public is brainwashed and conditioned by media. Critical thinking is almost non-existent in today’s America. You look at all the issues going on around the world and intelligent people are so much at a disadvantage they our overwhelmed by lower IQ mobs.
Amazing to read your comment. Could not agree more.