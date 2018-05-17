Special Cardinals on all-time special teamsPosted by on May 17, 2018 – 9:15 am
You can see the emphasis Steve Wilks is putting on special teams early on in his tenure, devoting a good chunk of both Phase Two and Phase Three on-field work every day to let special teams coordinator Jeff Rodgers do his thing. Along those lines, the Cardinals have had some pretty good special teamers over the years, and that was noted when veteran NFL reporter Rick Gosselin — who has long had a detailed system on how to rank special teams units and is an expert on that part of the game — created his all-time special teams lineup.
Three Cardinals made the list, all for their coverage work. Four-time Cardinals special teams Pro Bowler Ron Wolfley, now the Cards’ color analyst, made Gosselin’s first team, along with a quote from Patriots coach Bill Belichick — who was Wolfley’s coach when both were in Cleveland.
“Wolfley had less speed than those other guys,” Belichick said. “But he was very tough with a top motor. He was physical to run through blockers. He wasn’t always the first downfield, but he was around the ball and smart to recognize wall returns and the blocking schemes. He played next to the center on the punt team and was both strong and smart in protection.”
The other two Cardinals landed on the second-team, and are more recent vintage. The just-departed Justin Bethel never quite worked out as a cornerback, but he was excellent on special teams, making three Pro Bowls in six seasons with the Cardinals. And Sean Morey was one of the first players Ken Whisenhunt brought over from Pittsburgh. Morey made a Pro Bowl as a Cardinal as well, memorably blocking a punt in overtime in 2008 that Monty Beisel recovered for a game-winning overtime touchdown against Dallas.
Tags: Bill Belichick, Justin Bethel, Ron Wolfley, Sean Morey
Posted in Blog | 9 Comments »
9 Responses
to “Special Cardinals on all-time special teams”
1 Trackback(s)
- May 18, 2018: Friday morning one-liners | High Velocity Sport
By Preston Jax on May 17, 2018 | Reply
This is awesome. Thanks Darren.
In honor of this recognition, can we get a Ron Wolfley photo gallery uploaded to the Photos section of the website? Like his best ones? I feel like fans would love that. I love all the photos you guys post.
Thanks again D-Urbz.
By Joseph C Millard on May 17, 2018 | Reply
If you ask me ?
“memorably blocking a punt in overtime in 2008 that Monty Beisel recovered for a game-winning overtime touchdown against Dallas.”
Best play in Arizona Cardinals History.
By JTDG on May 17, 2018 | Reply
Special Teams;
They have no where to go but up. Glad to here the staff is making it a priority. Could add two more wins a year with great special teams.
Especially if/when Rosen comes in. With a solid defense and great special teams, he will learn real fast not to force things and take the FG or punt it away.
Having that, and a good run game, will only help Rosen.
By Steve W on May 17, 2018 | Reply
Heh. I love listening to Ron Wolfley do color on the Cards radio on Field Pass (which is usually how I get too ‘watch’ most of my Cards games here in VA.) In fact, more often than not if I get the chance to watch them on TV, I turn off the audio and listen to the radio so I can get the best of both worlds. Though usually there’s an annoying four or five second delay to contend with.
Interesting to hear Belichick’s comments about Wolfley on special teams too, especially since Ron almost ALWAYS mentions about how disheartening it is to line up and have to run again after a penalty forces a re-kick.
By Adam Smith b1723 fka DTL on May 17, 2018 | Reply
Loved Sean Morey, like a robo warrior. God, I loved watching him. Sadly, I recall he got concussed from his fearless approach…
By NJAzCardsFan on May 17, 2018 | Reply
Joe C.- That play is a close second. The best play in Cards history was Warner to Fitz for a TD in the Superbowl with 2:33 remaining…… That put the Cards up 23-20…!!!
By Scott H on May 18, 2018 | Reply
Love these old-school pics. I remember Wolfley being described as the best wedge-buster in the business. Truly a life-long Cardinal.
By Scott H on May 18, 2018 | Reply
Joe C / NJAzCardsFan –
RE: Best play in Cards history
Of course, the 63-yarder to Fitz in SB 43 is probably the best. I can’t put anything ahead of that.
But I’d like nominate this one for consideration – the Palmer to Fitz completion in OT against the Packers in the 2015 playoffs. Amazing play on both ends. Palmer avoiding a sack to get free and finding an in-explicably wide-open Fitz near the sideline, then Fitz stiff-arming and evading and out-running Packers defenders all the way to the 4 yard line.
Gotta be one of the most memorable plays ever. Knowing that we scored on the next play ( Fitz again ) and won the game helps, ya know?
There were several plays from the 2008 title game against Philly that come to mind as well.