Posted by Darren Urban on May 18, 2018 – 2:35 pm

It sounds like there will be no Bashaud Breeland signing. But there would be a good reason for that — multiple reports Friday have the Cardinals closing in on a trade for veteran Browns cornerback Jamar Taylor. Taylor is a one-time second-round pick of the Dolphins in 2013, and the cost in the trade — again, by multiple outlets — is a sixth-round pick not next year, but in 2020. In structure, it looks a lot like the deal the Cards made in 2016 for cornerback Marcus Cooper (who was acquired for a seventh-round pick in 2018.)

If the Cards were to get Taylor, having him pan out like Cooper would be a plus. Cooper had a solid season across from Patrick Peterson in 2016. Taylor would presumably be the eventual starter across from Peterson, although I would guess coach Steve Wilks would likely — as he does with all spots — announce that the competition is ongoing. There are other veteran options already on the roster. But Taylor, who has three career interceptions (all coming in 2016), would be a welcome addition to the mix.