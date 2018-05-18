A potential No. 2 cornerback in tradePosted by on May 18, 2018 – 2:35 pm
It sounds like there will be no Bashaud Breeland signing. But there would be a good reason for that — multiple reports Friday have the Cardinals closing in on a trade for veteran Browns cornerback Jamar Taylor. Taylor is a one-time second-round pick of the Dolphins in 2013, and the cost in the trade — again, by multiple outlets — is a sixth-round pick not next year, but in 2020. In structure, it looks a lot like the deal the Cards made in 2016 for cornerback Marcus Cooper (who was acquired for a seventh-round pick in 2018.)
If the Cards were to get Taylor, having him pan out like Cooper would be a plus. Cooper had a solid season across from Patrick Peterson in 2016. Taylor would presumably be the eventual starter across from Peterson, although I would guess coach Steve Wilks would likely — as he does with all spots — announce that the competition is ongoing. There are other veteran options already on the roster. But Taylor, who has three career interceptions (all coming in 2016), would be a welcome addition to the mix.
Tags: Jamar Taylor, Patrick Peterson
By Big Ken on May 18, 2018 | Reply
Looks like an up and comer. I know it’s not over whelming but worth a sixth round flier ( in 2020?).
By Rory on May 18, 2018 | Reply
Nice to see us continuing to make moves to address the no. 2 CB spot 🙂
By KB of CG on May 18, 2018 | Reply
More competition to see whos gonna start oppposite PP, i Love it :)…and although i may be alone, i have confidence in our CB group as it stands and this definitely helps bolster it…
By Eric G on May 18, 2018 | Reply
Seriously, what’s changed with Keim? The guy got his deal restructured while still with Cleveland so he could be traded and all we gave up was a sixth round pick? Are you kidding me? Welcome aboard Taylor. Have to believe that Wilks wanted him.
By CARDS62 on May 18, 2018 | Reply
I do see it as a very good sign that they realize the problem and are trying to address it before the season starts. Taylor will be a nice addition, but we need one more CB hopefully better than Taylor.
I believe DT Jonathon Hankins is still available. Hope we will go after him if the price is right.
Go Cards!
By El Gallo on May 18, 2018 | Reply
– J. Taylor
It’s a good pick-up if the trade goes through.
Also with the trade being a 6th RDer in 2020, nice!
He had no INTs in 2017 but he did have 10 Pass Break-Ups.
Played in 15 games, 2017.
•27yrs old, 5’11”, 192lbs
•6th career year out of Boise State.
You can see why he was taken in the 2nd RD by Miami.
Combine results 2013:
•40 YD: 4.39
•Bench: 22
•Vertical: 35.0
•Broad Jump: 127.0
Interesting fact:
He was also a track athlete while at Boise State.
This not only gives the DB group great competition but it should make the CB2 position better.
Should inspire confidence knowing that issue has been addressed for now.
Will be interesting to see who starts at CB2 this season..
Next up..
TE, S, and DL depth..
By Don on May 18, 2018 | Reply
A 6th round pick in 2 years is a fair deal but this guy doesn’t seem to be #2 material to me, guess we will see.
By Coach K on May 18, 2018 | Reply
He was a starting CB in the league.
That alone makes him easily worth a 6th round pick on trade.
He’s still young and exactly what we needed.
We can get our next great corner and Defensive tackle next draft.
By StevenZ on May 19, 2018 | Reply
Taylor had three picks in 2016. If he can duplicate that with the Cardinals every year, I’ll take that for a 6th round pick. He’s a former starter who has produced, and we’re not overpaying…what’s not to like? Willks and Keim KNOW what their doing!!! I can’t wait for the start of the season!
By faster on May 19, 2018 | Reply
jamal taylor? first look at his injury report (as keim is prone to get only healthy players(asterixs)) and he was injured, in miami, but the last two years are looking good, especially the full 2017 season.
his stats too, and a sixth pick is a steal.
a a- if he stays healthy, and a nice addition for our defense.
and now the oline, i`m waiting for at least a player, who can play on a high level at right and left tackle (and can stay healthy), to add deepth to our line.
By joe holst on May 19, 2018 | Reply
cooper was traded for a 7th not 6th
By Darren Urban on May 19, 2018 | Reply
Joe —
RE: Cooper
Good call. Fixed.