Posted by Darren Urban on May 30, 2018 – 9:25 am

As I have hinted toward in some comments, change is coming to this website and this blog. The site itself will have a different look, and it also means the blog will finally move within the site on the backend. What that means for you, the reader (and in many cases, the commenter) is that there will be a new way to post comments going forward.

The commenting platform that will be used is called Disqus. I am sure that some of you would rather not have anything change, but progress is inevitable, and given that this has been the blog’s platform for nearly a decade (and, might I add, kept on this platform despite being advised to move away from it some time ago), it has been a good run.

(The archives to the current blog — and the comments with them — will live on and be available, BTW.)

Again, I want to stress, the blog isn’t going away. I will still be writing in the same style. There will still be comments on each post. I hope everyone that has consistently been part of the community — and we all know who you are — will continue to be in the community. It may take some getting used to, but I’m confident everyone will make it through.