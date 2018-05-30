Change is comingPosted by on May 30, 2018 – 9:25 am
As I have hinted toward in some comments, change is coming to this website and this blog. The site itself will have a different look, and it also means the blog will finally move within the site on the backend. What that means for you, the reader (and in many cases, the commenter) is that there will be a new way to post comments going forward.
The commenting platform that will be used is called Disqus. I am sure that some of you would rather not have anything change, but progress is inevitable, and given that this has been the blog’s platform for nearly a decade (and, might I add, kept on this platform despite being advised to move away from it some time ago), it has been a good run.
(The archives to the current blog — and the comments with them — will live on and be available, BTW.)
Again, I want to stress, the blog isn’t going away. I will still be writing in the same style. There will still be comments on each post. I hope everyone that has consistently been part of the community — and we all know who you are — will continue to be in the community. It may take some getting used to, but I’m confident everyone will make it through.
By Rick on May 30, 2018 | Reply
I hope its easy to post a comment.
By Phx Raiders on May 30, 2018 | Reply
I’m in
By Juan.dlp on May 30, 2018 | Reply
Progress is always welcome Darren.
Please just keep us informed, Im from Argentina and this is the best way I have to follow my beloved Cardinals on a dayli basis.
Best regards !
By Ben on May 30, 2018 | Reply
As long as we get to rant and rave at you after every loss I am okay with it 🙂
By SDCardFan on May 30, 2018 | Reply
Actually, I am hoping that the process for those posting comments about how to make a lot of money or how to watch every N\FL game becomes much more complicated, like impossible.;-)
By Darren Urban on May 30, 2018 | Reply
SDCard —
RE: Spam
That is the idea.