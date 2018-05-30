Christian Kirk charges dismissedPosted by on May 30, 2018 – 2:55 pm
After news broke that Christian Kirk had been charged following a February arrest at the Phoenix Open, the Cardinals pointed out they had done their own research and were confident in their selection of the rookie wide receiver. That has been underscored now that the charges against Kirk have been formally dropped.
“From the beginning, I was confident that the facts and the truth would ultimately validate the type of person that I am,” Kirk said in a statement. “I am grateful that was indeed the case. I appreciate all the support I have received while this process has played out, particularly from my family and friends as well as the Cardinals and this community.”
Coach Steve Wilks had addressed the situation May 15.
“We knew about it,” Wilks said then. “We did our own independent research on it, and we felt very good about the information that we received and that’s why we moved forward in drafting him. As I stated before, we want to bring in great character guys, and I think Christian is one of those guys. I think the situation is going to resolve itself here in a couple of months. And with it still being an on-going legal issue, I’m not going to go into it any further than that.”
Tags: Christian Kirk
Posted in Blog | 19 Comments »
By joe holst on May 30, 2018 | Reply
he has to write “I will not throw rocks at cars” 10k times on a chalkboard
By Dr. G. on May 30, 2018 | Reply
Wilks:: “”We don’t want a bunch of choir boys, but we don’t expect a call in the middle of the night with problems.”” ((lightly paraphrased))
Old axioms – “”You are known by the company you keep.””
“”You are likely a product of your environment.””
“”Don’t accept the “”double dog dare.””
“”C’mon, let’s!””
Doing the correct things can be challenging for the young ambitious bucks…hard sometimes to distinguish the picture in front of you with all the blended dots…
CK, you have a reprieve… run with it and now you can exhale. Be the man…
By Michael D Wellman on May 30, 2018 | Reply
Kinda thought it would go the way of the, “Truth.”
Now, get to Work!
GO CARDS!!!
By Mark on May 30, 2018 | Reply
What facts or truth! The truth is that you got drunk and did something stupid. Just admit you made a mistake and paid for the damages. Just be contrite over the situation and move on. Making a statement like that seems like he saying he did nothing wrong which
By clssylssy on May 31, 2018 | Reply
I guess I’m a little perplexed by the remark by Coach Wilkes…”we don’t want a bunch of choirboys…”etc., something of a sharp departure from the Organization’s historic stance, together with the Scottsdale police officer’s statement that Kirk was “just drunk or high on some stimulant”, as if that is some sort of excuse for bad behavior, throwing rocks and breaking car windows that one would expect maybe of a six year old.
I want to like this kid and he was drafted with a lot of hype, but, this entire incident makes me wonder if he isn’t somewhat entitled. First impressions DO count and this isn’t exactly the best first impression. Hopefully, he’s learned his lesson and is ready to act like an adult professional.
Not so long ago, “being drunk or high on some stimulant” would have been enough to get a player cut so perhaps the FO has faced the reality that if we want to win games, we will have to accept players as human with the occasional flaw.
While the media will always make a headline out of any incident, I would think that the less drama created would be the better path to take, with the focus remaining on preparing for training camp and the preseason.
By Scott H on May 31, 2018 | Reply
Charges being dismissed is fine but it doesn’t mean the person doing something wrong didn’t happen. It’s good that he and the team can move on from here un-fettered. Now he just needs to show that he can keep himself out of trouble. Not easy for some people.
Being a better person is up to him. But as this appears to be resolved, let’s get to work now on being a better WR.
By Heath on May 31, 2018 | Reply
“the facts and the truth would ultimately validate the type of person that I am”
Why does he sound like someone who was falsely accused and now has been vindicated??? The Facts & Truth are he got drunk, caused property damage and paid the victim of his actions off to get the charges dropped.
By Jonathan on May 31, 2018 | Reply
When I saw ‘Kirk’ and ‘dismissed’ in the same headline for a second I was like Aaaah he’s been released! XD
By Scott H on May 31, 2018 | Reply
Heath –
I hear ya. Interesting how there seems to be such a dis-connect between the previous actions and the current statements. Not just with Kirk but with pro athletes in general. And politicians. And celebrities. Etc. It’s become the way of the world.
You tell me, are you buying it??
Yes, it is a shame that the words “charges dismissed” are supposed to translate to “it never happened.” No, it DID happen. The fact that the charges are being dismissed – for whatever reason – doesn’t erase the need for some responsibility. THAT would say something about the type of person you are.
Why not just come out and express regret for your behaviors and some degree of apology for those who were affected by them IN ADDITION TO being grateful for the support of others?
But when the words are written / edited by lawyers and public relations people, I guess that is what we get. Feels like the Jedi mind trick, doesn’t it?
But in the grand scheme of things, there are far worse offenses. Let’s just go play some football and hope this is something that doesn’t repeat itself.
By Johnson on May 31, 2018 | Reply
Good for this Kid, now hopefully he isn’t going to stray away.
By Adam Smith b1723 fka DTL on May 31, 2018 | Reply
First, this is really small potatoes. Liked Heath and Scott comments above. Initial reaction was “good, minor infraction, he’s learned the lesson by being processed by criminal system to this point, unnerving”.
Suspect we was overcharged, also suspect he was high at the time, but what do I know? Still, somewhat self righteous “statement” a bit tinny. Young man, he’ll be fine… I suspect
I really like him, his talent. Benefit of doubt applies.
By Big Ken on May 31, 2018 | Reply
Just kid stuff. He’s a good guy, good news. Long live Captain Kirk!
By Dr. G. on May 31, 2018 | Reply
Darren ~ ~ Are the twitter links that were next to your Cardschatter gone? …like Kent Somers, Fitz, Jurecki, etc. I can look for them elsewhere, but that was convenient. I follow some without logging into the craziness…dropped it long ago. Thank you…
By Darren Urban on Jun 1, 2018 | Reply
Dr. G —
RE: Twitter links
Yes, that module is gone. And very soon I will be moving away from this page, with the blog posts going to this page: https://www.azcardinals.com/news/blogs/words-from-the-birds
You can see just my tweets (without the other Twitter “craziness” here: https://twitter.com/Cardschatter
By Rick on Jun 1, 2018 | Reply
Too bad for him. Now he can not do anything wrong. Or see ya .
By Don on Jun 1, 2018 | Reply
I have no confidence in this guy and no respect.
“From the beginning, I was confident that the facts and the truth would ultimately validate the type of person that I am,”
You are right Kirk, they do tell us the kind of person you are. The facts and truth are as follows. You were throwing rocks and breaking peoples windows, the actions of a 12 year old. You were drunk and on drugs, brilliant behavior for a future role model. Money, influence and privilege saved your but. Still we all do really stupid things at least once in our lives and I could hope that this case was yours BUT the fact that you aren’t man enough to admit your mistake and the fact your actions cost you nothing make me think you probably learned nothing. I hope you prove me wrong. MB gave you a second chance but he is a man who cares about the image of his team so I expect you are on a short leash.
By Scott H on Jun 1, 2018 | Reply
Just looking at the 4 players currently up on the web site home page and seeing that as our current Mt Rushmore. And if our current Mt Rushmore is Patrick Peterson, Larry Fitzgerald, Chandler Jones, and David Johnson…..man, that’s pretty damn good!