Posted by Darren Urban on May 30, 2018 – 2:55 pm

After news broke that Christian Kirk had been charged following a February arrest at the Phoenix Open, the Cardinals pointed out they had done their own research and were confident in their selection of the rookie wide receiver. That has been underscored now that the charges against Kirk have been formally dropped.

“From the beginning, I was confident that the facts and the truth would ultimately validate the type of person that I am,” Kirk said in a statement. “I am grateful that was indeed the case. I appreciate all the support I have received while this process has played out, particularly from my family and friends as well as the Cardinals and this community.”

Coach Steve Wilks had addressed the situation May 15.

“We knew about it,” Wilks said then. “We did our own independent research on it, and we felt very good about the information that we received and that’s why we moved forward in drafting him. As I stated before, we want to bring in great character guys, and I think Christian is one of those guys. I think the situation is going to resolve itself here in a couple of months. And with it still being an on-going legal issue, I’m not going to go into it any further than that.”