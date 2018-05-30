Keim time? Considering depth at safetyPosted by on May 30, 2018 – 1:25 pm
The Cardinals made a recent move to add to their secondary when they traded for cornerback Jamar Taylor. Perhaps another move to add a safety is forthcoming. Multiple tweets indicated veteran safety Tre Boston — who spent last season with the Chargers but was with Steve Wilks in Carolina before that — will visit the Cards. Boston has been a name thrown around quite a bit this offseason as a match with Arizona, especially after Tyrann Mathieu was released.
Boston played with the Chargers on a one-year deal hoping to get big bucks this offseason. That market never materialized. This is the area in which GM Steve Keim excels, finding players that fit what the Cardinals need and giving those veteran free agents the ability to maximize the situation, even if the base salary isn’t quite what they were hoping. At safety, the Cardinals have Budda Baker and Antoine Bethea and then other pieces they are investigating. A player like Boston would definitely focus the situation, if he were to sign.
By CookiesAZ on May 30, 2018 | Reply
By D on May 30, 2018 | Reply
Tre Boston is young and could be a long term solution next to Buddha. I could see AZ move on from Bethea, 33yrs old and who would have a $2.3m dead cap cost.
By NJAzCardsFan on May 30, 2018 | Reply
By Darren Urban on May 30, 2018 | Reply
By RagingREDBird on May 30, 2018 | Reply
Honestly, you don’t go get Eric Reid? This is a joke! Athletes get to have an opinion. It is called free speech for a reason! Free speech is not saying what people want to hear, it is letting people say stuff that you hate, disagree with, or flat out are offended by… Go get the best player
By Patrick on May 30, 2018 | Reply
Eric Reid, the guy who did not care if his protests hurt him in free agency only to file a grievance two months into a soft safety market. Eric Reid who said he would stand next year only to be offended when the Bengals asked him if he was going to stand next year. I would rather have Tre Boston who has knowledge of Wilkes system.
By El Gallo on May 31, 2018 | Reply
– Tre Boston
Interesting..
With previous ties to Wilks, I could see this happening.
By Scott H on May 31, 2018 | Reply
By Scott H on May 31, 2018 | Reply
Tre Boston would be fine with me….seems a solid player. Again, I just like the approach that is being taken this off-season. Areas of need being addressed with players that seem to be true up-grades as opposed to what we did last year with nothing but geriatric plug-ins….players that provided little in the way of up-grade or competition at a position.
What has been done to address the CB position has been aggressive. Bringing in a guy like Boston would feel aggressive. The additions at O-line were aggressive. And what they did in the draft to trade up to get Rosen was aggressive. These ALL have the feel of true up-grades where we truly needed them.
This off-season, the blood is pumping! There is a sense of excitement and looking forward to our future. Last off-season, there was none of that. Last off-season, there was a feeling of drowsiness and needing something to wake me up, something to be awake for. THIS off-season, I’m definitely awake and I’m just so much happier feeling that way.
I’m surprising myself with my own positivity. Strange….
By Joe C. on May 31, 2018 | Reply
By Rob in Phx on May 31, 2018 | Reply
I hope Keim is able to add some depth to TE and WR before training camp.
By RagingREDBird on May 31, 2018 | Reply
I am talking about the Eric Reid that is 26 years old and a Pro bowl level safety. Plus he will be kneeling in the locker room anyway cause players not willing to stand will not be on the field. Big shocker here…. Not all players are great guys or have the same politics as you or I.
When did peaceful protests become so wrong in American’s minds. George Washington did a lot more than just take a knee. Americans are so touchy about everything now a days. This is football, put the best team on the field.
By patrick on May 31, 2018 | Reply
By StevenZ on May 31, 2018 | Reply
Forget Eric Reid! If players are going to protest, they need to have some “Skin in the Game.” I’ve heard NFL revenues were down about 10 percent this past year due to the backlash of sponsors, fan viewership, etc. The players’ salaries were not affected–just the owners and all the support personnel that work behind the scenes. NFL Football was my only escape from the divisiveness in our country, and now I don’t even have that. I support my Cardinals, and do not watch any other teams play during the season. The day a Cardinal’s players disrespects the flag, that all of my relatives fought for, is the day I stop supporting them. FYI, most jobs in this country will not allow you to protest “on the job.” Your paid to do your job while you’re on the clock; protest on you own time!
By JosEPh on May 31, 2018 | Reply
Any word If Boston made it to AZ yet? And if he did was there a signing?
By CookiesAZ on Jun 1, 2018 | Reply
By Scott H on Jun 1, 2018 | Reply
By Scott H on Jun 1, 2018 | Reply
Hey, don’t get crazy on me , bro. I am acknowledging an off-season that is vastly different and much preferrable to last off-season. BUT…
It doesn’t excuse / forgive everything. Two words – Robert Nkemdiche. That’s all it takes to get me back in touch with the real me!
But thanks for acknowledging my efforts! See? I’m not such a bad guy.
By Rick on Jun 1, 2018 | Reply
They will not want to stay in the locker room when they get booed by the whole stadium when they come on the field . Their egos are to big for that.