Posted by Darren Urban on May 30, 2018 – 1:25 pm

The Cardinals made a recent move to add to their secondary when they traded for cornerback Jamar Taylor. Perhaps another move to add a safety is forthcoming. Multiple tweets indicated veteran safety Tre Boston — who spent last season with the Chargers but was with Steve Wilks in Carolina before that — will visit the Cards. Boston has been a name thrown around quite a bit this offseason as a match with Arizona, especially after Tyrann Mathieu was released.

Boston played with the Chargers on a one-year deal hoping to get big bucks this offseason. That market never materialized. This is the area in which GM Steve Keim excels, finding players that fit what the Cardinals need and giving those veteran free agents the ability to maximize the situation, even if the base salary isn’t quite what they were hoping. At safety, the Cardinals have Budda Baker and Antoine Bethea and then other pieces they are investigating. A player like Boston would definitely focus the situation, if he were to sign.